Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
The Pixel 10 Pro XL is easy to spot in a crowd with the iconic camera visor and glossy aluminum frame.
0comments
Google has definitely found its design identity with Pixel phones.
And the Pixel 10 Pro XL only slightly refines the familiar "camera visor" design style, without changing anything drastically. But still, there are some tweaks.
The new Jade and Moonstone colorways bring some freshness to the lineup. The transition to polished aluminum sides also make the phone shiny and feel just a bit more premium and glittery. And of course, the whole design had to adjust to the inclusion of Pixelsnap, Google's long-awaited take on Qi2 charging.
And here is the Pixel next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
But how has all of that held up six months after the launch?
(Image by PhoneArena)
We have the Moonstone colorway. Google offers matching colors for the Pixel phones and smartwatches, which is a nice touch.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The polished aluminum rails on the side give the phone a more premium look.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The signature Pixel look with the horizontal camera visor is still here.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The display is 6.8-inches, just a bit smaller than the 6.9-inch screens on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Recommended For You
(Image by PhoneArena)
Did you know that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has one of the brightest screens ever on a phone?
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Pixel lacks the strong anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it gets brighter than the Samsung.
(Image by PhoneArena)
You have three cameras on the back: a main, a 12mm ultra-wide lens and a 5X telephoto camera.
(Image by PhoneArena)
Notice how thick that camera bar is.
(Image by PhoneArena)
Google has improved the SuperRes Zoom feature, adding more AI to it for better clarity over 30X zoom.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The maximum zoom level is 100X, but we don't recommend going far beyond 30X.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel is a decent performer, but for gaming and heavy, non-AI tasks it is not as powerful as the latest Snapdragon chips.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45W charging speeds. In our tests, it took 1 hour and 17 minutes to top it up fully, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 63% charge back.
(Image by PhoneArena)
But best of all, you now have Qi2 magnetic wireless charging on the Pixel.
(Image by PhoneArena)
Unlike other Android phones, the Pixel gets software updates immediately after release. Google promises seven years of software updates for the Pixel 10 family.
(Image by PhoneArena)
The Pixel 10 Pro XL design looks so similar to the previous generation 9 Pro XL.
(Image by PhoneArena)
And here is the Pixel next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Learn more in our in-depth Pixel 10 Pro XL review
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: