Samsung’s production plans hint at the foldable iPhone taking the world by storm
Is the foldable iPhone going to sell like hot cakes? Samsung certainly seems to think so.
*Image credit — Ben Geskin
The long-awaited foldable iPhone is expected to finally become a reality later this year, when Apple will release it alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Samsung, which is currently the sole provider of foldable OLED panels for Apple’s upcoming phone, has plans that signal confidence in the foldable iPhone.
According to a new report (translated source), Samsung is considering increasing the production of foldable OLED displays for the foldable iPhone. Apple is releasing its foldable flagship later this year, and both it and Samsung expect shipments to continue increasing well into 2027.
For the first time in ages, sales expectations for the Galaxy foldables went up. Turns out, people were just really clamoring for a competent foldable from Samsung that could match its Chinese rivals in design.
The anticipation for the foldable iPhone is doing something similar. Apple fans, who have never gotten an iOS foldable before, are excited for something new. Samsung is also pouring its heart into the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to ensure that it doesn’t give Apple too easy a time. The company also recently released the Galaxy Z TriFold, which sold out in minutes in the U.S.
After the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes, I’m of the opinion that even the most expensive products will sell extremely well if they’re interesting enough. The foldable iPhone is something that people have been wanting for years, so I think that Samsung is correct in its assumption that the phone will perform extraordinarily, $2,400 price tag or not.
Of course, Apple is expanding its foldable plans already if reports are to be believed. After the foldable iPhone, which will likely be an annual product like its traditional counterparts, the company also wants to work on an iPhone Flip in the style of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Samsung’s internal discussions about increasing display production will likely be echoed across LG Display and BOE once those two are also brought into the fold.
As LG Display and BOE — both of which provide Apple with displays for the iPhone — are not supplying panels for the foldable iPhone, Samsung has a lot of work to do.
How do you expect the foldable iPhone to fare?
A foldable smartphone renaissance
Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold well around the globe. | Image credit — PhoneArena
For years, Samsung had been lowering sales expectations for its foldable smartphones. When the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 came out last year, sales went through the roof, and the company reevaluated everything.
The anticipation for the foldable iPhone is doing something similar. Apple fans, who have never gotten an iOS foldable before, are excited for something new. Samsung is also pouring its heart into the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to ensure that it doesn’t give Apple too easy a time. The company also recently released the Galaxy Z TriFold, which sold out in minutes in the U.S.
Foldable enthusiasts are eating good this year, and if the expectations for the foldable iPhone’s popularity are accurate, then it only goes up from here.
Samsung is right on the money
After the Galaxy Z TriFold sold out in mere minutes, I’m of the opinion that even the most expensive products will sell extremely well if they’re interesting enough. The foldable iPhone is something that people have been wanting for years, so I think that Samsung is correct in its assumption that the phone will perform extraordinarily, $2,400 price tag or not.
Of course, Apple is expanding its foldable plans already if reports are to be believed. After the foldable iPhone, which will likely be an annual product like its traditional counterparts, the company also wants to work on an iPhone Flip in the style of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Samsung’s internal discussions about increasing display production will likely be echoed across LG Display and BOE once those two are also brought into the fold.
