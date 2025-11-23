Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Is Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping down next year? Here are the facts

Reports are circulating that Apple CEO Tim Cook is stepping down from his role next year, but how much of that is actually true?

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage
Reports have recently circulated about Apple CEO Tim Cook stepping down next year, potentially being replaced by senior vice president of hardware engineering: John Ternus. But how much truth is there to these reports? Industry insider Mark Gurman, in his newsletter Power On, tries to set the record straight

Tim Cook isn’t going anywhere just yet


While it’s true that Apple has considered John Ternus succeeding Tim Cook, Gurman argues that these discussions are expected, considering Cook’s age. However, the reports of Tim Cook stepping down as early as next year are, according to Gurman, not entirely true.

He says that it is very unlikely that Cook steps down so soon, and that he still has some projects that he wants to oversee at Apple. One of these, I presume, will be Tim Cook’s new obsession.

Do you think that Tim Cook should step down next year?

Vote View Result


Apple will retain Cook even when Ternus takes over




Furthermore, Gurman says that it’s almost guaranteed that Tim Cook will stay behind in another role at Apple, even when he steps down as CEO. He says that Cook will likely stick around as chairman, because he genuinely loves his job, and is super passionate about the company.

Tim Cook is very closely associated with Apple, for both the company’s shareholders and board members, as well as the general public. Gurman claims that there are no internal signs of anyone wanting to replace him, and that Cook has definitely earned the right to decide his own future.

Cook will step down as CEO of Apple when he’s ready to do so.

A good few years to come


I must admit, I was a bit bummed when I heard that Cook might be stepping down next year. As an ardent supported of XR (Extended Reality), I really want to see Cook’s obsession come to light: true AR smart glasses by Apple.

Even if he doesn’t stick around as CEO for too long, I hope it’s long enough for him to see Apple take on Meta directly in the smart glasses market. It’s only fitting for him to see off Apple entering the product category for the future of computing.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 4

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan

Latest News

Next year’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates will reportedly be all about fixing bugs and battery drain
Next year’s iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates will reportedly be all about fixing bugs and battery drain
A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation
A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation
Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless