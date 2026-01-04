Leaker's tweet revealing Galaxy S26 Ultra colors hides an important clue about the phone's build

After two years, Apple's iPhone Pro series switched from titanium back to aluminum





Apple switched back to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro series as the latter material dissipates heat more effectively than titanium does. This has become more important with the additional heat generated by more powerful application processors and more advanced AI features. Returning to aluminum allows Apple to reduce the weight of the premium iPhone models while keeping the device strong, durable, and stable. Additionally, titanium is more expensive and harder to use as a smartphone build. It causes production speeds to slow while putting manufacturing tools through more wear and tear.



Recommended For You

Which build do you want to see on the Galaxy S26 Ultra? Titanium. 66.83% Aluminum. 20.3% Not sure. 12.87% Vote 404 Votes





Apple still used titanium on the iPhone Air which debuted this past September. Using this material allowed Apple to build such a thin (5.6mm) handset that remained rigid. The Apple Watch Ultra relies on titanium to make the premium timepiece rugged and durable. Interestingly, Apple's first titanium iPhone models were released in 2023 and just months later Samsung followed up by using a titanium build for the 2024 Galaxy S24 Ultra

Leaker's list of Galaxy S26 Ultra colors contains a huge hint about the phone's build





With Apple ditching titanium in 2025, it shouldn't be surprising that just a few months later, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also expected to return to an aluminum build (more specifically, Armor Aluminum 2.0) in 2026.









Black Shadow

White Shadow

Galactial Blue

Ultraviolet





Recommended For You

Titanium Silverblue

Titanium Whitesilver

Titanium Gray

Titanium Black





The Galaxy S25 Ultra colors that were exclusive to Samsung.com were:





Titanium Jetblack

Titanium Jadegreen

Titanium Pinkgold

Galaxy S24 Ultra standard colors:





Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Violet

Titanium Yellow





The Samsung.com exclusive colors for Galaxy S24 Ultra featured:





Titanium Blue

Titanium Green

Titanium Orange



Notice a difference between the forecast color names for the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the ones that were actually used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra ? The forecast color names for the Galaxy S26 Ultra do not start with "Titanium." Ice Universe's tweet seems to confirm the rumors about Samsung dropping the titanium build on the Galaxy S26 Ultra .









PhoneArena for the latest speculation regarding the next iteration of Samsung's popular flagship smartphone line. Last week, we also took a look at some new rumored upgrades for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that you might be interested in. With a possible unveiling late next month leading to a possible February unveiling, there are still plenty of rumor days available before Samsung reveals the real specs. Keep checking in with us atfor the latest speculation regarding the next iteration of Samsung's popular flagship smartphone line.