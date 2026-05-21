T-Mobile gives you a loyalty discount with one hand, but is spanking you with the other

T-Mobile for a long time. The carrier added that the subscribers viewing this special deal all deserve to get something special. Some long-time T-Mobile subscribers are seeing an enticing promotional message in the T-Life app that praises these customers for being withfor a long time. The carrier added that the subscribers viewing this special deal all deserve to get something special.

What plan are these T-Mobile subscribers eligible to sign up for?





So what did T-Mobile consider something special? According to the promo, T-Mobile was thanking these subscribers by offering them as much as $20 in savings per month. However, there is a pretty big catch. To be eligible for the savings, subscribers have to upgrade to the Experience More with Appreciation Savings plan and this could cost you when you upgrade to a new phone (more on that later).





Would you sign up for this loyalty plan? No way. T-Mobile is being sneaky. Yes. I can live without trading in my phone. I'd have to think about it. Vote 1 Votes





T-Mobile for at least two years. The carrier offers this discounted service to long-time customers in an effort to keep them from switching to This is a modified, unadvertised version of the carrier's Experience More plan that is aimed at existing accounts that have been withfor at least two years. The carrier offers this discounted service to long-time customers in an effort to keep them from switching to Verizon or AT&T

A family with four lines can save up to $20 per month





Experience More with Appreciation Savings cuts the price of the first two lines:

1 Line: $75/month (Normally priced at $85–$90/month).

2 Lines: $120/month (Normally priced at $140–$150/month).

Lines 3 to 8: An additional $30 per line, per month.

Lines 9 to 12: An additional $40 per line, per month.





For a typical four-line family, taking T-Mobile up on this offer can save you, as previously noted, up to $20 per month. And if you have any free lines, possibly the result of participating in previous T-Mobile Un-carrier promotions, do not fret. You can move them over to the new plan and they will remain free. For a typical four-line family, takingup on this offer can save you, as previously noted, up to $20 per month. And if you have any free lines, possibly the result of participating in previousUn-carrier promotions, do not fret. You can move them over to the new plan and they will remain free.



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What are some of the plan's benefits?





Users get a five-year price guarantee, and the promotional text states that they have a chance to upgrade every two-years with the "same deals that new customers receive." However, potential subscribers need to read the fine print closely.





Because this plan is in a discounted rate tier, the actual trade-in values are often reduced by $200 compared to standard premium plans. For example, a highly-rated trade-in that normally gives new customers as much as $830 off a new device will be worth only $630 toward a new device on this plan.





Netflix standard is free on T-Mobile and Apple TV is only $3 per month. This service also promises you unlimited premium (priority) data that won't throttle down to lower speeds during times of heavy network congestion.









Users also get 60 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot per month, up to 4K UHD (Ultra-high-definition) streaming each month, and up to 15 GB of high-speed data, unlimited text in Canada and Mexico.

If you are eligible for this plan, you will find it here in the T-Life app





Again, you will not find this plan advertised on T-Mobile 's website. If your account qualifies for this special plan, it will appear under the "Change Plan" section inside the T-Life app. If you don't see it, hit "See More" at the bottom of the plan list to reveal it.





But don't forget that there is a catch with this plan. While T-Mobile is telling you how happy they are to have you as a long-time customer, they are treating you the same as other subscribers on a discounted plan such as 55+ or First Responder. That means the carrier will discount your trade-in like we discussed above.