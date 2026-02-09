Samsung considering adopting new iPhone 18 camera feature for Galaxy flagships
The iPhone 18 Pro is introducing a very interesting camera upgrade, and Samsung is not one to be left behind.
*Image credit — Michael Ma
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a wider aperture, which means more detailed photography, especially in low-light conditions. However, Apple is reportedly one step ahead with the iPhone 18 Pro, and Samsung is now planning to catch up with the Galaxy S27 series instead.
According to reports, the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature variable apertures when they are announced later this year. This means that users will be able to control exactly how much light is allowed to hit the sensor, giving them much more enhanced control over how their photos turn out.
According to a new report (translated source), encouraged by Apple’s new strategy for the iPhone 18 Pro, Samsung has put in requests for similar variable aperture units. If Samsung goes ahead with adopting these, then we can expect them in the Galaxy S27 series at the earliest.
The wider aperture on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will already improve photography drastically. However, unfortunately for Samsung, Apple was one step ahead this time. Samsung was the first smartphone company to introduce a variable aperture to its flagship phones, but it was ahead of its time it seems.
Each year, Samsung and Apple introduce camera upgrades that are usually just more of the same as last year. This was especially true for the last two generations, when both companies were heavily focusing on marketing AI instead. That is, fortunately, changing now.
Now all that remains is the battery capacity. Which, to my mind, is the aspect where Apple, Samsung, and Google have fallen behind the most in.
Variable aperture on iPhone 18 Pro
Samsung actually featured a variable aperture on its flagships a long time ago, but the company discontinued that functionality generations back. If Apple really is adopting a variable aperture this year, then it only makes sense for Samsung to immediately follow suit.
How important would a variable aperture be on a smartphone?
Samsung requests variable aperture units
Galaxy S26 Ultra is bringing back the rear camera bump for the wider aperture. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Camera upgrades you can see
The iPhone 17 introduced selfie improvements, and the iPhone 18 Pro is getting the variable aperture. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is getting a wider aperture too, and the Galaxy S27 Ultra might get a major sensor improvement to accompany its own variable aperture.
