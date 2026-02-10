Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
One of the best high-end headphones have just become a bit more affordable.
WH-1000XM6 was released, Sony showed music lovers it can make the best even better. But this arrived at a cost: the XM6 costs a hefty $449.99, $50 more than its predecessor. Well, you can now get it at a discounted price, thanks to Walmart's new offer!When the
Sound quality is equally remarkable. The over-ear cans won't make you tweak the EQ constantly, offering a sweet and vibrant bass, silky highs, and present mids. This kind of frequency response makes any song truly shine.
When it comes to ANC performance, the XM6 are easily among the best in class. Not only do they cancel a lot of background noise, but their design provides excellent passive isolation. The result? An immersive listening experience even in the loudest environments. Our full XM6 review gives you more exciting details.
Right now, the retailer lets you save $51 on the option in Black, landing the set at $398. I know it doesn't seem like much, and you're right — for headphones that usually cost $450, $51 off doesn't exactly scream "affordable."
But here's the twist: this sale has seldom been topped. In fact, they almost never go on sale, and when they do, discounts hardly go beyond $50.
The XM6 impress across the board. Some might dislike the plastic design, but the high-end Bluetooth headphones feel remarkably lightweight. If you've often found your neck strained after a long listening session, rest assured they won't cause fatigue.
While some lower-tier options stand out with a battery life of over 40 hours, these Sony headphones don't quite give you the same playtime. You can expect up to 30 hours of music on a single charge. I wouldn't call that a dealbreaker though, especially when everything else is nearly perfect.
If you're tempted to try the latest and most advanced Sony headset yet, this is your chance to get it at a slightly more affordable price. Take advantage of Walmart's ongoing sale before it's too late.
