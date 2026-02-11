Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Android 17 beta 1 is finally here and it changes everything for foldables

Google is moving fast with a new update that focuses on polish and performance.

By
Android Google
Android 17 Logo
Update from February 11, 2026:
This software update is no longer rolling out today. We'll update as soon as it becomes available again.

This release is no longer happening today and instead will be coming soon.
— Google Rep

The original story follows below:

Just when you thought you had finally mastered all the tips and tricks of your current Android phone, Google is already moving the goalposts. It feels like we were just talking about the latest features for Android 16, but the tech world never sleeps. Today, the very first beta for Android 17 has officially arrived, and it brings a few shifts that might change how you interact with your favorite apps and devices for years to come.

Android 17 makes its early appearance


Google is shifting how it handles these early looks, moving away from the old developer previews and into a year-round feedback loop. Google has created a new "Android Canary" initiative to get features into our hands faster and with a bit more polish than before. In a new blog post, we can see that this first beta isn’t just about minor bug fixes; it’s actually laying the groundwork for a much more flexible future across different types of hardware.

The big changes coming to Android


Before we get to the "why" these changes are happening, it’s helpful to see exactly what is packed into this first release. This update is all about making apps behave better and making the system run a bit leaner:

  • A new adaptive roadmap that forces apps to work better when you rotate your screen or resize windows.
  • Performance boosts that help the battery by lowering the work the CPU has to do.
  • Better notification management to reduce memory usage.
  • Professional-grade camera and media tools for smoother transitions and better sound quality between different apps.

You can check out the full changelog here on the Android Developers Blog. Android 17 Beta 1 is available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

You can join the Android Beta Program to get the OTA, and note that users already enrolled in 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1 need to leave the program before installing 17 Beta 1 to get back to stable without wiping their data.

Why this is a huge win for foldable fans

Android 17 schedule
Android 17 schedule. | Image by Google

This update is significant because it indicates Google is finally taking consistency seriously. For a while, Android apps could be troublesome if you transitioned from using a small phone screen to a large tablet or, in this case, a foldable phone like the Pixel Fold. However, with Android 17, Google is forcing all developers to implement certain rules regarding app resizability, which means your apps will no longer look stretched and unattractive.

If you are one of those people who love using big screens for multitasking or own a foldable phone, then this is the update you have been waiting for. Google is finally catching up to the level of polish and finesse we normally get from other tablets.

How do you feel about Google's new focus on Android 17?


A smoother and more polished experience


Personally, I am most excited about the performance updates. We all love new and flashy things, but the things that really matter, like the new way the system manages memory and background tasks, are what will give your phone a new life. I love the new focus on consistency in listening and camera transitions, which are the things that normally get us annoyed.

Just remember that Beta software can be a bit tricky at times, and if you want to leave the program without losing all your photos and messages, you have to be very careful when opting out, as we detailed in our post yesterday. However, seeing what Google is doing with Android 17 makes me very optimistic about the final version.

COMMENTS (0)

