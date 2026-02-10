Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
After AirDrop, is FaceTime going to leave Apple exclusivity?
Google released the Pixel 10 series last year, and now it is all set to unveil its budget version, the Pixel 10a, in the next few days. The Google Store page of the phone is also live, mentioning some of the main features that you will get. Interestingly, there is also a mention of FaceTime on the page. So, does that mean that the Pixel 10a will support FaceTime?
Is FaceTime support finally coming to Android?
If you're going to switch from an iPhone to the Pixel 10a, the Google Store page has a dedicated section highlighting how easy the whole switching process would be. It mentions that Pixel phones are compatible with most Apple products, including AirPods and Apple TV. The same section has a line that reads, "Keep video chatting, even with FaceTime."
Reading this, you might get excited thinking that the Pixel 10a will be compatible with FaceTime, which has until now remained exclusive to Apple devices. But pardon me for bursting this bubble, as I don't think the mention of FaceTime here suggests that its support is coming to the upcoming Pixel phone. Instead, I believe it simply refers to the ability to join FaceTime calls via a link. In fact, this is not something exclusive to Pixel phones. It is available on all Android devices.
If you aren't aware, you can technically join FaceTime video calls even from your Android smartphone or Windows PC. All you need to do is ask the person who wants you to join the FaceTime call to send you the call link. When you click that link on your non-Apple device, you will be able to join the call via a web browser. This feature was introduced back in 2021 with the release of iOS 15.
This isn't the first time Google has mentioned FaceTime in the features section of its products. It was present on the Google Store page of the Pixel 10 as well. In fact, the page reportedly used the same phrase: "Keep video chatting even with FaceTime." I've been using the Pixel 10 since last year, and unfortunately it doesn't have any exclusive FaceTime app. I can join FaceTime video calls through my phone, but only via a web browser.
Which Apple-exclusive feature would you want to see on Pixel phones?
Will Google surprise us all?
Mention of FaceTime on the Pixel 10a Google Store page. | Image Credit - Google
Everything I mentioned above is what I think the mention of FaceTime actually refers to. However, I would be highly delighted to be proven wrong if Google actually makes Pixel phones compatible with FaceTime. The tech giant has already introduced AirDrop, which was once an Apple-exclusive feature, to its Pixel phones. It has also been recently confirmed that this feature will be made available to other Android phones as well, sometime in the future.
Considering Google's recent intention of bringing Apple-exclusive features to its smartphones, I wouldn't be too surprised to see an official FaceTime app available for Pixel phones or for the whole Android ecosystem as well. Until then, we can rely on the web browser method. However, as you might expect, it has a few limitations compared to joining a FaceTime call through its official app. For instance, you won't be able to use reactions and effects. Features like spatial audio also don't work.
