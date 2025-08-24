Apple's first foldable will excel in one key area but will also borrow a feature from the past





Based on the latest information, Apple's foldable, code-named V68, is slated to feature a versatile five-camera system. This reported setup includes one camera on the front cover display, one on the inner tablet-sized screen, and two cameras on the rear. This arrangement mirrors the strategy of its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has long offered a similar five-camera layout. A move like this would indicate that Apple intends to compete on camera prowess regardless of whether the device is open or closed.



Here's where things get interesting: the report claims the foldable iPhone will ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID. While rumors of an under-display Touch ID have been around for a while, its inclusion here — at the expense of Apple's modern biometric standard — is a notable choice. This could be a space-saving measure to accommodate the complex hinge and dual-screen mechanics of a foldable, or perhaps under-display Face ID technology simply isn't ready for this form factor. Whatever the reason, it's a decision that will likely be met with mixed reactions from users who have grown accustomed to the seamlessness of facial recognition.









Other tidbits suggest the device will feature a book-style design, much like Samsung's foldables, and will lack a physical SIM-card slot, continuing Apple's push toward an eSIM-only future. With a release still potentially two years away, these plans could certainly change. Still, the picture being painted is of a meticulously engineered device that balances cutting-edge form with some surprisingly pragmatic technology choices.



I believe the camera strategy is a smart and necessary move to be competitive right out of the gate. The switch back to Touch ID, however, feels like a significant compromise. While functional, it could make a futuristic device feel like a step backward. For a product that will undoubtedly carry a premium price tag, users will expect the best of everything, and sacrificing the convenience of Face ID might be a tough pill for many to swallow.













