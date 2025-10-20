Galaxy S26 colors: what the rumors are saying so far
Here's what the rumors are saying so far about the potential colors that the Galaxy S26 lineup may be available in.
Samsung is gearing up for the release of its next flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26 series. Rumors have been circulating on the internet about these phones for a while now, and some rumors are more contradictory than others.
For one, we believed until recently that there would be a Galaxy S26 Pro model instead of the base vanilla one and that an Edge model would replace the Plus. But recent rumors indicate that may not happen, and instead, we may see the usual Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Ultra.
So far, there's not a lot of talk about the potential Galaxy S26 colors that we may see. A leaked image showed the Galaxy S26 Ultra sporting some wild iPhone-inspired colors, including an orange variant. Some sources dispute that image, though. Nevertheless, we can expect some of the main colors to come back next year as well.
A leaked render of the potential Galaxy S26 'Pro' (which may end up being the vanilla model after all) showed the phone in a dark blue colorway. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus were also available in a Navy color. Some shade of dark blue has been trending in the last couple of years, so if Samsung decides to bring it back another year, I definitely won't be mad.
Silver is a classic for phones. This year, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus came in a gorgeous silver shade called Silver Shadow, a color that's also been present on Samsung foldables. That's a simple yet elegant color. So far, we haven't heard if it's making a comeback with the Galaxy S26 or not, but because it's so elegant and goes well with anything, I see no reason for Samsung to ditch it.
We've seen Galaxy S phones in some shade of lavender or purple; we've also seen Mint ones. So you can expect at least one of these shades to make a return, or come with a slightly tweaked look. The Galaxy S25 series also didn't offer a black variant as a main color for the base model and the Plus, and we don't know if Samsung will repeat this strategy just yet.
Samsung also always offers a few exclusive colors for Sammy fans who purchase their phones directly from the South Korean giant's website. Last time, we had Blue Black, Pink Gold, and Coral Red for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. This year, we're yet to hear what those will be, but it's very likely that Samsung may offer exclusive colors on its website.
Things are getting more curious about the Ultra model in the lineup. It's been present in leaks more than its smaller siblings, and is apparently getting a redesigned look with rounder corners.
Ice Universe, who's generally a trusted tipster, has recently published a controversial image of Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units showing a new orange color. That image has made some people suspect that Samsung is copying Apple (the new iPhone 17 Pro is available in Cosmic Orange, a color quite similar to the leaked one), while others suggest that the rumor cannot be trusted.
The orange color shown above by the image of Ice Universe is far from confirmed. If true, it looks gorgeous in my humble opinion. Samsung offered an orange color option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra (it was an exclusive Samsung.com color), which looked super cool, so if Samsung goes back to orange, that won't necessarily be it copying Apple. Well, unless the shade is this exact one.
The Galaxy S26 Edge may or may not happen. If recent rumors are to be believed, the super-slim phone by Samsung may not happen this time around. But we don't know this yet, anyway.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was available in simple colors that underline the phone's simple and elegant design aesthetic. If Samsung includes an Edge model with the Galaxy S26 lineup, you can expect similar colors to the understated elegance that the S25 Edge brought.
We may not know exactly what the Galaxy S26 colors are going to be just yet. But one thing's for certain: Samsung is king when it comes to phone colors. The company always offers so many options for buyers to choose from; they're usually done absolutely beautifully, and I expect nothing less this time around, either.
For one, we believed until recently that there would be a Galaxy S26 Pro model instead of the base vanilla one and that an Edge model would replace the Plus. But recent rumors indicate that may not happen, and instead, we may see the usual Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and Ultra.
Now, every year, Samsung pays close attention to design and colors for its Galaxy S lineup (or any lineup, for that matter), and rumors have been talking about colors on the Galaxy S26 models as well.
Galaxy S26 colors: expected shades
So far, there's not a lot of talk about the potential Galaxy S26 colors that we may see. A leaked image showed the Galaxy S26 Ultra sporting some wild iPhone-inspired colors, including an orange variant. Some sources dispute that image, though. Nevertheless, we can expect some of the main colors to come back next year as well.
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in Navy/Dark Blue (rumored)
A leaked render of the Galaxy S26 'Pro'. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
A leaked render of the potential Galaxy S26 'Pro' (which may end up being the vanilla model after all) showed the phone in a dark blue colorway. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus were also available in a Navy color. Some shade of dark blue has been trending in the last couple of years, so if Samsung decides to bring it back another year, I definitely won't be mad.
