Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The great Fitbit expansion is finally here as it reaches more countries and devices

iPhone users and global fans can now get a piece of the AI fitness action.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps Google Fitbit
Fitbit personal AI coach
Traditionally, we have used our fitness trackers as digital ledgers, merely tracking our steps and heartbeats, but leaving all the heavy lifting of making sense of this data to ourselves. We have become comfortable with being able to view graphs and charts that look impressive but don't really guide our next steps. This is all about to change, as the gap between being able to have this data and being able to actually make sense of this data is about to get a lot smaller.

Your Fitbit is about to get a lot chattier


In a new post, Google announced that this previously Android-exclusive "personal health coach" feature for Fitbit is finally making its way out of its limited shell. Up until this point, this feature has been reserved for Android beta testers in the U.S. However, this circle of people is about to get a lot bigger.

First off, this feature is making its way to more countries, specifically the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. This is great news for people outside of the U.S.

Recommended For You

To get in on this, you'll have to be a Fitbit Premium subscriber, but for the first time, iPhone users in these countries can get in on this public preview as this feature makes its official debut on iOS devices. Just remember, this update is rolling out in English over the next few weeks, so it might take a little while for this to make its way to your device.

The experience is currently part of a public preview program. This allows them to collect feedback and fine-tune how the assistant responds to your particular health data. If you're eligible, you should be seeing a prompt or update in your app very soon.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit — Google

Why a smarter watch makes a difference


This is a big deal because it finally puts iPhone users on an equal playing field who had otherwise felt like they were being left out of Fitbit's best software experiences.

By bringing the personal health coach to iOS and expanding to countries like the UK and Australia, they're making Fitbit a much more serious contender for anyone who might otherwise be tempted to make the jump to an Apple Watch because of better software integration.

What is the most exciting part of this Fitbit update for you?

My time with the personal coach


I've had a chance to spend a lot of time with this feature recently (on Android, naturally), and I can honestly say that it's changed my whole outlook on what I do in the mornings. Rather than simply glancing at my heart rate during my workouts, I've been able to ask very specific questions about my training. Recently, I asked for advice on how to breathe during strength training (something that I think a lot of us get very wrong).

I have even used it to create templates for my regular exercise routines so that I do not have to think about what comes next when I am tired. If you are the type of person who wants a bit of extra guidance without having to hire a human personal trainer, then this is definitely worth a look.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Latest News

Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Is the Google Store listing for the Pixel 10a suggesting that Apple's FaceTime is coming to Pixel phones?
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Six months after its launch, Pixel 10 Pro XL still feels like jewelry with its shiny aluminum frame
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless