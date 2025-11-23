Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

A 56% discount just made Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 with 60-hour battery life my strongest recommendation

These retail for less than $200 now, so don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person wearing a set of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4.
       View now at Amazon  
A few weeks ago, I told you about an unmissable deal that slashed a whopping 44% off Sennheiser’s flagship MOMENTUM 4 headphones, dropping these fellas below $250. But this was before Amazon released its Black Friday deals. Now, these cans are a much bigger steal than they were just until recently.

How much bigger? Well, Black Friday has marked them down by a jaw-dropping 56%, plunging them below $200. That’s a whopping $250 off their usual cost of about $450. The sad part is that I really don’t know how long this deal will last. Amazon has sold more than 1K units this month already, so I presume the offer might not stay up for grabs for too much longer—at least with this massive discount. And believe me, at under $200, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are a steal you definitely don’t want to miss out on.

Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $250 this Black Friday!

$250 off (56%)
A Black Friday deal on Amazon has slashed a whopping $250 off the high-end Sennheiser Momentum 4, dropping them below $200. The headphones rank among the best on the market, offering exceptional sound and comfort, as well as capable ANC. They are a steal at this price, so don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


These puppies are Sennheiser’s answer to the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra. This means, for less than $200, you get a set of the best headphones on the market, all while upgrading your listening experience with true premium sound.

In addition, you get to enjoy incredible comfort while listening, as the cans have a light design and pack soft ear pads and a cushioned headband. Now add a battery life of up to a whopping 60 hours with ANC turned off or up to 56 hours with it turned on, and you have a no-brainer pick if you’re after a top-quality pair of headphones suitable for long flights, commutes, or just world-escaping listening sessions.

They do have solid ANC as well, which will make your inner escapes more effective; however, it’s still a bit behind its competitors. On the flip side, you can adjust both the sound and the strength of the active noise cancelling within the free Sennheiser Smart Control companion app.

Plus, they may not have the best ANC on the market, but they will cost you significantly less than their competitors, as the Bose QuietComfort Ultra retail at under $299, while the Sony WH-1000XM5 can be yours for under $249 during Black Friday week on Amazon.

All in all, I do believe the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 are worth every penny at their Black Friday price. So, if you think they fit the bill, act fast and get a pair with this deal today!


Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15286 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 4

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 14

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan
Labor unions and calling out sick on Black Friday: Verizon employees react to the 13,000-job cut plan
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app
Never settle? OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 13 experience major problem with the most common app

Latest News

Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Black Friday tablet deals: 35+ can't miss offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs, and more
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Nvidia waits for U.S. approval to sell more powerful AI chip to China
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
Pixel phones could get exclusive, useful feature for the Phone by Google app
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T watch as the FCC sets up its first C-band auction since 5G matured in the US
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
T-Mobile is about to become unrecognizable, and you need to prepare accordingly
From the 35+ Black Friday smartwatch deals I've found, these are the top 3 offers I'd capitalize on
From the 35+ Black Friday smartwatch deals I've found, these are the top 3 offers I'd capitalize on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless