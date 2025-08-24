Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Apple's first foldable will excel in one key area but will also borrow a feature from the past

The upcoming device is expected to feature a versatile camera system, but its choice of security may divide opinions.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Mockup of a foldable iPhone
The rumor mill surrounding Apple's first foldable iPhone has been churning for years, but new details suggest the company is finally getting serious, with a potential launch targeted for 2026. According to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple isn't just building a foldable; it's building a device aimed squarely at power users, particularly when it comes to photography. However, one of its most significant features involves a surprising return to older technology.

Do you think Apple's foldable should have the best cameras?

Vote View Result


Based on the latest information, Apple's foldable, code-named V68, is slated to feature a versatile five-camera system. This reported setup includes one camera on the front cover display, one on the inner tablet-sized screen, and two cameras on the rear. This arrangement mirrors the strategy of its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has long offered a similar five-camera layout. A move like this would indicate that Apple intends to compete on camera prowess regardless of whether the device is open or closed.

Here's where things get interesting: the report claims the foldable iPhone will ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID. While rumors of an under-display Touch ID have been around for a while, its inclusion here — at the expense of Apple's modern biometric standard — is a notable choice. This could be a space-saving measure to accommodate the complex hinge and dual-screen mechanics of a foldable, or perhaps under-display Face ID technology simply isn't ready for this form factor. Whatever the reason, it's a decision that will likely be met with mixed reactions from users who have grown accustomed to the seamlessness of facial recognition.



Other tidbits suggest the device will feature a book-style design, much like Samsung's foldables, and will lack a physical SIM-card slot, continuing Apple's push toward an eSIM-only future. With a release still potentially two years away, these plans could certainly change. Still, the picture being painted is of a meticulously engineered device that balances cutting-edge form with some surprisingly pragmatic technology choices.

Recommended Stories
I believe the camera strategy is a smart and necessary move to be competitive right out of the gate. The switch back to Touch ID, however, feels like a significant compromise. While functional, it could make a futuristic device feel like a step backward. For a product that will undoubtedly carry a premium price tag, users will expect the best of everything, and sacrificing the convenience of Face ID might be a tough pill for many to swallow.


Apple&#039;s first foldable will excel in one key area but will also borrow a feature from the past
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless