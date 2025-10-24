Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Rumored iPhone Fold chip may disappoint some buyers

The next-gen iPhones will all be fueled by 2nm chips.

Concept image of a foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider.

Apple's first foldable iPhone will likely be powered by the same chip as the iPhone 18 Pro.

All high-end flagships will use the same chip



A generally reliable leaker known as Mobile Phone Chip Expert claims Apple will continue its existing chip strategy next year. This means that there will be a standard A20 chipset that will presumably fuel the standard iPhone 18 handsets, and a Pro version intended for the higher-end models, including the rumored foldable iPhone.

The new chips will be manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 2nm process, marking a full node shift from the existing 3nm chipset.

The iPhone fold won't be any faster than the iPhone 18 Pro


Smartphone manufacturers equip their bendable handsets with the same chips found on their conventional flagships. Thus, it might be something of a stretch to expect Apple to use a different chip for its foldable. That said, Apple does design separate chips for its tablets. That's why it may come as something of a shock for some customers to hear that the iPhone 18 Pro and the first iPhone foldable will get the same chipset.

Were you expecting the foldable iPhone to have a better chip?

Vote View Result

The chip will be plenty powerful


The A20 Pro will be among the first 2nm chips, and will likely represent greater performance and efficiency gains than what we have seen over the last few years. The iPhone Fold, or whatever it ends up being called, should perform well with this chipset.

Apple is expected to transition from the InFO (Integrated Fan-Out) packaging to the Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) technology for the chip. This may result in RAM getting integrated onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, leading to speedier performance and better power efficiency.

The iPhone 18 Pro and the foldable iPhone are expected to arrive in the second half of 2026, while the other members of the lineup will be launched in spring 2027.

