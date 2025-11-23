A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation
These retail for less than $200 now, so don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
How much bigger? Well, Black Friday has marked them down by a jaw-dropping 56%, plunging them below $200. That’s a whopping $250 off their usual cost of about $450. The sad part is that I really don’t know how long this deal will last. Amazon has sold more than 1K units this month already, so I presume the offer might not stay up for grabs for too much longer—at least with this massive discount. And believe me, at under $200, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are a steal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.
These puppies are Sennheiser’s answer to the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. This means, for less than $200, you get a set of the best headphones on the market, all while upgrading your listening experience with true premium sound.
They do have solid ANC as well, which will make your inner escapes more effective; however, it’s still a bit behind its competitors. On the flip side, you can adjust both the sound and the strength of the active noise cancelling within the free Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.
Plus, they may not have the best ANC on the market, but they will cost you significantly less than their competitors, as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra retail at under $299, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 can be yours for under $249 during Black Friday week on Amazon.
All in all, I do believe the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are worth every penny at their Black Friday price. So, if you think they fit the bill, act fast and get a pair with this deal today!
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: