Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs OnePlus 15: Main differences to expect

Galaxy S26 Ultra first thing in January. We expect some key improvements to the performance, display, and camera. Samsung ended 2025 on a high note with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable and its Tab S11 series, but it's now time to turn our heads to 2026. The South Korea-based giant is set to kick off next year on a high note by releasing thefirst thing in January. We expect some key improvements to the performance, display, and camera.





OnePlus 15 is coming soon, and it will be powered by the same chipset that'll power the Galaxy. An even footing in the performance section doesn't warrant a fully equal footing, as this flagship duo will definitely differ in other ways. In terms of rivals, there are a few already, like the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, but a more adept one is just around the corner: theis coming soon, and it will be powered by the same chipset that'll power the Galaxy. An even footing in the performance section doesn't warrant a fully equal footing, as this flagship duo will definitely differ in other ways.









Design and Size

New looks for the OnePlus





Galaxy S26 Ultra is not scoring any major design changes and will reportedly look just like the Theis not scoring any major design changes and will reportedly look just like the Galaxy S25 Ultra , with curved corners and a flat frame. This one will be made of aluminum, though, as Samsung is bidding goodbye to titanium. You could trace the reason for that shift to Apple, which changed the build materials with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.





The S Pen is staying on the Galaxy S26 Ultra , despite rumors that it could get axed. Reportedly, there was some magnetic interference from the new Qi2 magnets at the rear that messed up the functionality of the display digitizer, but Samsung might have found a way around it. So, a Bluetooth-less S Pen will most certainly be on deck.





Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15 will reportedly utilize "aerospace-grade nano-ceramic metal," said to be stronger than titanium, aluminum, or stainless steel. Definitely maybe sounds like vibranium from Wakanda.









Size-wise, we expect that the OnePlus 15 will be slightly more compact than the Galaxy S26 Ultra , potentially being shorter and narrower but a smidgen thicker. Considering the monstrous 7,300 mAh battery that could make it to the back of the device, a thickness of just over 8 millimeters is still mind-boggling.

OnePlus 15 will inevitably be the better-endowed device, as it will once again come with In terms of water and dust resistance, thewill inevitably be the better-endowed device, as it will once again come with IP69 -rated resistance. This one ensures protection against even strong water jets and pulses, definitely giving peace of mind.





The Galaxy S26 Ultra could arrive in black, silver, and burgundy colors, while the OnePlus 15 will be available in purple, titanium, black, and the signature color for the lineup, Sand Storm.





Display Differences





OnePlus 15 , the display is getting a trim down to 6.78 inches, a minuscule difference against the With the, the display is getting a trim down to 6.78 inches, a minuscule difference against the OnePlus 13 's 6.82-inch screen. Not that big of a deal. Rumors have it the screen will utilize a Super AMOLED panel manufactured by BOE, featuring 1.5K resolution, up to 1,800 nits of typical (not peak) brightness, and a super-smooth 1-165Hz refresh rate.





Presently we don't expect any anti-reflective features on the display.





At the same time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra display will be mostly similar to the one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra . Think of a 6.9-inch size (among the largest around), with full HDR support, smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate support, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, up from 2,600 nits. We also expect a third-gen anti-reflective coating to make an appearance.





Another improvement would be a new privacy film-like feature, which will reportedly utilize AI to control viewing angles in order to protect your privacy from prying eyes. That's a pretty intriguing feature that could eliminate the need for a dedicated privacy screen protector.









Both the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the OnePlus 15 will rely on ultrasonic fingerprint scanners. For your convenience, you will be able to add facial recognition as a possinle unlock method, of course.





Performance and Software

Now that's about to be a battle for the ages





OnePlus 15 and the Galaxy S26 Ultra . In particular, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be ticking inside either of these Qualcomm is expected to be the chipset supplier for both theand the. In particular, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be ticking inside either of these Android phones



Recommended Stories

Yet, the Samsung might have a leg up: it could potentially score a "Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy" chipset inside, a slightly overclocked version that will potentially deliver better raw performance than the one inside the OnePlus 15 .









The Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM, a bit lowly for current Android flagships which typically pack 16GB of RAM these days. That's exactly what we expect from the OnePlus 15 , which will pack 16GB of memory for exceptional multi-tasking and future-proofness with AI in mind.





Storage-wise, both phones will start at 256GB, but will also be available with 512GB or 1TB of storage.





Galaxy S26 Ultra and OxygenOS 16 for the OnePlus. The Galaxy S26 Ultra will get seven years of software updates, while the OnePlus 15 will score at least four years of software support. Both phones will arrive with Android 16 on board, both with their respective custom skins on board: One UI 8 .5 or newer for theand OxygenOS 16 for the OnePlus. Thewill get seven years of software updates, while thewill score at least four years of software support.





Camera

Little changes





With the Galaxy S26 Ultra , we're getting the same camera setup as the one on the Galaxy S25 Ultra , save for the main camera, which will likely get a larger 1/1.1-inch sensor in comparison to the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's 1/1.3-inch one. A larger sensor is a major boon for a phone camera, as it allows for greater dynamics, better sharpness, and more dramatic bokeh.





Aside from that, the camera system is reportedly the same: 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and two zoom cameras, a 10MP 3X telephoto and a 50MP 5X periscope.









The OnePlus 15 , on the other hand, is getting triple 50MP cameras. The telephoto one is reportedly scoring a not-so-long 3.5X zoom, ever-so-slightly longer than the 3X telephoto on the previous model.





Battery Life and Charging

Predetermined win for OnePlus





Can you guess how many times Samsung has used a 5,000 mAh battery on its Galaxy S flagships? Don't open a new tab, it will be six times in a row once the Galaxy S26 Ultra arrives, as that one is also getting a 5,000 mAh battery, just like the very first Galaxy S20 Ultra. Not a particularly good outlook for Samsung given the recent developments in battery tech, where silicon-carbon batteries are now ruling the landscape and offer larger batteries than your standard lithium-ion battery.





The OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one such exceptional example, as it's coming along with, drum roll please, a massive 7,300 mAh battery, significantly larger than what you'd get from any Galaxy flagship. It's a wonder that we can get such massive batteries in phones not significantly larger these days. The battery revolution is here, but Apple, Google, and Samsung are not invited!









In terms of charging, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly be scoring a wired charging upgrade from 45W to 60W, which is welcome. Supposedly, we might also get Qi2 25W wireless charging with the necessary magnetic paraphernalia at the rear that will allow for the easy attachment of compatible accessories. We expect that this system will work similarly to Apple's MagSafe or Google's Pixelsnap.





OnePlus, one of the leaders in terms of charging speeds, will come with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, both utilizing OnePlus and Oppo's proprietary VOOC standards. Those are interestingly double the charging speeds of the Galaxy S26 Ultra . And, as a bonus, there's a very high chance the OnePlus 15 will come with the respective charger in the box, a rarity these days.





Specs Comparison









Summary





Just like in previous years, OnePlus is set to bring the battle straight to Samsung with a phone that's shaping up to be a better value, all things considered.





The Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly coming in hot with some key improvements, like better performance, an improved camera, and faster charging. Of course, the added benefit of the S Pen is also about to be part of the deal.





The OnePlus 15 , on the other hand, will give us a raw upgrade in all key aspects that matter, including the performance, camera, and most importantly, the battery, which is set to be among the largest ones on a flagship device available in the US.





Which one should be the better deal? Remains to be seen.