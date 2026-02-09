Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung contest confirms something about the Galaxy S26 Ultra unveiling that we already knew

Samsung Gulf accidentally revealed something important about this month's Unpacked event.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy S Series
Galaxy logo attached to a sign at an industry event.
It's already has been assumed that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which includes the unveiling of the 2026 top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra flagship model, will take place on February 25th. Sammy might have unofficially confirmed the date by accident, a situation that has happened before. This time, it features the manufacturer's social media account in the Persian Gulf of all regions.

Samsung Gulf accidentally confirms the date of the Galaxy Unpacked event this month


Samsung Gulf published a tweet on X promoting a contest with a couple of pretty sweet prizes. All you have to do is follow @SamsungGulf on X, @samsunggulf on Instagram, and
@SamsungGulf on TikTok. On all three, you have to tell Samsung Gulf which devces you expect Samsung to unveil at the next Unpacked event. Submit your entry with the hashtag #GalaxyUnpacked. You can enter as many times as you wish.

Entries from February 2nd to February 24th (which Samsung Gulf importantly labels the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest) will be in the running for a Galaxy Watch 8. The "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest will take place from February 25th to April 10th and you will share on the same three platforms your favorite feature about the new devices. The grand prize for this segment is a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

 
There will be a winner selected for each of the three platforms for each timeframe. If my math is right, there will be three lucky winners of the Galaxy Watch 8 and three winners of the Galaxy S25 FE. You can check out the terms and conditions of the contest by tapping on this link.

Recommended For You

But let's get to the unintended consequence of Samsung Gulf's tweet. It links to the terms and conditions, which we gave you a link to above, and we've also included a screenshot in case Samsung Gulf changes it. The terms and conditions are telling you that the last day of the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment of the contest is February 24th. It also shows that the first day of the "During and After Galaxy Unpacked" segment is February 25th. That leads to the conclusion that the Galaxy Unpacked event is taking place on February 25th.

This is the date you need to circle on your calendar


To reiterate, the Samsung Gulf contest has two phases or segments. The first one runs from February 2nd to February 24th called "Before Galaxy Unpacked" and the second, taking place February 25th to April 10th, is called "During and After Galaxy Unpacked." This eliminates any date past February 25th from being a possibility since it would have forced Samsung to include February 25th and later dates in the "Before Galaxy Unpacked" segment.

Terms and conditions of Samsung contest reveals February 25th date for Unpacked event.
The dates of the two segments of the contest reveal the truth. | Image credit-Samsung Gulf

Circle your calendar now and don't forget to check in with us at PhoneArena for all of the latest rumors. Stick with us on February 25th and afterward for all of the news you need to know about the Galaxy S26 series, including the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The hardware we expect to see revealed at the event includes the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S 26 Ultra phones. We could also see the Galaxy Buds 4 and the Buds 4 Pro. There is speculation that Samsung might introduce a pair of smart glasses at the Unpacked event. While this is a rumor, my gut feeling is that Samsung wouldn't run a contest like this unless it plans to surprise everyone at the Unpacked event. Keep your mind open for anything to be introduced, revealed, or previewed.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch
Galaxy S26: 8 essential changes you need to know before the February 25 launch

Latest News

Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Trump T1 Phone is displayed on video call and it has new specs along with a higher price tag
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy S25 FE becomes even more affordable flagship killer with Amazon’s latest deal
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
The Google Pixel 10 is a limited-time bargain you can't ignore
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
This Pixel bug has existed since the COVID era, and some people now think it's actually a Pixel feature
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless