Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew
Samsung Gulf accidentally revealed something important about this month's Unpacked event.
It's already has been assumed that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which includes the unveiling of the 2026 top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship model, will take place on February 25th. Sammy might have unofficially confirmed the date by accident, a situation that has happened before. This time, it features the manufacturer's social media account in the Persian Gulf of all regions.
Samsung Gulf accidentally confirms the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event this month
Samsung Gulf published a tweet on X promoting a contest with a couple of pretty sweet prizes. All you have to do is follow @SamsungGulf on X, @samsunggulf on Instagram, and@SamsungGulf on TikTok. On all three, you have to tell Samsung Gulf which devces you expect Samsung to unveil at the next Unpacked event. Submit your entry with the hashtag #GalaxyUnpacked. You can enter as many times as you wish.
Entries from February 2nd to February 24th (which Samsung Gulf importantly labels the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest) will be in the running for a Galaxy Watch 8. The "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest will take place from February 25th to April 10th and you will share on the same three platforms your favorite feature about the new devices. The grand prize for this segment is a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.
Your chance to WIN a Galaxy S25 or Galaxy Watch8— SamsungGulf (@SamsungGulf) February 6, 2026
What do you think will happen during #GalaxyUnpacked ?
Tell us in the comments below and win!
Terms and Conditions apply: https://t.co/ijhP9EPIux pic.twitter.com/N8XQByhQoG
There will be a winner selected for each of the three platforms for each timeframe. If my math is right, there will be three lucky winners of the Galaxy Watch 8 and three winners of the Galaxy S25 FE. You can check out the terms and conditions of the contest by tapping on this link.
But let's get to the unintended consequence of Samsung Gulf's tweet. It links to the terms and conditions, which we gave you a link to above, and we've also included a screenshot in case Samsung Gulf changes it. The terms and conditions are telling you that the last day of the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest is February 24th. It also shows that the first day of the "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment is February 25th. That leads to the conclusion that the Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place on February 25th.
This is the date you need to circle on your calendar
To reiterate, the Samsung Gulf contest has two phases or segments. The first one runs from February 2nd to February 24th called "Before Galaxy Unpacked" and the second, taking place February 25th to April 10th, is called "During and After Galaxy Unpacked." This eliminates any date past February 25th from being a possibility since it would have forced Samsung to include February 25th and later dates in the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment.
The dates of the two segments of the contest reveal the truth. | Image credit-Samsung Gulf
Circle your calendar now and don't forget to check in with us at PhoneArena for all of the latest rumors. Stick with us on February 25th and afterward for all of the news you need to know about the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The hardware we expect to see revealed at the event includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S 26 Ultra phones. We could also see the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Buds 4 Pro. There is speculation that Samsung might introduce a pair of smart glasses at the Unpacked event. While this is a rumor, my gut feeling is that Samsung wouldn't run a contest like this unless it plans to surprise everyone at the Unpacked event. Keep your mind open for anything to be introduced, revealed, or previewed.
