OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates

On Saturday, we told you that OnePlus had halted a pair of updates, OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. OnePlus informed users that some phones began bootlooping and were transformed into bricks or paperweights after installing the updates.

OnePlus has identified and resolved the issue it had with two updates





Today, we have some great news for those who were trying to install OxygenOS 16.0.7.XXX on handsets belonging to the OnePlus 15 series in the U.S. and India. The same news applies to those who tried to download OxygenOS 16.0.5.XXX on the OnePlus 13 (Standard model), OnePlus 12 , OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 5 (in certain markets), OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and the OnePlus Nord CE 4.





The good news, as laid out by OnePlus in a new message posted on the OnePlus Community website , is that the issues with the updates have been "identified and resolved." OnePlus says that during internal rollout monitoring, OnePlus found that one of the builds not disseminated to the public was causing abnormal behavior. As a result, the company halted the update "for preventive measures" so it could investigate what went wrong.

No external users were impacted by the bootlooping





What OnePlus discovered was that no external users were impacted by the updates . With that in mind, the company says that those who have already updated their phones can go ahead and use them "normally and with confidence."





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As for those who haven't received the update yet because of the halt, OnePlus says that it has gradually resumed the rollout starting today. OnePlus users were lucky that the firm caught the issue internally before any external users were affected. That's because a boot loop is a very serious issue that sometimes requires the manufacturer to swap impacted phones with replacement units.

Kudos to OnePlus for the way it handled this situation





We often hear about software updates that brick customers' handsets and the manufacturer fails to handle the problem in a way that reduces the stress on users. So kudos to OnePlus for catching the issue before it started sending out the updates to OnePlus users. The firm also earns points for halting the public rollout of the updated software and making sure that a clear and concise statement was released to OnePlus customers.



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The manner in which OnePlus took care of this problem is so unlike the way Google handles any issue involving Pixel devices . For example, some Pixel Watches have not been showing overnight Blood Oxygen and skin temperature readings since March. These users have not heard anything about this issue.





Another Pixel Watch issue prevents the timepiece from showing users' sleep data even though the info appears on the Fitbit app on users' phones. Speaking of boot loops, it took Google more than a month to admit that the March Pixel update caused some Pixel owners to lose the use of their phone . That happened because of a bug that caused affected units to go into boot loop mode after installing the update.

Google's customer service should learn from the way OnePlus handled this





Compare these actions, or shall I say lack of actions by Google, with OnePlus' quick and transparent statement. OnePlus quickly isolated the problem to internal devices and even after it did that, it halted the update to make sure that customers would not be impacted.





With the recent Pixel and Pixel Watch issues, users can't be blamed for feeling out of the loop. With Google, when there is an issue with an update, there seems to be no desire on the part of Google to admit that an issue exists. There is also no rush to get the word out to Pixel users that there is a problem and disseminate a patch to fix it.





In my opinion, Google needs to really start taking customer service seriously. That is, unless it isn't serious about the Pixel line, something that many consumers firmly believe.