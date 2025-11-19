Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Headphones 35% OFF!
Samsung Galaxy A27 vs Galaxy A26: Main differences to expect

Samsung Galaxy A Series
Samsung Galaxy A27 vs Galaxy A26: Main differences to expect
Next year, Samsung is releasing a trove of new devices, kicking things off with the Galaxy S26. However, Samsung is also seemingly preparing a whole slew of new mid-range devices that will populate the mid-range segment. 

One of those will be the Galaxy A27, an upcoming mid-range phone that will act as a stepping stone from the ultra-affordable Galaxy A17 to the more capable Galaxy A37, which is also likely coming alongside it. 

At the moment, we know little about the Galaxy A27, though we are pretty certain as to what some of its main specifications and hardware could be.


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Plastic fantastic!

While there's no word on what the Galaxy A27 design language could be, we harbor little doubt that Samsung will use anything else besides plastic for the build. 

The Galaxy A26 used a plastic frame, so there's a pretty high chance that the Galaxy A27 will use that one as well. The rear would likely utilize Gorilla Glass Victus+, just like on the Galaxy A26. The Key Island is definitely making a return as well. 

We weren't actually quite thrilled with the design of the Galaxy A26, which still used an outdated teardrop notch, thick bottom bezel, and old-school pill-shaped camera cutout, which went out of style a few years ago. 

In terms of size, we can't really see Samsung having too much leeway to change things here, so the Galaxy A27 will most certainly follow suit. 

Galaxy A27Galaxy A26
Thickness
~7.7 mm
Thickness
7.7 mm
Dimensions
~164 x 77.5 mm		Dimensions
164 x 77.5 mm
Weight
Around 200 grams		Weight
200 grams


Display Differences


The Galaxy A27 will most certainly come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with HDR support and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, which should be on par with the Galaxy A37 and A57. 

The peak brightness on the Galaxy A26 was a little over a thousand nits, which is fair for a mid-range phone, but far below what flagships can achieve, and that's perfectly normal, We expect the same of the Galaxy A27, if not slightly better. 

Galaxy A27Galaxy A26
Size
6.7"
Size
6.7"
Brightness
>1000 nits (peak)		Brightness
1000 nits (peak)

Biometrics on the Galaxy A27 should be taken care of by a side-positioned capacitive fingerprint scanner, just like on the Galaxy A26. It's a reliable approach, one that we like better than optical fingerprint scanners. 

Performance and Software

Exynos reporting for duty

There's a high chance we'd get the Exynos 1480 inside the Galaxy A27, an octa-core chip that has been used on many a mid-range Samsung phone, like the Galaxy A55, Galaxy M56, and more. In contrast, the Galaxy A26 uses the 5nm Exynos 1380, but we doubt the performance difference would be palpable. It most certainly won't be. 

Galaxy A27Galaxy A26
Chip
Exynos 1480		Chip
Exynos 1380
Process
4nm		Process
5nm
RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB		RAM, Storage
8/128GB
8/256GB

Storage-wise, we expect 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage versions on the Galaxy A27, just like the Galaxy A26. 

We might very well get seven years of software support on the Galaxy A27, with the Awesome Intelligence suite baked straight into the One UI interface. 

Camera

Return of the macro cameras

The Galaxy A37 will most certainly come with a triple camera, with a 50MP main unit, an 8MP ultrawide, and likely a 2 or a 5MP macro, which was the same setup used on the Galaxy A26. Let's be real, the latter is a gimmick and only included so that it appears the device has the trendy amount of three cameras, although the macro one is unlikely to be used by the average user. 

We hope the main sensor gets updated, because the Galaxy A26 had a narrow main camera with a very tiny sensor. 

Galaxy A27Galaxy A26
Main
50 MP
Main
50 MP, f/1.8
27 mm
1/2.76" sensor size
Ultrawide
6 MP		Ultrawide
8 MP, f/2.2
1/1.4"
Third camera
2MP macro		Third camera
2MP macro, f/2.4


Battery Life and Charging

Similar batteries

We expect the Galaxy A27 to ship with a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy A26, which also boasted a 5K battery in the trunk. That's now the standard approach for Samsung, which uses 5,000 mAh batteries on more and more devices, including all of its Galaxy S Ultra flagships released so far. 

We hope the Galaxy A27 delivers better battery life than the Galaxy A26, which didn't really perform so great in our battery life tests. 

Phone1Phone2
Battery size
5,000 mAh		Battery size
5,000 mAh
Charging speeds
27/45W wired
21W wireless charging
USB-C 3.0
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
USB-C 2.0

25W wired charging could be the default option on the Galaxy A27. We do hope the 45W wired charging trickles down, but we don't have too high hopes for that happening.

Specs Comparison


Galaxy A27Galaxy A26
Size, weight
164 x 77.5 x 7.7 mm, 200 g		Size, weight
164 x 77.5 x 7.7 mm, 200 g
Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz refresh rate		Screen
6.7" OLED
120Hz refresh rate
Processor
Exynos 1480 (4nm)		Processor
Exynos 1380 (5nm)
Versions:
6/128GB
6/256GB

LPDDR4X		Versions:
6/128GB
6/256GB

LPDDR4X
Cameras:
50 MP main
8 MP ultra
2 MP macro

13 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
8 MP ultra
2 MP macro

13 MP front
Battery:
5,000 mAh		Battery:
5,000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
No wireless		Charging:
USB-C
25W wired
No wireless

Summary


We don't really know much about the Galaxy A27, but given Samsung's historic mid-range releases, it should be that much different from the Galaxy A26. 

Aside from the chipset, the rest of the hardware probably won't be that much different from the older phone, and the overall value wouldn't increase a lot. So, you most probably wouldn't gain much by upgrading, but let's wait and see what Samsung has cooked. 
COMMENTS (0)

