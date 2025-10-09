OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Main differences to expect

It's nearly time for OnePlus to unveil its flagship phone for 2025, which will be carrying the OnePlus 15 name and debut the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip on the US market. With other upgrades including a fresh, flat new design language, one of the smoothest displays around, and an exceptional battery that surpasses 7,000 mAh in capacity.





How would that compare against one of the fairly recent devices on the Android landscape that made some ripples, the Pixel 10 Pro XL?





Google's flagship is a device that builds upon the exciting foundation laid out by the Pixel 9 Pro XL , but with an improved camera and a new 3nm Tensor chipset, as well as the same strong Gemini AI suite of features.





OnePlus 15 vs Pixel 10 Pro XL expected differences:



Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

The OnePlus 15 scores a new design language





With the OnePlus 15 , we're getting an exterior redesign that's in tune with the rest of the industry as far as aesthetics come and go. It will utilize a completely flat design language, with a flat frame, display, and all.





The phone will be made of an "aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal," said to be stronger than titanium, aluminum, or stainless steel, and will boast a camera island reminding us of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold





The Pixel 10 Pro XL, on the other hand, looks pretty much identical to the preceding Pixel 9 Pro XL , with a flat frame, rounded corners, and the signature Pixel camera strip at the rear.









We expect that the two devices will be mostly similar in terms of size, though the OnePlus 15 will be thinner and lighter. That's a miracle considering the OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300 mAh battery in the back.





The OnePlus phone will also deliver better water and dust resistance, with an IP69K rating, which will protect it against even the strongest of water jets and pulses. That's definitely reassuring, to say the least. The Pixel 10 Pro XL scores just a standard IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating.





The OnePlus 15 will be available in purple, titanium, black, and the signature color for the lineup, Sand Storm. The Pixel 10 Pro XL can be yours in Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade colors.





Display Differences





OnePlus 15 , the company is giving us a slightly smaller 6.78-inch, a marginal decrease over the OnePlus 15 will be a BOE-made one, and it will push the boundaries with a super-smooth 1-165 Hz refresh rate. With the, the company is giving us a slightly smaller 6.78-inch, a marginal decrease over the OnePlus 13 's 6.82-inch screen. The display on thewill be a BOE-made one, and it will push the boundaries with a super-smooth 1-165 Hz refresh rate.

However, most people probably won't be able to tell the difference between that one and a 120 Hz screen, and there's no way of saying in what scenarios the 165 Hz refresh will kick in.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a similarly sized 6.8-inch display, this one with an exceptionally high 3,300 nits of peak brightness. As far as OLED displays come and go, it's as great as they come, with saturated colors, contrast, and viewing angles.









Both devices will get ultrasonic fingerprint scanners.





Performance and Software

We might have a preliminary winner on our hands





OnePlus 15 will come along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (what a mouthful of a name!), built on a 3nm manufacturing process. This will be the regular variant of the chipset, which probably won't compare well with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that will be making it into the Thewill come along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (what a mouthful of a name!), built on a 3nm manufacturing process. This will be the regular variant of the chipset, which probably won't compare well with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 that will be making it into the Galaxy S26 Ultra , for example.





The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the Google Tensor G5 chip, which is the first truly custom chip by Google made on a 3nm process and manufactured by TSMC. It's still not a performance monster and only performs modestly in synthetic benchmarks but is fine for real-life usage. Graphics performance isn't a strong suit of this phone, so don't get it if you love gaming.





We are pretty certain the OnePlus 15 will be the better device in terms of overall performance and beat the Pixel 10 Pro XL.









The OnePlus 15 will come along with 16 GB of RAM, a fairly standard amount of memory for an Android flagship device. and the same applies to the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Also, both devices will share the same storage variants and be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.





Pixel 10 Pro XL will rely on pretty stock Android, while the OnePlus 15 will run Oxygen OS, just like all previous OnePlus phones. Both will run Android 16 , but theXL will rely on pretty stock Android, while thewill run Oxygen OS, just like all previous OnePlus phones.



Recommended Stories

The Pixel 10 Pro XL will be supported for seven years going forward, but we are not certain about the OnePlus 15 . It should get at least four, but hopefully more.





Camera





The OnePlus 15 will come with triple 50MP cameras, with a slightly longer 3.5X telephoto in comparison with the OnePlus 13 , which had a 3X telephoto. Nonetheless, we expect improved image quality thanks to software enhancements and improvements.





Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with the same camera system as the Pixel 9 Pro XL , just with enhanced features like 100X Pro Res Zoom. The Pixel 10 Pro XL performs very well in our custom camera test, and it remains to be seen if the OnePlus 15 will be able to match that.





Battery Life and Charging A major difference

The OnePlus 15 will arrive with a major 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, among the largest ones we've seen on a phone available in the US.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL doesn't come with a silicon-carbon battery, but a standard 5,200 mAh one, which performs well in our custom battery tests.



In terms of charging speeds, the OnePlus 15 will score 120W wired and 50W wireless VOOC charging. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers 45W wired and 25W wireless Qi2 charging. The Pixel is also equipped with magnets at the back that let you easily attach magnetic attachments, just like Apple's MagSafe. The Pixelsnap on the Pixel is compatible with MagSafe accessories. Specs Comparison

Summary



The OnePlus 15 and the Pixel 10 Pro XL look like perfect rivals.





One is the poster child of Android, and the other will potentially be the best value of the Android scene, just like previous OnePlus devices.



