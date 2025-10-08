iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market
OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Main differences to expect
OnePlus is on the cusp of releasing a new Android flagship phone very soon to succeed the OnePlus 13. Called the OnePlus 15 (we're skipping the "14" for cultural reasons), the upcoming device will "never settle" with a round of pretty exciting upgrades that will feel on point for a OnePlus device, bringing that undeniable value once again. 

How will this one compare against one of the better devices available right now, the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

While it's true the Galaxy S26 Ultra is right around the corner, the current Galaxy S25 Ultra is here right now, and is easily the ultimate Android phone to consider if you live in the US. 

OnePlus 15 vs Galaxy S25 Ultra expected differences:

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Design
New flat design with redesigned camera bumpTitanium device with rounded corners and flat screen
Mostly the same size at 8.1 mmMarginally thicker at 8.2 mm
Potentially lighter at 210-215 grams218 grams
Display
6.78-inch OLED6.9-inch AMOLED
1-165 Hz refresh rate1-120 Hz refresh rate
No anti-glare coatingAnti-reflective properties
Performance
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 3nmSnapdragon 8 Elite, 3nm
12/256GB
12/512GB
16/256GB
16/512GB
16/1TB		12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB
Camera
Triple camera (50MP + 50MP ultra + 50MP 3.5X)Quad camera (200MP + 10MP 3X + 50MP 5X + 50MP ultra)
32MP front12MP front
Battery & charging
Significantly larger 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery A 5,000 mAh battery
120W wired charging, 50W proprietary wireless45W wired, 15W wireless charging

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

New aesthetics for the OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is coming along with a fresh new design language that fully leans into the flat aesthetics, with a flat frame, flat front and back glass, and a revamped rear camera island that looks similar to the one on the Google Pixel 9/10 Pro Fold. It's diverging from the looks of the older OnePlus 13, but the change could be all for the better, mind you. 

The OnePlus 15 will reportedly utilize "aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal," said to be stronger than titanium, aluminum, or stainless steel, which would be great to see. 

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a titanium design language, one that utilizes rounded corners unlike the right-angled ones on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and prior phones. The frame and the front and back of the phone were both flat, contributing to the trendy flat looks. We loved that redesign, and we will see in on the Galaxy S26 Ultra as well. 

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Thickness
8.1 mm		Thickness
8.2 mm
Dimensions
-		Dimensions
162.8 x 77.6 mm
Weight
211/215 grams		Weight
218 grams

In terms of size, the OnePlus 15 will likely be ever-so-slightly more compact than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and possibly lighter at that. Good. The Galaxy S25 Ultra evens things out with an on-board S Pen, though. 

The Galaxy flagship is IP68 water- and dust-certified, but the OnePlus 15 will beat that with IP69 water and dust resistance, which will protect it against water jets and is as robust as it can be.

The OnePlus 15 will be available in purple, titanium, black, and the signature color for the lineup, Sand Storm. The Galaxy S25 Ultra can be yours in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Gray, which is a diverse but not very vivid selection. 

Display Differences


The OnePlus 15 will employ a slightly smaller 6.78-inch display than its predecessor, with thin bezels and a new panel made by BOE. It is expected to be a 1.5K screen, with up to 1800 nits of typical brightness (not to be confused with peak), and finally, a super-smooth 1-165Hz refresh rate. It's not likely to notice that much of a difference versus a standard 120Hz flagship screen, but hey, it's specs wars over here. 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, on the other hand, packs a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which can reach up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, has all the HDR bells and whistles, as well as a 1-120Hz refresh rate. Another key feature is this one's anti-reflective coating, which prevents undesirable reflections. 

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Size
6.78-inch
Size
6.9-inch
Brightness
1800 nits (typical)		Brightness
2,600 nits
Refresh rate
1-165Hz		Refresh rate
1-120Hz

We get an ultrasonic fingerprint on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the OnePlus 15 will follow suit, too. 

