Apple's first foldable will excel in one key area but will also borrow a feature from the past
The upcoming device is expected to feature a versatile camera system, but its choice of security may divide opinions.
The rumor mill surrounding Apple's first foldable iPhone has been churning for years, but new details suggest the company is finally getting serious, with a potential launch targeted for 2026. According to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple isn't just building a foldable; it's building a device aimed squarely at power users, particularly when it comes to photography. However, one of its most significant features involves a surprising return to older technology.
Based on the latest information, Apple's foldable, code-named V68, is slated to feature a versatile five-camera system. This reported setup includes one camera on the front cover display, one on the inner tablet-sized screen, and two cameras on the rear. This arrangement mirrors the strategy of its main competitor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series, which has long offered a similar five-camera layout. A move like this would indicate that Apple intends to compete on camera prowess regardless of whether the device is open or closed.
Other tidbits suggest the device will feature a book-style design, much like Samsung's foldables, and will lack a physical SIM-card slot, continuing Apple's push toward an eSIM-only future. With a release still potentially two years away, these plans could certainly change. Still, the picture being painted is of a meticulously engineered device that balances cutting-edge form with some surprisingly pragmatic technology choices.
I believe the camera strategy is a smart and necessary move to be competitive right out of the gate. The switch back to Touch ID, however, feels like a significant compromise. While functional, it could make a futuristic device feel like a step backward. For a product that will undoubtedly carry a premium price tag, users will expect the best of everything, and sacrificing the convenience of Face ID might be a tough pill for many to swallow.
Here's where things get interesting: the report claims the foldable iPhone will ditch Face ID in favor of Touch ID. While rumors of an under-display Touch ID have been around for a while, its inclusion here — at the expense of Apple's modern biometric standard — is a notable choice. This could be a space-saving measure to accommodate the complex hinge and dual-screen mechanics of a foldable, or perhaps under-display Face ID technology simply isn't ready for this form factor. Whatever the reason, it's a decision that will likely be met with mixed reactions from users who have grown accustomed to the seamlessness of facial recognition.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 also includes five cameras. | Image credit — PhoneArena
