You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
The tablet is just unmissable right now, so save while the offer lasts!
recently shared that the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ in Moonstone Gray is selling for 30% off, dropping it to a new all-time low. Honestly, I didn’t think this deal would stay available for long. So, you can understand my surprise when I saw that Amazon is still selling this exact model at that same 30% discount. Given that this plunges the price below $780, saving you a massive $340, I just couldn’t resist covering it once again to help you grab one of the best tablets out there at its lowest price ever, just in case you missed our initial post.We
The Galaxy Tab S10+ is the tablet to get if you aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem and want a versatile 12-inch slate that can handle both heavy workloads and demanding binge-watching sessions.
With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it packs enough firepower to handle demanding apps and games without breaking a sweat. Attach a keyboard, and it easily replaces your laptop, making it a perfect workhorse that will remain relevant for years—at least seven, as Samsung has committed to seven years of software support for this beast.
Naturally, I also checked whether Samsung has a similar deal at its official store. While you only save $220 there without a trade-in, you could actually slash up to $500 off if you have an eligible device to trade. I’ve left a link to Samsung’s store as well, as it’s definitely worth checking how much your old tech could save you.
Since both of these deals have been up for grabs for about a week now—Samsung’s offer even longer—I urge you not to hesitate. Save with either offer as soon as possible, because believe me, you don’t want to miss out.
When it’s time to kick back and relax, the 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display lets you stream content in crystal-clear clarity, courtesy of its sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR10+ support. It’s the perfect companion for catching up on hit series like “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” or “The Pitt.” Factor in the included stylus in the box, and you get a tablet that is clearly a steal at its current sub-$780 price. So, don’t miss out and grab one for less today!
