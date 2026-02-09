YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free

Google is now requiring that YouTube Music users pay up for a premium subscription in order to see lyrics to songs





This is something that Google had been testing and is rolling out now to some Android and iOS users. There are reports that a few YouTube Music users, when they tapped on the middle Lyrics tab on the bottom of the display in the Now Playing screen, received a card that said, "You have [x] views remaining" and "Unlock lyrics with Premium." YouTube Music users receive lyrics for five songs free before they must subscribe to receive lyrics on additional tunes.





Will you sign up for a premium subscription? Yes. I love seeing song lyrics while the tune plays. No. This is not right. I don't know. I haven't decided yet. Vote





How much a YouTube Music premium subscription costs and what you get in return





If you want lyrics, ad-free listening, the ability to continue playing a song in the background even when you exit the YouTube Music app, then subscribing to a premium subscription of the service might be worth it to you. Priced in the U.S. for $10.99 per month, besides the aforementioned features you'll also be able to take advantage of offline downloads, and AI features like Ask Music. With offline downloads, you'll be able to listen to music you previously downloaded when offline, in areas with poor cellular connectivity, or when you are unable to connect to a Wi-Fi signal.



Recommended For You

Ask Music, powered by Google Gemini, allows users to build a playlist of music that has a certain "vibe" instead of requesting tunes from a certain artist. Some examples would be:





"Upbeat pop princesses I can powerlift to"

"Slow, acoustic covers for a rainy Sunday morning"

"90s grunge that sounds like it’s being played in a garage"

"Music to help my dog stay calm while I'm away"



Gemini helps to create a "radio station" with tunes that match your descriptions, and if you like the results, tap on "Add to library" to make it a permanent playlist.





Other payment tiers offered for YouTube Music premium subscriptions





Besides the $10.99 individual YouTube Music subscription, a family with up to six people in the same household can pay $16.99 per month and share the same subscription. Verified students (who must be verified each year) pay only $5.49 per month.





YouTube Premium ." Or you can pay $13.99 monthly for YouTube premium which includes ad-free videos, video downloads, background video play, YouTube Kids (ad-free), and a YouTube Music premium subscription. Last week, when Alphabet announced fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings, it announced that Google now has "over 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services, led by strong adoption for Google One and."

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie