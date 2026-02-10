Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is easy to spot in a crowd with the iconic camera visor and glossy aluminum frame.

Google has definitely found its design identity with Pixel phones.

And the Pixel 10 Pro XL only slightly refines the familiar "camera visor" design style, without changing anything drastically. But still, there are some tweaks.

The new Jade and Moonstone colorways bring some freshness to the lineup. The transition to polished aluminum sides also make the phone shiny and feel just a bit more premium and glittery. And of course, the whole design had to adjust to the inclusion of Pixelsnap, Google's long-awaited take on Qi2 charging.

But how has all of that held up six months after the launch?


We have the Moonstone colorway. Google offers matching colors for the Pixel phones and smartwatches, which is a nice touch.


The polished aluminum rails on the side give the phone a more premium look.


The signature Pixel look with the horizontal camera visor is still here.


The display is 6.8-inches, just a bit smaller than the 6.9-inch screens on the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Did you know that the Pixel 10 Pro XL has one of the brightest screens ever on a phone?


The Pixel lacks the strong anti-reflective coating of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it gets brighter than the Samsung.


You have three cameras on the back: a main, a 12mm ultra-wide lens and a 5X telephoto camera.


Notice how thick that camera bar is.


Google has improved the SuperRes Zoom feature, adding more AI to it for better clarity over 30X zoom.


The maximum zoom level is 100X, but we don't recommend going far beyond 30X.


The Tensor G5 chip in the Pixel is a decent performer, but for gaming and heavy, non-AI tasks it is not as powerful as the latest Snapdragon chips.


The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45W charging speeds. In our tests, it took 1 hour and 17 minutes to top it up fully, while a 30-minute top-up gives you 63% charge back.


But best of all, you now have Qi2 magnetic wireless charging on the Pixel.


Unlike other Android phones, the Pixel gets software updates immediately after release. Google promises seven years of software updates for the Pixel 10 family.


The Pixel 10 Pro XL design looks so similar to the previous generation 9 Pro XL.


And here is the Pixel next to the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Learn more in our in-depth Pixel 10 Pro XL review

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless