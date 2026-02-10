Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340

The tablet is just unmissable right now, so save while the offer lasts!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Tablets Deals Galaxy Tab
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Tab S10+ on a white background.
       View now at Amazon  
We recently shared that the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S10+ in Moonstone Gray is selling for 30% off, dropping it to a new all-time low. Honestly, I didn’t think this deal would stay available for long. So, you can understand my surprise when I saw that Amazon is still selling this exact model at that same 30% discount. Given that this plunges the price below $780, saving you a massive $340, I just couldn’t resist covering it once again to help you grab one of the best tablets out there at its lowest price ever, just in case you missed our initial post.

Galaxy Tab S10+: Save 30% on Amazon!

$340 off (30%)
Right now, Amazon is slashing a whopping 30% off the Galaxy Tab S10+, though the offer is exclusive to the 512GB model in Moonstone Gray. This kind of discount rarely sticks around for long, so you’ll want to act fast if you're looking to score these massive savings.
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Tab S10+: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$619 99
$1119 99
$500 off (45%)
It’s also worth checking out the Samsung Store, especially if you have an older tablet to trade in. You can slash the price of this premium powerhouse by up to $500 with an eligible trade-in, provided your old device is still in great shape. Alternatively, you can save $220 without any trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung


Naturally, I also checked whether Samsung has a similar deal at its official store. While you only save $220 there without a trade-in, you could actually slash up to $500 off if you have an eligible device to trade. I’ve left a link to Samsung’s store as well, as it’s definitely worth checking how much your old tech could save you.

Since both of these deals have been up for grabs for about a week now—Samsung’s offer even longer—I urge you not to hesitate. Save with either offer as soon as possible, because believe me, you don’t want to miss out.

Recommended For You

The Galaxy Tab S10+ is the tablet to get if you aren’t in Apple’s ecosystem and want a versatile 12-inch slate that can handle both heavy workloads and demanding binge-watching sessions.

With its high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it packs enough firepower to handle demanding apps and games without breaking a sweat. Attach a keyboard, and it easily replaces your laptop, making it a perfect workhorse that will remain relevant for years—at least seven, as Samsung has committed to seven years of software support for this beast.

When it’s time to kick back and relax, the 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display lets you stream content in crystal-clear clarity, courtesy of its sharp 2800 x 1752 resolution and HDR10+ support. It’s the perfect companion for catching up on hit series like “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” or “The Pitt.” Factor in the included stylus in the box, and you get a tablet that is clearly a steal at its current sub-$780 price. So, don’t miss out and grab one for less today!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15739 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed
It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless