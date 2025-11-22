From the 35+ Black Friday smartwatch deals I've found, these are the top 3 offers I'd capitalize on
Check them out and save while you can!
A few days ago, I shared my list of the top 3 tablet deals this Black Friday. And apparently, the editors at PhoneArena really liked how the roundup turned out, as they tasked me to write a similar piece, focusing this time on my top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals.
Of course, since I can see the value a roundup of the three best Black Friday smartwatch deals can deliver to potential buyers looking for a new smartwatch, I accepted the challenge without hesitation.
In other words, this year’s Black Friday is extremely generous to shoppers in the market for a new smartwatch, which makes shortlisting only three deals a near impossible task.
What do you do if you want a sleek smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic but want the timepiece to last weeks on a single charge rather than just all day? Well, you go for one of Garmin's Venu smartwatches. The Venu series is the closest thing Garmin has as a competitor to the non-Ultra Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches. As a result, you get a stylish smartwatch with a vibrant OLED display, a plethora of features, and even the ability to make and take phone calls, which is a rare feature on Garmin smartwatches.
However, something I don't like about the Venu 3 is that it may come with a stainless steel bezel, but the body is made of plastic. So, it doesn't deliver that premium feel Samsung's fancy Classic smartwatch offers with its stainless steel case. So, there's a trade-off here for that better battery life.
However, I also want to point out that shortlisting only three Black Friday smartwatch deals was a very challenging task. If you check out my roundup of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, you’ll see I’ve found more than 35 unmissable offers to splurge on. And, since I’m an elite deal hunter who is constantly on the lookout for more generous Black Friday deals on smartwatches, I keep finding even more incredible offers.
But you know what? I do love a challenge, so I sat down, browsed all the Black Friday smartwatch deals, and rounded up the three deals that I’d take advantage of if I were looking for a new smartwatch this Black Friday season. In addition, I left a few honorable mentions, just like the last time. So, let’s not dilly-dally and let’s check out my top three smartwatch deals this Black Friday!
My top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance
- Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: A true bargain at $100 off right now
- Garmin Venu 3: Just unmissable with its $100 Black Friday discount and 14-day battery life
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: Selling at a new all-time low after $200 discount on Amazon
Honorable Mentions
- Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024): A true bargain at $260 off on Amazon
- Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: A steal at 48% off and perfect if you don't demand rocking the latest Galaxy Watch
- Pixel Watch 4 41mm, LTE: Now $100 OFF on Amazon and selling at its best price
- Apple Watch Series 10 46mm, LTE, Aluminum Case: Now $119 OFF for Black Friday
These Are My Top 3 Smartwatch Deals This Black Friday
#1 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Now, I’ve never hidden that I’m a huge Samsung fan. So, it’s no surprise that my best choice for a smartwatch is a Galaxy Watch. And since I often wear formal clothing, I’d go for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a heartbeat, especially now that Amazon has slashed a whopping $100 off the LTE model, dropping it to a new all-time low price.
And man, that rotating bezel is sooo awesome! Add the fact that the watch is loaded with health-tracking and lifestyle features, runs on Wear OS, which allows you to download third-party apps, and sports a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display, and it just is an absolute no-brainer for everyone who's after a sleek, premium smartwatch.
Sure, I must admit that I initially thought that Samsung had ruined its Classic lineup of smartwatches when rumors started to appear about the new "squircle" form of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But, I quickly fell in love with it when I first saw it on one of the racks in the office.
#2 Garmin Venu 3
That's why the moment I saw that the Garmin Venu 3 is selling for $100 off on Amazon and at one of its best prices ever, I just knew that this will be the watch in second place in my roundup of the top three Black Friday smartwatch deals. Not to mention that this fella delivers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with the Always-On display turned off, easily beating the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in that regard.
#3 Apple Watch Ultra 2
The third place in this roundup goes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While I'm rocking an Android phone, I can place myself in an Apple user's shoes. Plus, the bargain hunter in me can't give a blind eye to the $200 discount this bad boy has received for Black Friday. After all, this drops it below $600, which is also the lowest price I've ever seen for it. So, if I were an Apple user looking for an unmissable deal, I'd definitely check out Amazon's offer on this handsome fella.
While it may be an older model, you still get an extremely durable smartwatch, loaded with tons of features. It still feels responsive, and my colleague Peter managed to score about three days of usage out of our review unit — check out our dedicated Apple Watch Ultra 2 review for more info. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that it's still worth getting, even though it misses out on some improvements like 5G RedCap connectivity and the LTPO3 screen, which allows the Always-On display to refresh at 1Hz (once per second) for better battery life.
Conclusion
Well, that rounds out my top 3 smartwatch deals this Black Friday. Whether one of these smartwatches has been on your shortlist or has just entered it after reading this article, I encourage you to act fast and save with these deals now while you still can. After all, no one knows when the offers could expire, and all three of these smartwatches are unmissable at their current prices. So, don't miss out!
