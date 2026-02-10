Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
The phone even comes with a Moto Tag as a freebie, so you'll never lose your keys.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be selling for up to $1,000 off—with a guaranteed $400 off—at Samsung, but if you’re looking for an affordable clamshell foldable, I believe Motorola’s deal on the Razr (2025) might be more up your alley.The
When we factor all the savings in, it appears you could snag a brand-new Razr (2025) for as low as $449.99, which is a no-brainer price to start living the foldable lifestyle. And thanks to that free Moto Tag, you’ll never lose your keys. Whether they’re buried in a backpack or fell out of your pocket during the commute, you’ll have the exact coordinates on your phone, saving you from the ultimate nightmare of standing locked out of your own home after a long day.
As for what the Razr (2025) brings to the table, well, you get a handset that can tackle most tasks with ease thanks to its Dimensity 7400X chipset and 8GB of RAM. However, since it’s in the mid-range segment, you might experience occasional stutters if you push it too far. But you won’t run into any issues as far as day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming are concerned.
While it won’t win any “best camera phone” prizes, the 50MP main snapper on board is good enough for capturing moments in high quality. However, Motorola utilizes aggressive oversharpening, which might lead to a noticeable loss of fine detail, even though colors look vibrant.
Overall, you get a lot of phone in return for your $449.99. So, if you’re willing to see what it’s like rocking a foldable and don’t want to break the bank, be sure to act quickly and save with this deal now while you can!
The tech giant is selling its entry-level foldable for just $599.99, saving you a sweet $100. What’s more, you can score additional savings of up to $150 with an eligible trade-in. If that’s not enough, you can get a Moto Tag as a freebie with your purchase.
It may not be the most powerful foldable around, but it definitely makes up for that with its 6.9-inch inner OLED screen, which delivers stunning visuals on the go. The display has a high 2640 x 1080 resolution and even supports HDR content, all while its 120Hz refresh rate ensures everything feels blazing fast.
