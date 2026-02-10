The great Fitbit expansion is finally here as it reaches more countries and devices
iPhone users and global fans can now get a piece of the AI fitness action.

Traditionally, we have used our fitness trackers as digital ledgers, merely tracking our steps and heartbeats, but leaving all the heavy lifting of making sense of this data to ourselves. We have become comfortable with being able to view graphs and charts that look impressive but don't really guide our next steps. This is all about to change, as the gap between being able to have this data and being able to actually make sense of this data is about to get a lot smaller.
In a new post, Google announced that this previously Android-exclusive "personal health coach" feature for Fitbit is finally making its way out of its limited shell. Up until this point, this feature has been reserved for Android beta testers in the U.S. However, this circle of people is about to get a lot bigger.
To get in on this, you'll have to be a Fitbit Premium subscriber, but for the first time, iPhone users in these countries can get in on this public preview as this feature makes its official debut on iOS devices. Just remember, this update is rolling out in English over the next few weeks, so it might take a little while for this to make its way to your device.
This is a big deal because it finally puts iPhone users on an equal playing field who had otherwise felt like they were being left out of Fitbit's best software experiences.
I've had a chance to spend a lot of time with this feature recently (on Android, naturally), and I can honestly say that it's changed my whole outlook on what I do in the mornings. Rather than simply glancing at my heart rate during my workouts, I've been able to ask very specific questions about my training. Recently, I asked for advice on how to breathe during strength training (something that I think a lot of us get very wrong).
Your Fitbit is about to get a lot chattier
First off, this feature is making its way to more countries, specifically the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. This is great news for people outside of the U.S.
The experience is currently part of a public preview program. This allows them to collect feedback and fine-tune how the assistant responds to your particular health data. If you're eligible, you should be seeing a prompt or update in your app very soon.
Video credit — Google
Why a smarter watch makes a difference
While it is expanding, the personal AI coach feature is still in public preview status. | Image credit — Google
This is a big deal because it finally puts iPhone users on an equal playing field who had otherwise felt like they were being left out of Fitbit's best software experiences.
By bringing the personal health coach to iOS and expanding to countries like the UK and Australia, they're making Fitbit a much more serious contender for anyone who might otherwise be tempted to make the jump to an Apple Watch because of better software integration.
What is the most exciting part of this Fitbit update for you?
My time with the personal coach
I've had a chance to spend a lot of time with this feature recently (on Android, naturally), and I can honestly say that it's changed my whole outlook on what I do in the mornings. Rather than simply glancing at my heart rate during my workouts, I've been able to ask very specific questions about my training. Recently, I asked for advice on how to breathe during strength training (something that I think a lot of us get very wrong).
I have even used it to create templates for my regular exercise routines so that I do not have to think about what comes next when I am tired. If you are the type of person who wants a bit of extra guidance without having to hire a human personal trainer, then this is definitely worth a look.