Performance and Software

Qualcomm posterchildren

Inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the pretty decent Snapdragon 8 Elite clicks and ticks. It's a finely tuned version intended for Galaxy devices, slightly overclocked in comparison with the garden-variety chip available to other Android makers. 

The OnePlus 15 will improve on that with the next chapter in Android performance, which will be helmed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. We know, the naming makes little sense. 

What makes sense, however, is the performance, which will definitely beat the regular Snapdragon 8 Elite by a margin. Remains to be seen by how much. 

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy		Chip
Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB
16/1TB
RAM, Storage
12/256GB
12/512GB
12/1TB

The OnePlus 15 will come along with 16 GB of RAM, which is the current standard for Android flagships. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is less impressive here, with merely 12 GB of RAM on deck. Not particularly inspiring in terms of the future, that's for sure.

Recommended Stories

Storage options are similar on both phones: starting at 256 GB,they are also available with 512GB or 1TB of storage. 

Android 16 will be the software on deck for either device, with One UI 8.5 or newer for the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OxygenOS 16 for the OnePlus. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with seven years of support, while the OnePlus 15 will score at least four, but hopefully more. 

Camera

Quad vs triple

The OnePlus 15 will come with triple 50MP cameras, including a slightly longer 3.5X telephoto. We expect better performance than the OnePlus 13 nonetheless. 

The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrived with a quad camera, including a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and two zoom cameras, a 10MP 3X telephoto and a 50MP 5X periscope. It performs exceptionally well in our custom camera test. 

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm 		Main
200 MP, f/1.7
24 mm
1/1.1" sensor
Ultrawide
50 MP, f/2.0
15 mm
Ultrawide
50 MP, f/1.9
Telephoto
50 MP, f/2.8
3.5X zoom

Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67 mm)


Periscope
50MP, f/3.4
5X zoom (111 mm)
 

Battery Life and Charging

What a spread!

Well, Samsung has been resting on its laurels for far too long. It's been five years and counting of employing the same 5,000 mAh battery on its Galaxy S Ultra flagships, and it's getting boring now. 

The OnePlus 15 will give us a major 7,300 mAh battery at the rear, which is significantly larger than pretty much any other flagship out there right now. That's because it's a silicon-carbon battery, so the density is much greater than a standard lithium-ion. 

OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Battery size
7,300 mAh		Battery size
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
120W wired
50W wireless charging
Charging speeds
45W wired
15W wireless

In terms of charging speeds, the OnePlus 15 will score 120W wired and 50W wireless VOOC charging. Quite the difference against the Galaxy S25 Ultra's 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities, don't you think?

Specs Comparison


OnePlus 15Galaxy S25 Ultra
Size, weight
8.1 mm thickness
211–215 g 		Size, weight
162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm
218 g
Screen
6.78" OLED
1–165Hz refresh rate 		Screen
6.9" OLED
120Hz
Anti-reflective coating
2,600 nits peak brightness
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
3 nm 		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
3 nm
Versions:
16GB/256GB
16GB/512GB
16GB/1TB

LPDDR5 		Versions:
12GB/256GB
12GB/512GB
12GB/1TB

LPDDR5
Cameras:
50 MP main
50 MP ultrawide
50 MP 3.5× telephoto

32 MP front 		Cameras:
200 MP main
50 MP ultrawide
50 MP 5× zoom
10 MP 3× zoom

12 MP front
Battery:
7,300 mAh 		Battery:
5,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
120 W wired
50 W wireless 		Charging:
USB-C
45 W wired
15 W wireless

Summary


Well, OnePlus isn't settling anytime soon, and the upcoming OnePlus 15 is the perfect example. 

It's scoring major upgrades in the battery, display, and performance areas, trying to reiterate OnePlus' spot as one of the better value manufacturers that are present on the US phone market. 

The competition is fierce, however, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is at the forefront. With an S Pen, one of the best custom Android skins, and an all-around exceptional hardware and software packaging, it's a phone that's hard to pass up, even in the face of newer and faster devices. 
