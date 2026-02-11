Google says that Pixel users should get ready as Android 17 Beta 1 is coming soon

Tuesday's Beta update is the last for the Android 16 QPR cycle





Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1, and Google says that the update is the last one for the cycle. That means if you want to receive the stable QPR3 update, you have to opt out of the Beta program. This can be done now without forcing you to wipe your phone:





Opt out of Android 16 QPR3 Beta-tap on this link or go to google.com/android/beta. When you get to the website, press the "View your eligible devices" button. The next page shows you a photo of your device. Underneath it will be a button to press to opt out of the Beta program. You want out? Press it.

QPR3 Beta-tap on this link or go to google.com/android/beta. When you get to the website, press the "View your eligible devices" button. The next page shows you a photo of your device. Underneath it will be a button to press to opt out of the Beta program. You want out? Press it. Ignore and do not apply the OTA update that says Downgrade on it. Google says that you must wait for the final public stable release of Android 16 QPR3(CP1A) that is coming soon. Once that update arrives, you can install it as long as you did not install Android 17.1 Beta first. The OTA message will have 'Downgrade' in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update.

QPR3(CP1A) that is coming soon. Once that update arrives, you can install it as long as you did not install Android 17.1 Beta first. The OTA message will have 'Downgrade' in the description. Opting out will not cause a data wipe as long as you don’t apply the downgrade OTA update. If you opt out after your phone has been offered Android 17 Beta 1, do not install that update. Instead, follow the above directions to opt out of the Beta program, ignore/don’t apply the downgrade OTA update, and wait for the official Android 16 QPR3 public release.

The main thing to remember is that if you are offered the OTA update with Downgrade on it, do not install it. If you are opting out of the Android Beta program, you can opt out now but you must wait for the final public stable release of Android 16 QPR3(CP1A) and install it. And if you are moving ahead with the Beta program in order to install Android 17 Beta 1, you don't do anything until that version has been dropped. When that happens, you can install it.

Before installing Android 17 Beta 1, back up your device. Also, t is important to know that major Beta releases like Android 17 are apt to reduce your battery life and could result in key apps and features not working for some time.



If you stay in the Beta program, your next chance to escape without a data wipe in in June





Keep in mind that if you continue to stay in the Android Beta Program, you will be offered Android 17 Beta 1. Now here is something else for you to take into consideration. After this opportunity to leave the Beta program expires, the next chance to escape without a data wipe won't be until the Android 17 Beta program expires in June.

Pixel users: are you planning to install the Android 17 Beta? Yes! I always install the Beta for the next Android build. No. Who wants the battery issues and bugs? Vote









If you have been receiving the Android 16 QPR3 Beta updates, to install Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update.





After installing Android 16 QPR3 Beta 2.1, you need to go to Settings > System > Software updates > Google Play System update. This took me from the previous version dated November 2025 to the January 2026 version.



