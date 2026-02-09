Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew

Samsung Gulf accidentally confirms the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event this month









Entries from February 2nd to February 24th (which Samsung Gulf importantly labels the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest) will be in the running for a



Your chance to WIN a Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Watch8

What do you think will happen during #GalaxyUnpacked ?

Tell us in the comments below and win!



Terms and Conditions apply: https://t.co/ijhP9EPIux pic.twitter.com/N8XQByhQoG — SamsungGulf (@SamsungGulf) February 6, 2026 Entries from February 2nd to February 24th (which Samsung Gulf importantly labels the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest) will be in the running for a Galaxy Watch 8 . The "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest will take place from February 25th to April 10th and you will share on the same three platforms your favorite feature about the new devices. The grand prize for this segment is a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy Watch 8 and three winners of the Galaxy S25 FE . You can check out the terms and conditions of the contest by There will be a winner selected for each of the three platforms for each timeframe. If my math is right, there will be three lucky winners of theand three winners of the. You can check out the terms and conditions of the contest by tapping on this link



Recommended For You

But let's get to the unintended consequence of Samsung Gulf's tweet. It links to the terms and conditions, which we gave you a link to above, and we've also included a screenshot in case Samsung Gulf changes it. The terms and conditions are telling you that the last day of the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest is February 24th. It also shows that the first day of the "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment is February 25th. That leads to the conclusion that the Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place on February 25th.

This is the date you need to circle on your calendar





To reiterate, the Samsung Gulf contest has two phases or segments. The first one runs from February 2nd to February 24th called "Before Galaxy Unpacked" and the second, taking place February 25th to April 10th, is called "During and After Galaxy Unpacked." This eliminates any date past February 25th from being a possibility since it would have forced Samsung to include February 25th and later dates in the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment.









PhoneArena for all of the latest rumors. Stick with us on February 25th and afterward for all of the news you need to know about the Galaxy S26 Ultra . Circle your calendar now and don't forget to check in with us atfor all of the latest rumors. Stick with us on February 25th and afterward for all of the news you need to know about the Galaxy S26 series, including the





The hardware we expect to see revealed at the event includes the Galaxy S26 , Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S 26 Ultra phones. We could also see the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Buds 4 Pro. There is speculation that Samsung might introduce a pair of smart glasses at the Unpacked event. While this is a rumor, my gut feeling is that Samsung wouldn't run a contest like this unless it plans to surprise everyone at the Unpacked event. Keep your mind open for anything to be introduced, revealed, or previewed.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie