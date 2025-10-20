Galaxy S26 colors: what the rumors are saying so far

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26

S26

Galaxy S26 colors: expected shades

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in Navy/Dark Blue (rumored)





Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus in Silver Shadow (rumored)





Galaxy S25

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus: other potential colors

We've seen Samsung make quite a lot of colorful phones in the past, including the Galaxy S25 series. Rumors may yet be silent about what those may be, but if previous years could be any indication, you can expect at least one or two fun colors.



Recommended Stories

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus exclusive colors





Galaxy S25

Galaxy S26 Ultra colors: what the rumors are saying





Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra in Orange (potentially)









Galaxy S26 Ultra: other potential colors

Rumors are yet to give us the full list of potential Galaxy S26 Ultra colors, so for now, we'll have to wait and see what leakers have to say on the topic. Meanwhile, you can safely expect some neutrals for the Galaxy S26 Ultra , like a potential silver color shown above in Ice Universe's image.









We may also see a warm gold color option, there may be something with a green undertone like the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's exclusive Titanium Jade Green. There will most likely be a black option, as it's a classic and screams the phone means serious business.









Galaxy S26 Edge: potential colors

The



The Galaxy S26 lineup, you can expect similar colors to the understated elegance that the S25 Edge brought. The Galaxy S26 Edge may or may not happen. If recent rumors are to be believed, the super-slim phone by Samsung may not happen this time around. But we don't know this yet, anyway.The Galaxy S25 Edge was available in simple colors that underline the phone's simple and elegant design aesthetic. If Samsung includes an Edge model with thelineup, you can expect similar colors to the understated elegance that thebrought.







Which color would you love to see on the Galaxy S26? Orange Red Deep Navy or Dark Blue Silver Shadow or Titanium Gray Lavender or purple Pink Mint or Jade Green Black Other (in the comments) Orange 10% Red 20% Deep Navy or Dark Blue 20% Silver Shadow or Titanium Gray 20% Lavender or purple 0% Pink 0% Mint or Jade Green 10% Black 20% Other (in the comments) 0%



Galaxy S26 colors are going to be exciting, that's for sure

Galaxy S26

Whatever shades Samsung decides to offer with its Galaxy S phones, you can rest assured that there will be options for you to choose from, some exclusive colors, and overall, plenty of options.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer