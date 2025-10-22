Foldable iPhone, bezel-less iPhone, and iPhone Flip details leak: Apple fans are in for a treat
Apple fans are in for a treat, as the next three years will continue what the company has started with the iPhone 17 Pro: newer and more exciting designs and models to choose from.
The redesigned iPhone 17 Pro this year isn’t the last time that Apple is going back to the drawing board. First reported by industry insiders, then by Apple insider Mark Gurman, and now by yet another reliable source, it’s all but confirmed that the upcoming three generations of iPhone are going to be very exciting.
Foldable iPhone coming alongside iPhone 18
According to a new report (translated source), the foldable iPhone is still slated for release next year, alongside the iPhone 18. It will be a book-style foldable smartphone, like the brilliant Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Apple is using a glass mid-frame to reduce crease visibility as best it can.
Apparently, the foldable iPhone will unfold to become the size of an iPad mini, which means it will supposedly have an 8.3-inch display, slightly larger than the 8-inch display on the Fold 7. Apple is also merging the iPhone and iPad experiences on the foldable iPhone.
Lastly, like the iPhone 18, Apple may try to move Face ID under the display. However, due to space limitations, the foldable iPhone will likely have to make do with Touch ID, as reported previously.
Bezel-less iPhone and iPhone Flip
Expect an iPhone in this form factor three years from now. | Image credit — PhoneArena
In 2027, Apple will skip the iPhone 19, and instead release the iPhone 20 line. That year, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple will introduce a new iPhone Pro model. This iPhone 20 Pro will have no cutouts on its display — no Dynamic Island or notches — and its OLED display will bend backwards on all sides, giving it a look of “melting” into the phone.
The next year — 2028 — Apple will expand its foldable offerings by introducing the iPhone Flip. Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the iPhone Flip will fold into a very compact form, and unfold into a traditional smartphone. The external display will only be used for simple things like notifications and AI shortcuts.
So many goodies for Apple fans
After years of stagnation and mediocrity, the iPhone 17 Pro was a breath of fresh air for Apple fans, but apparently the company isn’t done spoiling its customer base just yet. The next three years sound very promising if you’ve been wanting variety in your iPhone models.
Also, it’ll be nice for iPhone users to have the option to get a clamshell or book-style foldable as well. I, personally, am most excited about the bezel-less iPhone 20 Pro, and I’m really hopeful that it’ll steer the industry away from notches and other distractions on phone screens.
