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One of the last small US carriers standing makes a Big Three-rattling move

Here comes another converged plan.

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Anam Hamid
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Wireless service
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C Spire is alive and kicking. | Image by C Spire
One more provider has jumped into the converged fray, highlighting the critical role of bundling in a mature wireless market. C Spire, the privately held regional carrier that has defiantly refused to fold its wireless operations like UScellular and other small players, has announced The One Plan, an offering that goes to the very heart of what modern customers want.

Cellular and wireless plan


You may or may not have heard of C Spire, a leading fiber internet provider across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. But as it turns out, anything the Big Three can do, C Spire can do better.

The One Plan bundles wireless and fiber for $99 a month. Unlike similar plans from AT&T and Verizon, C Spire's combo offer is available to both new and existing customers.

The plan comes with a five-year price lock guarantee, zero hotspot restrictions, and no overages.

The One Plan is the first truly converged wireless and fiber experience designed around the customer instead of the limitations typically associated with bundled offerings.
Suzy Hays, C Spire President and CEO, May 2026

Flexing the fiber power


The case for offering connectivity bundles is getting stronger by the day. To validate this, C Spire conducted its own survey across the markets where its service is available and found that 60% of consumers prefer to purchase cellular and internet services from the same company.

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C Spire hinted that the telecom giants aren't exactly providing the kind of unified and transparent experience customers yearn for. The One Plan doesn't lack in those areas, or so the company insists.

That may not be marketing fluff, with The OnePlan getting the full backing of the Blue Shoe Crew, a C Spire ethos that dictates that everyone from company execs to technicians is responsible for customer satisfaction.

In an industry where multi-hour appointment windows are the norm, C Spire is known for over-delivering on its fiber install timelines.

What would make you choose C Spire over a Big 3 company?
0 Votes

Playing to its strengths


C Spire has approximately 1 million wireless customers, per Fierce Wireless. For context, Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T have 146.9 million, 142.4 million, and 120.1 million customers, respectively.

The company has its own network in Mississippi and in some parts of Alabama and Tennessee. Outside of those areas, customers are served via roaming agreements.

It passes 497,000 locations with fiber and also provides fixed wireless access (FWA) in areas with excess capacity.

The company's fiber network is credited for its survival. It was among the first to connect its cell towers using fiber. In 2013, it launched fiber internet.

Standing strong


AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have a grip on the wireless industry. The carriers aim to keep it that way, acquiring beleaguered companies and squashing threats from potential new entrants before they can even pop up.

In the face of that, C Spire's competitive grit is commendable. The company has allegedly been growing at a slow pace, but this new converged plan might just give it the push it needs.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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