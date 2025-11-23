Is Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping down next year? Here are the facts
Reports are circulating that Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his role next year, but how much of that is actually true?
Reports have recently circulated about Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping down next year, potentially being replaced by senior vice president of hardware engineering: John Ternus. But how much truth is there to these reports? Industry insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, tries to set the record straight
While it’s true that Apple has considered John Ternus succeeding Tim Cook, Gurman argues that these discussions are expected, considering Cook’s age. However, the reports of Tim Cook stepping down as early as next year are, according to Gurman, not entirely true.
Tim Cook is very closely associated with Apple, for both the company’s shareholders and board members, as well as the general public. Gurman claims that there are no internal signs of anyone wanting to replace him, and that Cook has definitely earned the right to decide his own future.
I must admit, I was a bit bummed when I heard that Cook might be stepping down next year. As an ardent supported of XR (Extended Reality), I really want to see Cook’s obsession come to light: true AR smart glasses by Apple.
Even if he doesn’t stick around as CEO for too long, I hope it’s long enough for him to see Apple take on Meta directly in the smart glasses market. It’s only fitting for him to see off Apple entering the product category for the future of computing.
Tim Cook isn’t going anywhere just yet
He says that it is very unlikely that Cook steps down so soon, and that he still has some projects that he wants to oversee at Apple. One of these, I presume, will be Tim Cook’s new obsession.
Apple will retain Cook even when Ternus takes over
John Ternus introduces the iPhone Air. | Image credit — Apple
Furthermore, Gurman says that it’s almost guaranteed that Tim Cook will stay behind in another role at Apple, even when he steps down as CEO. He says that Cook will likely stick around as chairman, because he genuinely loves his job, and is super passionate about the company.
Cook will step down as CEO of Apple when he’s ready to do so.
A good few years to come
