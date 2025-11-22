Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app

Code discovered in a beta version of the Phone by Google app could include a feature named "Expressive Calling."

A Pixel 10 Pro XL is shown with the rear panel facing the camera.
You might think that the most boring apps on Android and iOS are their respective phone apps. While they are developed to allow you to make a phone call, put together a contacts list, and collect voice mail, there is nothing terribly exciting there, right? Now it appears that 9to5Google has discovered that Google is working on a new feature for the Phone by Google app titled "Expressive Calling" and codenamed "expresso."

"Expressive Calling" could make it more likely that your urgent phone call gets answered


According to strings of code discovered on beta version 201 of the Phone by Google app, which was uploaded to the Google Play Store, "Expressive Calling" will allow someone with the feature enabled to tell the person on the other end of the call why he is getting in touch with him. It will also allow the caller to tell the person he rang that he is calling over an urgent matter.  You can even specify a reason for your call choosing among the following:

  • "Catch up"
  • "News to share"
  • "Quick question"
  • "It's urgent!"

If you choose "It's urgent" as the reason for your call, the party at the other end will hear a sound. An "It's urgent" designation will also be able to "penetrate" through an enabled "Do not Disturb" setting. If you make a call that you've labeled "Urgent" via the feature and it is not answered, the other party will receive a notification saying "Missed Urgent Call. The person that you are trying to reach will receive this message on his incoming call screen and by a notification. For the "Expressive Calling" feature to work, the user will need to grant SMS permission to the Phone by Google app.

Is this a feature you would use if made available to you?

Vote View Result

"Expressive Calling" could be exclusive to Pixel handsets 


Obviously, this new feature has not been officially announced, and it may never be. If Google does launch "Expressive Calling" is expected to be a new feature exclusive to Pixel handsets. This feature could be useful if you do have an urgent call to make. By letting the person you are calling know that you have an urgent matter to discuss, it becomes more likely that your call will be answered. 

Screenshots from the Phone by Google app.
The Phone by Google app could be getting a new feature exclusive to Pixel handsets. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Bottom line: This looks like a feature that I'd be interested in using and I'm hoping that Google does decide to bring it to the Pixel line.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
COMMENTS (0)