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in Silver Shadow (rumored)
Galaxy S25 showcasing the Silver Shadow color. | Image Credit - Samsung
Silver is a classic for phones. This year, the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus came in a gorgeous silver shade called Silver Shadow, a color that's also been present on Samsung foldables. That's a simple yet elegant color. So far, we haven't heard if it's making a comeback with the Galaxy S26 or not, but because it's so elegant and goes well with anything, I see no reason for Samsung to ditch it.
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: other potential colors
We've seen Samsung make quite a lot of colorful phones in the past, including the Galaxy S25 series. Rumors may yet be silent about what those may be, but if previous years could be any indication, you can expect at least one or two fun colors.
Recommended Stories
We've seen Galaxy S phones in some shade of lavender or purple; we've also seen Mint ones. So you can expect at least one of these shades to make a return, or come with a slightly tweaked look. The Galaxy S25 series also didn't offer a black variant as a main color for the base model and the Plus, and we don't know if Samsung will repeat this strategy just yet.
Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus exclusive colors
The Jade Green shown here on the Galaxy S24 was a Samsung.com exclusive color. | Image Credit - Samsung
Samsung also always offers a few exclusive colors for Sammy fans who purchase their phones directly from the South Korean giant's website. Last time, we had Blue Black, Pink Gold, and Coral Red for the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus. This year, we're yet to hear what those will be, but it's very likely that Samsung may offer exclusive colors on its website.
Galaxy S26 Ultra colors: what the rumors are saying
Unconfirmed Galaxy S26 Ultra colors. | Image Credit - Ice Universe
Things are getting more curious about the Ultra model in the lineup. It's been present in leaks more than its smaller siblings, and is apparently getting a redesigned look with rounder corners.
Ice Universe, who's generally a trusted tipster, has recently published a controversial image of Galaxy S26 Ultra dummy units showing a new orange color. That image has made some people suspect that Samsung is copying Apple (the new iPhone 17 Pro is available in Cosmic Orange, a color quite similar to the leaked one), while others suggest that the rumor cannot be trusted.
Of course, none of this is official yet, so we can just speculate whether Samsung will include an orange color for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Galaxy S26 Ultra in Orange (potentially)
The orange color shown above by the image of Ice Universe is far from confirmed. If true, it looks gorgeous in my humble opinion. Samsung offered an orange color option for the Galaxy S24 Ultra (it was an exclusive Samsung.com color), which looked super cool, so if Samsung goes back to orange, that won't necessarily be it copying Apple. Well, unless the shade is this exact one.
Galaxy S24 Ultra exclusive color - Titanium Orange. | Image Credit - Samsung
Galaxy S26 Ultra: other potential colors
Rumors are yet to give us the full list of potential Galaxy S26 Ultra colors, so for now, we'll have to wait and see what leakers have to say on the topic. Meanwhile, you can safely expect some neutrals for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, like a potential silver color shown above in Ice Universe's image.
Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit - OnLeaks and Android Headlines
We may also see a warm gold color option, there may be something with a green undertone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra's exclusive Titanium Jade Green. There will most likely be a black option, as it's a classic and screams the phone means serious business.
Titanium Jade Green on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image Credit - Samsung
Galaxy S26 Edge: potential colors
The Galaxy S26 Edge may or may not happen. If recent rumors are to be believed, the super-slim phone by Samsung may not happen this time around. But we don't know this yet, anyway.
The Galaxy S25 Edge was available in simple colors that underline the phone's simple and elegant design aesthetic. If Samsung includes an Edge model with the Galaxy S26 lineup, you can expect similar colors to the understated elegance that the S25 Edge brought.
Galaxy S25 Edge colors. | Image Credit - Samsung
Galaxy S26 colors are going to be exciting, that's for sure
We may not know exactly what the Galaxy S26 colors are going to be just yet. But one thing's for certain: Samsung is king when it comes to phone colors. The company always offers so many options for buyers to choose from; they're usually done absolutely beautifully, and I expect nothing less this time around, either.
Whatever shades Samsung decides to offer with its Galaxy S phones, you can rest assured that there will be options for you to choose from, some exclusive colors, and overall, plenty of options.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: