Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Foldable iPhone, bezel-less iPhone, and iPhone Flip details leak: Apple fans are in for a treat

Apple fans are in for a treat, as the next three years will continue what the company has started with the iPhone 17 Pro: newer and more exciting designs and models to choose from.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Display iPhone iPhone 18
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 sitting on a desk
The redesigned iPhone 17 Pro this year isn’t the last time that Apple is going back to the drawing board. First reported by industry insiders, then by Apple insider Mark Gurman, and now by yet another reliable source, it’s all but confirmed that the upcoming three generations of iPhone are going to be very exciting.

Foldable iPhone coming alongside iPhone 18


According to a new report (translated source), the foldable iPhone is still slated for release next year, alongside the iPhone 18. It will be a book-style foldable smartphone, like the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Apple is using a glass mid-frame to reduce crease visibility as best it can.

Apparently, the foldable iPhone will unfold to become the size of an iPad mini, which means it will supposedly have an 8.3-inch display, slightly larger than the 8-inch display on the Fold 7. Apple is also merging the iPhone and iPad experiences on the foldable iPhone.

Lastly, like the iPhone 18, Apple may try to move Face ID under the display. However, due to space limitations, the foldable iPhone will likely have to make do with Touch ID, as reported previously.

Which would you prefer to have?

Vote View Result


Bezel-less iPhone and iPhone Flip


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 outer display
Expect an iPhone in this form factor three years from now. | Image credit — PhoneArena


In 2027, Apple will skip the iPhone 19, and instead release the iPhone 20 line. That year, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple will introduce a new iPhone Pro model. This iPhone 20 Pro will have no cutouts on its display — no Dynamic Island or notches — and its OLED display will bend backwards on all sides, giving it a look of “melting” into the phone.

The next year — 2028 — Apple will expand its foldable offerings by introducing the iPhone Flip. Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the iPhone Flip will fold into a very compact form, and unfold into a traditional smartphone. The external display will only be used for simple things like notifications and AI shortcuts.

So many goodies for Apple fans


After years of stagnation and mediocrity, the iPhone 17 Pro was a breath of fresh air for Apple fans, but apparently the company isn’t done spoiling its customer base just yet. The next three years sound very promising if you’ve been wanting variety in your iPhone models.

Also, it’ll be nice for iPhone users to have the option to get a clamshell or book-style foldable as well. I, personally, am most excited about the bezel-less iPhone 20 Pro, and I’m really hopeful that it’ll steer the industry away from notches and other distractions on phone screens.

Foldable iPhone, bezel-less iPhone, and iPhone Flip details leak: Apple fans are in for a treat

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 1

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 1

Why the iPhone Air won the “thin phone” game, and how Samsung can flip it with the Galaxy S26 Edge

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless