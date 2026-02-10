Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?

Pixel 10a

Pixel 10a will be compatible with FaceTime, which has until now remained exclusive to Apple devices. But pardon me for bursting this bubble, as I don't think the mention of FaceTime here suggests that its support is coming to the upcoming Pixel phone. Instead, I believe it simply refers to the ability to join FaceTime calls via a link. In fact, this is not something exclusive to Pixel phones. It is available on all Android devices.



If you aren't aware, you can technically join FaceTime video calls even from your Android smartphone or Windows PC. All you need to do is ask the person who wants you to join the FaceTime call to send you the call link. When you click that link on your non-Apple device, you will be able to join the call via a web browser. This feature was introduced back in 2021 with the release of iOS 15.

Pixel 10 as well. In fact, the page Pixel 10 since last year, and unfortunately it doesn't have any exclusive FaceTime app. I can join FaceTime video calls through my phone, but only via a web browser. This isn't the first time Google has mentioned FaceTime in the features section of its products. It was present on the Google Store page of theas well. In fact, the page reportedly used the same phrase: "Keep video chatting even with FaceTime." I've been using thesince last year, and unfortunately it doesn't have any exclusive FaceTime app. I can join FaceTime video calls through my phone, but only via a web browser.





Which Apple-exclusive feature would you want to see on Pixel phones? FaceTime. A messaging ecosystem like iMessage. Continuity features like universal copy-paste. Something else (please specify in comments). Vote

Considering Google's recent intention of bringing Apple-exclusive features to its smartphones, I wouldn't be too surprised to see an official FaceTime app available for Pixel phones or for the whole Android ecosystem as well. Until then, we can rely on the web browser method. However, as you might expect, it has a few limitations compared to joining a FaceTime call through its official app. For instance, you won't be able to use reactions and effects. Features like spatial audio also don't work.

