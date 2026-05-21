Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

T-Mobile gives you a loyalty discount with one hand, but is spanking you with the other

T-Mobile says its loyalty plan saves you up to $20 per month, but it's what the carrier doesn't tell you that can cost you.

0
Alan Friedman
By
T-Mobile
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iconic T-Mobile "T" logo is displayed at an event.
T-Mobile is being sneaky with its loyalty plan. | Image by PhoneArena
Some long-time T-Mobile subscribers are seeing an enticing promotional message in the T-Life app that praises these customers for being with T-Mobile for a long time. The carrier added that the subscribers viewing this special deal all deserve to get something special. 

What plan are these T-Mobile subscribers eligible to sign up for?


So what did T-Mobile consider something special? According to the promo, T-Mobile was thanking these subscribers by offering them as much as $20 in savings per month. However, there is a pretty big catch. To be eligible for the savings, subscribers have to upgrade to the Experience More with Appreciation Savings plan and this could cost you when you upgrade to a new phone (more on that later).

Would you sign up for this loyalty plan?
1 Votes

This is a modified, unadvertised version of the carrier's Experience More plan that is aimed at existing accounts that have been with T-Mobile for at least two years. The carrier offers this discounted service to long-time customers in an effort to keep them from switching to Verizon or AT&T.

A family with four lines can save up to $20 per month


Experience More with Appreciation Savings cuts the price of the first two lines:

  • 1 Line: $75/month (Normally priced at $85–$90/month).
  • 2 Lines: $120/month (Normally priced at $140–$150/month). 
  • Lines 3 to 8: An additional $30 per line, per month. 
  • Lines 9 to 12: An additional $40 per line, per month.

For a typical four-line family, taking T-Mobile up on this offer can save you, as previously noted, up to $20 per month. And if you have any free lines, possibly the result of participating in previous T-Mobile Un-carrier promotions, do not fret. You can move them over to the new plan and they will remain free.

Recommended For You
You've been with us a long time and deserve something special. Upgrade to Experience More with Appreciation Savings and get the benefits you love from our most popular plan for an exclusive price.
T-Mobile

What are some of the plan's benefits?


Users get a five-year price guarantee, and the promotional text states that they have a chance to upgrade every two-years with the "same deals that new customers receive." However, potential subscribers need to read the fine print closely. 

Because this plan is in a discounted rate tier, the actual trade-in values are often reduced by $200 compared to standard premium plans. For example, a highly-rated trade-in that normally gives new customers as much as $830 off a new device will be worth only $630 toward a new device on this plan.  

Netflix standard is free on T-Mobile and Apple TV is only $3 per month. This service also promises you unlimited premium (priority) data that won't throttle down to lower speeds during times of heavy network congestion.

T-Mobile promotes its cheaper loyalty plan, but there is a huge catch.
If you're eligible for this special plan, this will show up in the T-Life app.| Image by Reddit

Users also get 60 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot per month, up to 4K UHD (Ultra-high-definition) streaming each month, and up to 15 GB of high-speed data, unlimited text in Canada and Mexico.

If you are eligible for this plan, you will find it here in the T-Life app


Again, you will not find this plan advertised on T-Mobile's website. If your account qualifies for this special plan, it will appear under the "Change Plan" section inside the T-Life app. If you don't see it, hit "See More" at the bottom of the plan list to reveal it.

If you still don't see it in the app, it means that your account does not qualify for it. And if you don't have the T-Life app, you can get it from the App Store for your iPhone, or the Play Store for Android phones.

But don't forget that there is a catch with this plan. While T-Mobile is telling you how happy they are to have you as a long-time customer, they are treating you the same as other subscribers on a discounted plan such as 55+ or First Responder. That means the carrier will discount your trade-in like we discussed above.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
The iPhone 18 Pro is going to be Apple's lesson learned, but power users might hate it
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
OnePlus announces resumption of halted updates
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch