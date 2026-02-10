Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount

One of the best high-end headphones have just become a bit more affordable.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sony Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the XM6 headphones in Black, showing off their design.
View now at Walmart
When the WH-1000XM6 was released, Sony showed music lovers it can make the best even better. But this arrived at a cost: the XM6 costs a hefty $449.99, $50 more than its predecessor. Well, you can now get it at a discounted price, thanks to Walmart's new offer! 

Grab the Sony WH-1000XM6 for $51 off

$398
$449 99
$52 off (12%)
The Sony WH-1000XM6 is one of the best over-ear headsets. Quite expensive at its regular price, the set is now going for $51 off at Walmart, making it an excellent choice for those seeking truly premium audio.
Buy at Walmart


Right now, the retailer lets you save $51 on the option in Black, landing the set at $398. I know it doesn't seem like much, and you're right — for headphones that usually cost $450, $51 off doesn't exactly scream "affordable."

But here's the twist: this sale has seldom been topped. In fact, they almost never go on sale, and when they do, discounts hardly go beyond $50.

The XM6 impress across the board. Some might dislike the plastic design, but the high-end Bluetooth headphones feel remarkably lightweight. If you've often found your neck strained after a long listening session, rest assured they won't cause fatigue. 

Sound quality is equally remarkable. The over-ear cans won't make you tweak the EQ constantly, offering a sweet and vibrant bass, silky highs, and present mids. This kind of frequency response makes any song truly shine. 

Recommended For You

When it comes to ANC performance, the XM6 are easily among the best in class. Not only do they cancel a lot of background noise, but their design provides excellent passive isolation. The result? An immersive listening experience even in the loudest environments. Our full XM6 review gives you more exciting details.

While some lower-tier options stand out with a battery life of over 40 hours, these Sony headphones don't quite give you the same playtime. You can expect up to 30 hours of music on a single charge. I wouldn't call that a dealbreaker though, especially when everything else is nearly perfect. 

If you're tempted to try the latest and most advanced Sony headset yet, this is your chance to get it at a slightly more affordable price. Take advantage of Walmart's ongoing sale before it's too late.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15739 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed
It’s not too late to save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold 7—with $400 guaranteed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless