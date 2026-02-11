Android 17 beta 1 is finally here and it changes everything for foldables

Update from February 11, 2026:

This software update is no longer rolling out today. We'll update as soon as it becomes available again.









The original story follows below:





Android 17 makes its early appearance

The big changes coming to Android

This update is all about making apps behave better and making the system run a bit leaner:

A new adaptive roadmap that forces apps to work better when you rotate your screen or resize windows.

Performance boosts that help the battery by lowering the work the CPU has to do.

Better notification management to reduce memory usage.

Professional-grade camera and media tools for smoother transitions and better sound quality between different apps.

Android 17

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro



Why this is a huge win for foldable fans

This update is significant because it indicates Google is finally taking consistency seriously. For a while, Android apps could be troublesome if you transitioned from using a small phone screen to a large tablet or, in this case, a Pixel Fold . However, with Android 17 , Google is forcing all developers to implement certain rules regarding app resizability, which means your apps will no longer look stretched and unattractive.



If you are one of those people who love using big screens for multitasking or own a foldable phone , then this is the update you have been waiting for. Google is finally catching up to the level of polish and finesse we normally get from other tablets. This update is significant because it indicates Google is finally taking consistency seriously. For a while, Android apps could be troublesome if you transitioned from using a small phone screen to a large tablet or, in this case, a foldable phone like the. However, with, Google is forcing all developers to implement certain rules regarding app resizability, which means your apps will no longer look stretched and unattractive.If you are one of those people who love using big screens for multitasking or own a, then this is the update you have been waiting for. Google is finally catching up to the level of polish and finesse we normally get from other tablets.





A smoother and more polished experience

Personally, I am most excited about the performance updates. We all love new and flashy things, but the things that really matter, like the new way the system manages memory and background tasks, are what will give your phone a new life. I love the new focus on consistency in listening and camera transitions, which are the things that normally get us annoyed.



Just remember that Beta software can be a bit tricky at times, and if you want to leave the program without losing all your photos and messages, you have to be very careful when opting out, Android 17 makes me very optimistic about the final version. Personally, I am most excited about the performance updates. We all love new and flashy things, but the things that really matter, like the new way the system manages memory and background tasks, are what will give your phone a new life. I love the new focus on consistency in listening and camera transitions, which are the things that normally get us annoyed.Just remember that Beta software can be a bit tricky at times, and if you want to leave the program without losing all your photos and messages, you have to be very careful when opting out, as we detailed in our post yesterday . However, seeing what Google is doing withmakes me very optimistic about the final version.





