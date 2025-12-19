The FBI just pulled the plug on a major crypto cash-out operation
Authorities shut down E-Note crypto exchange over a $70M laundering scheme.
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The FBI, together with law enforcement agencies in Germany and Finland, has taken down the online backbone of E-Note, a cryptocurrency exchange accused of playing a major role in laundering money tied to cybercrime.
Servers seized in international crypto crackdown
Authorities moved in to seize E-Note’s servers and domains after determining the platform had allegedly been used to launder more than $70 million. Investigators believe the money came from ransomware operations and account takeover schemes, then flowed through a global web of so-called “money mules” designed to hide its origins.
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According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan, the coordinated action targeted the websites and backend infrastructure that kept E-Note running. Prosecutors say the exchange acted as a cash-out hub for cybercriminal groups, including those targeting US healthcare systems and other critical infrastructure.
As part of the operation, an indictment was unsealed against Mykhalio Petrovich Chudnovets, a 39-year-old Russian national. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. Court filings claim Chudnovets began offering laundering services to cybercriminals as far back as 2010 and later built E-Note into the centerpiece of those activities.
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Servers, mobile apps, and domains are shut down. | Image by DOJ
Authorities also gained access to copies of E-Note’s server infrastructure, including customer databases and full transaction histories. That data could now be used to trace additional criminal networks and identify victims. The money laundering charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence, though no arrest has been announced so far.
A familiar pattern in crypto crime
Crypto-related crimes aren’t new, and E-Note fits a pattern seen before. One well-known example is Bitcoin Fog, once described as the longest-running Bitcoin laundering service, which allegedly processed around $400 million between 2011 and 2021. The E-Note operation appears to follow a similar playbook.
By shutting down services like this, law enforcement makes it far harder – and far more expensive – for cybercriminals to get paid. If attackers can’t easily turn stolen crypto into cash, the payoff drops, and so does the incentive to go after everyday users.
So, this isn’t just a simple “law enforcement versus hackers” story. It’s about removing the digital equivalent of a getaway car for people who spend their time trying to hijack accounts, lock devices, or drain bank balances.
Do you think shutting down exchanges like E-Note actually stops cybercriminals?
Yes, it makes laundering much harder.
40%
Partially, they’ll just move to new platforms.
40%
No, criminals will always find a way.
0%
Not sure, the impact is unclear.
20%
What this means for you
Living online comes with real risks, and cybercrime exposure is higher than ever. While big takedowns like this help, users still need to stay cautious. That means checking whether a company or app is legit before installing it, thinking twice before clicking links, and paying attention to who’s actually sending a message.
Most data and money losses still happen because of rushed decisions or misplaced trust. A little extra skepticism and critical thinking can make a big difference.
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