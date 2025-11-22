Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Will Apple retaliate by blocking Google’s workaround for AirDrop on the Pixel 10 series?

Why blocking this consumer-friendly feature could be an antitrust nightmare

By
3comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Android Editorials Google Google Pixel
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
AirDrop logo header image
Google is seemingly tearing down the walled garden again, this time making the Pixel 10 series play nice with AirDrop protocols. It is a bold move that puts Apple in a tough spot and potentially solves a massive headache for cross-platform users.

Google crash-lands on the AirDrop party


Stop me if you've heard this one before: you want to send a video from your Android to your friend, only your friend has an iPhone and the video size is too large to send it over RCS, so you have to come up with workarounds to transfer the file. Maybe that's using WhatsApp, or Google Drive, or a third party file transfer app.

Well, that may no longer be an issue, as Google dropped a bombshell announcement this week confirming that their new flagship can natively trade files with Apple devices via AirDrop. And no, this isn't some hacky third-party app. This is baked right into Android's existing Quick Share feature.

Here is the thing, though: Google did this entirely on their own. In a statement (see below X post), Google explicitly confirmed that they didn't get a helping hand from Cupertino and even brought in a third-party security firm to pentest the solution, ensuring the connection is "direct and peer-to-peer" and never touches a server.

The setup is surprisingly simple but comes with one catch. Because Google doesn't have access to Apple's private handshake keys, you have to set your iPhone or Mac to "Everyone for 10 minutes" mode for the Pixel 10 to see it.

Google’s statement on the matter was equal parts helpful and cheeky, basically meaning "We built it. Your move, Apple."


Why Apple is backed into a corner


Why does this matter? Because for the last decade, AirDrop and iMessage have has been the invisible glue holding the Apple ecosystem together. It’s the reason creative teams buy Macs and why families shame the "green bubble" relative. By reverse-engineering this protocol, Google hasn't just added a feature; they've drained the moat.

Recommended For You

Apple is now in a serious bind. Mark Gurman over at Bloomberg noted that Apple would want to "kill this ASAP," but in a post-DMA (Digital Markets Act) world, that is a dangerous game. If Apple releases an iOS update tomorrow that specifically breaks this compatibility, they'd be practically begging for an antitrust investigation.

Regulators are already watching big tech like hawks. Blocking a feature that objectively makes life better for consumers—allowing a Pixel user to send a full-resolution photo to an iPad—would be tough to defend in court.

There is also the technical reality. Experts are pointing out that because Google mimicked the standard AirDrop protocol so well, Apple might not be able to block the Pixel 10 without also breaking AirDrop for older iPhones that no longer receive updates. It’s a classic "checkmate" scenario.

Do you think Apple will actively work to block Google’s Airdrop compatibility implementation, or just let it be?

Vote View Result

Finally, a bridge for the mixed-ecosystem user

AirDrop between a Pixel and an iPhone is now a reality. | Video credit — Google 

I have to say, I am absolutely loving this. As someone who uses a MacBook for work and an iPad for creative tasks, but carries both a Pixel and an iPhone in my bag (with my main SIM in my Pixel), my digital life has been a fragmented mess for years. I’ve spent much too long dealing with cloud upload wait times, and convoluted third party solutions just to move a screenshot from my phone to my laptop.

Google has also been smart to keep this a Pixel 10 series exclusive. While I am not sure if there's a legit technical reason for doing so, I am definitely tempted now to upgrade my Pixel 9a to a Pixel 10 just so I can have this functionality. Though Google did say in their announcement that they're hoping to bring this to more Android devices, they are over here giving me FOMO.

It’s not perfect, though. Having to toggle that "Everyone for 10 minutes" setting every time is a slight friction point compared to the seamless "Contacts Only" experience Apple users enjoy. But honestly? It’s a small price to pay.

My only worry is that this feels like the start of an "exclusive features" war. I wouldn't put it past Apple to try and change the locks on the doors in the next version of iOS just to spite Google. But for right now, the walls are down. If you’ve been holding off on a Pixel because you "can't leave the ecosystem," Google just gave you your exit ticket.

Apple iPhone 15

$481
$829
$348 off (42%)
iPhone 15 - Certified Refurbished at Back Market Unlocked Black • 256 GB • eSIM
Buy at BackMarket
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
COMMENTS (3)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 3

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10
Discover more from the community

Recommended For You

Popular stories

Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Verizon customers apparently starting to pay the price of downsizing already
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Samsung returns to tradition weeks before the Galaxy S26 announcement
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Ultra: three possible release dates to watch for
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present
T-Mobile welcomes winter with a snuggly Tuesdays present

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless