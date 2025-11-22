Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

From the 35+ Black Friday smartwatch deals I've found, these are the top 3 offers I'd capitalize on

Check them out and save while you can!

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Picks Deals Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
A few days ago, I shared my list of the top 3 tablet deals this Black Friday. And apparently, the editors at PhoneArena really liked how the roundup turned out, as they tasked me to write a similar piece, focusing this time on my top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Also Read:

Of course, since I can see the value a roundup of the three best Black Friday smartwatch deals can deliver to potential buyers looking for a new smartwatch, I accepted the challenge without hesitation.

However, I also want to point out that shortlisting only three Black Friday smartwatch deals was a very challenging task. If you check out my roundup of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, you’ll see I’ve found more than 35 unmissable offers to splurge on. And, since I’m an elite deal hunter who is constantly on the lookout for more generous Black Friday deals on smartwatches, I keep finding even more incredible offers.

In other words, this year’s Black Friday is extremely generous to shoppers in the market for a new smartwatch, which makes shortlisting only three deals a near impossible task.

But you know what? I do love a challenge, so I sat down, browsed all the Black Friday smartwatch deals, and rounded up the three deals that I’d take advantage of if I were looking for a new smartwatch this Black Friday season. In addition, I left a few honorable mentions, just like the last time. So, let’s not dilly-dally and let’s check out my top three smartwatch deals this Black Friday!

My top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals at a glance

Honorable Mentions


Recommended For You


These Are My Top 3 Smartwatch Deals This Black Friday



#1 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic


Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm LTE: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (18%)
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is one of the most elegant smartwatches on the market. And right now, Amazon is selling it at a sweet $100 discount, dropping it to a new all-time low price. With its extensive feature set and Wear OS functionalities, it’s an ideal choice for anyone seeking a capable smartwatch with a luxurious design and feel. Don’t miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Now, I’ve never hidden that I’m a huge Samsung fan. So, it’s no surprise that my best choice for a smartwatch is a Galaxy Watch. And since I often wear formal clothing, I’d go for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in a heartbeat, especially now that Amazon has slashed a whopping $100 off the LTE model, dropping it to a new all-time low price.

Sure, I must admit that I initially thought that Samsung had ruined its Classic lineup of smartwatches when rumors started to appear about the new "squircle" form of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. But, I quickly fell in love with it when I first saw it on one of the racks in the office.

And man, that rotating bezel is sooo awesome! Add the fact that the watch is loaded with health-tracking and lifestyle features, runs on Wear OS, which allows you to download third-party apps, and sports a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen display, and it just is an absolute no-brainer for everyone who's after a sleek, premium smartwatch.

#2 Garmin Venu 3


Garmin Venu 3: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (22%)
The Garmin Venu 3 is one of these smartwatches that looks great at both formal events and business meetings. And right now, you can score one for $100 off on Amazon. With up to 14 days of battery life, it easily outlasts all of its competitors, including the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. So, if it fits the bill, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

What do you do if you want a sleek smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic but want the timepiece to last weeks on a single charge rather than just all day? Well, you go for one of Garmin's Venu smartwatches. The Venu series is the closest thing Garmin has as a competitor to the non-Ultra Galaxy Watches and Apple Watches. As a result, you get a stylish smartwatch with a vibrant OLED display, a plethora of features, and even the ability to make and take phone calls, which is a rare feature on Garmin smartwatches.

That's why the moment I saw that the Garmin Venu 3 is selling for $100 off on Amazon and at one of its best prices ever, I just knew that this will be the watch in second place in my roundup of the top three Black Friday smartwatch deals. Not to mention that this fella delivers up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with the Always-On display turned off, easily beating the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in that regard.

However, something I don't like about the Venu 3 is that it may come with a stainless steel bezel, but the body is made of plastic. So, it doesn't deliver that premium feel Samsung's fancy Classic smartwatch offers with its stainless steel case. So, there's a trade-off here for that better battery life.

#3 Apple Watch Ultra 2


Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm]: Save $200!

$200 off (25%)
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is selling for $200 off on Amazon, allowing Apple fans with an active lifestyle to snatch one for just under $600. The timepiece packs durable design, has a plethora of features, and is worth every penny. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

The third place in this roundup goes to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While I'm rocking an Android phone, I can place myself in an Apple user's shoes. Plus, the bargain hunter in me can't give a blind eye to the $200 discount this bad boy has received for Black Friday. After all, this drops it below $600, which is also the lowest price I've ever seen for it. So, if I were an Apple user looking for an unmissable deal, I'd definitely check out Amazon's offer on this handsome fella.

While it may be an older model, you still get an extremely durable smartwatch, loaded with tons of features. It still feels responsive, and my colleague Peter managed to score about three days of usage out of our review unit — check out our dedicated Apple Watch Ultra 2 review for more info. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that it's still worth getting, even though it misses out on some improvements like 5G RedCap connectivity and the LTPO3 screen, which allows the Always-On display to refresh at 1Hz (once per second) for better battery life.

Conclusion


Well, that rounds out my top 3 smartwatch deals this Black Friday. Whether one of these smartwatches has been on your shortlist or has just entered it after reading this article, I encourage you to act fast and save with these deals now while you still can. After all, no one knows when the offers could expire, and all three of these smartwatches are unmissable at their current prices. So, don't miss out!

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15285 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 3

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless