One of the last small US carriers standing makes a Big Three-rattling move

Flexing the fiber power

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In an industry where multi-hour appointment windows are the norm, C Spire is known for over-delivering on its fiber install timelines.





What would make you choose C Spire over a Big 3 company? Availability. Reliability. Lower price. Vote 0 Votes



Playing to its strengths

C Spire has approximately 1 million wireless customers, Fierce Wireless . For context, Verizon ,



The company has its own network in Mississippi and in some parts of Alabama and Tennessee. Outside of those areas, customers are served via roaming agreements.



It passes 497,000 locations with fiber and also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) in areas with excess capacity.



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Standing strong

AT&T , T-Mobile , and Verizon have a grip on the wireless industry. The carriers aim to keep it that way, acquiring beleaguered companies and squashing threats from potential new entrants before they can even pop up.



In the face of that, C Spire's competitive grit is commendable. The company has allegedly been growing at a slow pace, but this new converged plan might just give it the push it needs. C Spire has approximately 1 million wireless customers, per . For context, T-Mobile , and AT&T have 146.9 million, 142.4 million, and 120.1 million customers, respectively.The company has its own network in Mississippi and in some parts of Alabama and Tennessee. Outside of those areas, customers are served via roaming agreements.It passes 497,000 locations with fiber and also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) in areas with excess capacity.The company's fiber network is credited for its survival . It was among the first to connect its cell towers using fiber. In 2013, it launched fiber internet., andhave a grip on the wireless industry. The carriers aim to keep it that way, acquiring beleaguered companies and squashing threats from potential new entrants before they can even pop up.In the face of that, C Spire's competitive grit is commendable. The company has allegedly been growing at a slow pace, but this new converged plan might just give it the push it needs.

The case for offering connectivity bundles is getting stronger by the day. To validate this, C Spire conducted its own survey across the markets where its service is available and found that 60% of consumers prefer to purchase cellular and internet services from the same company.C Spire hinted that the telecom giants aren't exactly providing the kind of unified and transparent experience customers yearn for. The One Plan doesn't lack in those areas, or so the company insists.That may not be marketing fluff, with The OnePlan getting the full backing of the Blue Shoe Crew, a C Spire ethos that dictates that everyone from company execs to technicians is responsible for customer satisfaction.