Samsung Galaxy A27 vs Galaxy A26: Main differences to expect

Next year, Samsung is releasing a trove of new devices, kicking things off with the Galaxy S26 . However, Samsung is also seemingly preparing a whole slew of new mid-range devices that will populate the mid-range segment.





One of those will be the Galaxy A27, an upcoming mid-range phone that will act as a stepping stone from the ultra-affordable Galaxy A17 to the more capable Galaxy A37 , which is also likely coming alongside it.





At the moment, we know little about the Galaxy A27, though we are pretty certain as to what some of its main specifications and hardware could be.





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

Plastic fantastic!





While there's no word on what the Galaxy A27 design language could be, we harbor little doubt that Samsung will use anything else besides plastic for the build.





The Galaxy A26 used a plastic frame, so there's a pretty high chance that the Galaxy A27 will use that one as well. The rear would likely utilize Gorilla Glass Victus+, just like on the Galaxy A26. The Key Island is definitely making a return as well.





We weren't actually quite thrilled with the design of the Galaxy A26, which still used an outdated teardrop notch, thick bottom bezel, and old-school pill-shaped camera cutout, which went out of style a few years ago.





In terms of size, we can't really see Samsung having too much leeway to change things here, so the Galaxy A27 will most certainly follow suit.













Display Differences





The Galaxy A27 will most certainly come with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, with HDR support and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, which should be on par with the Galaxy A37 and A57.





The peak brightness on the Galaxy A26 was a little over a thousand nits, which is fair for a mid-range phone , but far below what flagships can achieve, and that's perfectly normal, We expect the same of the Galaxy A27, if not slightly better.









Biometrics on the Galaxy A27 should be taken care of by a side-positioned capacitive fingerprint scanner, just like on the Galaxy A26. It's a reliable approach, one that we like better than optical fingerprint scanners.





Performance and Software

Exynos reporting for duty





There's a high chance we'd get the Exynos 1480 inside the Galaxy A27, an octa-core chip that has been used on many a mid-range Samsung phone , like the Galaxy A55 , Galaxy M56, and more. In contrast, the Galaxy A26 uses the 5nm Exynos 1380, but we doubt the performance difference would be palpable. It most certainly won't be.









Storage-wise, we expect 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB storage versions on the Galaxy A27, just like the Galaxy A26.





We might very well get seven years of software support on the Galaxy A27, with the Awesome Intelligence suite baked straight into the One UI interface.

Camera

Return of the macro cameras





The Galaxy A37 will most certainly come with a triple camera, with a 50MP main unit, an 8MP ultrawide, and likely a 2 or a 5MP macro, which was the same setup used on the Galaxy A26. Let's be real, the latter is a gimmick and only included so that it appears the device has the trendy amount of three cameras, although the macro one is unlikely to be used by the average user.





We hope the main sensor gets updated, because the Galaxy A26 had a narrow main camera with a very tiny sensor.









Battery Life and Charging

Similar batteries





We expect the Galaxy A27 to ship with a 5,000 mAh battery, the same as the Galaxy A26, which also boasted a 5K battery in the trunk. That's now the standard approach for Samsung, which uses 5,000 mAh batteries on more and more devices, including all of its Galaxy S Ultra flagships released so far.





We hope the Galaxy A27 delivers better battery life than the Galaxy A26, which didn't really perform so great in our battery life tests.









25W wired charging could be the default option on the Galaxy A27. We do hope the 45W wired charging trickles down, but we don't have too high hopes for that happening.





Specs Comparison









Summary





We don't really know much about the Galaxy A27, but given Samsung's historic mid-range releases, it should be that much different from the Galaxy A26.





Aside from the chipset, the rest of the hardware probably won't be that much different from the older phone, and the overall value wouldn't increase a lot. So, you most probably wouldn't gain much by upgrading, but let's wait and see what Samsung has cooked.