Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

iPhone 17e Review: is it even a compromise?

0comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4160 Product Reviews
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPhone 17e in white
The iPhone 17e gets double the storage, MagSafe and a faster chip, but only one small screen size | Image by PhoneArena
We were all quite used to Apple unveiling new iPhones in September, but this year, they pulled a "March Madness" move by dropping the iPhone 17e. It didn't get its own event like the flagships, but it's an absolute game-changer in the mid-range space.

The big headline here is the base storage bump to 256GB for the same starting price, which probably put many Android phone makers in panic mode. Under the hood, it's packing the same A19 chip found in the standard 17 (albeit with a 4-core GPU), meaning it's a tiny beast for gaming and Apple Intelligence (if that ever arrives). But the real "finally" moment? MagSafe is officially here for the "e" series.

In the grand scheme of things, the iPhone 17e is essentially fixing the flaws of its predecessor, but I do have a couple of concerns too. We are living in 2026, and this screen is still stuck at 60Hz. Also, having just one rear camera is a bold choice.

The math with the iPhone 17e is pretty simple: it starts at $600 for the 256GB model, and you can jump to 512GB for $800. You can pick it up in Black, White or Soft Pink at an Apple Store near you, or through all the major US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile (who are already offering some pretty aggressive "free with trade-in" deals).

Apple iPhone 17e

6.1-inch
Single camera
4005 mAh
8GB
$800 at BestBuy
Apple iPhone 17e
What we like
  • Double the storage at 256GB
  • MagSafe, finally
  • Fastest chip in its class
What we don't like
  • Only comes in a small screen size
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Only one camera
7
PhoneArena Rating
7
Price Class Average
Battery Life
6.8
7.7
Photo Quality
5.7
6.6
Video Quality
4.1
5.2
Charging
6
7.1
Performance Heavy
6.7
6.9
Performance Light
7
7.5
Display Quality
8
7.8
Design
8
7.4
Wireless Charging
7.8
6.2
Biometrics
8
7.2
Audio
7
6.7
Software
10
7.2
Why the score?
This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, RedMagic 11 Air and Xiaomi Poco F8 Pro
How do we rate?
Apple iPhone 17e Full Specs

The iPhone 17e scores slight improvements in performance and charging speeds, which grant it a slightly higher score than the 16e, but there is not a huge difference between the two.

Table of Contents:

Apple iPhone 17e Specs


Let's start with an overview of the iPhone 17e specs:

Apple iPhone 17e
Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 16e
Design
Dimensions
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (~8.3 mm with camera bump)
Weight
169.0 g 167.0 g
Display
Size
6.1-inch 6.1-inch
Type
OLED, 60Hz OLED, 60Hz
Hardware
System chip
Apple A19 (3 nm) Apple A18 (3 nm)
Memory
8GB (LPDDR5)/256GB (NVMe)
8GB/512GB 		8GB (LPDDR5)/128GB (NVMe)
8GB/256GB
8GB/512GB
Battery
Type
4005 mAh 4005 mAh
Charge speed
Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 20.0W
Wireless: 7.5W
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, Autofocus)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 26 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm 		48 MP (OIS, Autofocus)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 26 mm
Front
12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR, Slow-motion videos, Autofocus) 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, Autofocus)
See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 16e specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Apple iPhone 17e Design and Display

Ceramic Shield 2 is a welcome addition


The iPhone 17e looks indistinguishable from its predecessor. Same compact size, same soft touch finish, almost the same lightweight.

It's also painfully familiar, still using an aluminum frame and a glass back. While all that's familiar, there is one big upgrade: the 17e comes with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front. After using an iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro for a few months, I can confidently say that this new glass is fantastic. It is much better at resisting scratches. Previously, my phones would get quite a few scuffs from just daily use, now, that's no longer the case and the screens still look brand new. For many people, this means you can even skip the screen protector (just be careful not to drop the phone). Awesome!

Just like last year's model, the iPhone 17e is eSIM only in the US, while the global model has a slot for a physical SIM card. We have the global version, and you can see the SIM card slot on the left side of the phone.


In terms of buttons, you have the familiar power key on the right and two separate volume buttons on the left. Right above the volume keys, you also have the Action button, but the 17e is missing the Camera control you find on pricier iPhones.



The iPhone 17e unboxing experience is quite minimal, with only a braided USB-C cable, a user manual and a SIM tool in the box. No charger, no case, no screen protectors are included.



The budget iPhone also still features a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen. This size feels a bit cramped these days, and the slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen on the pricier iPhone 17 feels just a bit roomier in a good way.

Display Measurements:



We ran our usual in-house lab tests, and we were disappointed to see no improvement in maximum screen brightness on the 17e. This was one of the biggest weaknesses of the predecessor — the screen just appeared way too dim outdoors, making legibility harder. That hasn't changed, sadly.

I also wish the iPhone 17e could get dimmer at night. At 1.8 nits, it's still a bit too bright to use when you are in bed.

Biometrics here haven't changed, though. We still have the same familiar Face ID system.

Apple iPhone 17e Camera

If you only have one camera, make it a good one


Apple iPhone 17e
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
119
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
130
Main (wide)
BEST 87
82
Zoom
BEST 30
22
Ultra-wide
BEST 26
0
Selfie
BEST 30
26
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
107
Main (wide)
BEST 83
67
Zoom
BEST 27
15
Ultra-wide
BEST 24
0
Selfie
BEST 28
25
Find out more details about photo and video scores for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Camera Score page


The single camera on the iPhone 17e is now better at shooting portraits, but when you just look at the fundamentals, it hasn't changed much from last year. Also, the new square sensor front camera that we saw on the 17 series is not here on the "e".

When you look at the camera specs for the iPhone 17e, you will see that it features a 48MP "Fusion" camera that offers optical-grade 2X zoom with sensor cropping. You might even think that this automatically means that the iPhone 17e camera is the same as the one on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air.

However, that's not the case. The single camera on the 17e (and the 16e for that matter) uses a much smaller actual sensor. It has a 1/2.55-inch sensor, which is the same size that is typically used for the ultrawide camera.

And here is a quick comparison of the sensor area across the iPhone range:
  • iPhone 17 Pro/Max: 71.5 mm2
  • iPhone 17/Air: 48 mm2
  • iPhone 17e: 23.5 mm2

In reality, the iPhone 17e main camera has half the sensor size of the iPhone 17, a massive difference.

And while Apple mostly manages to keep a similar image quality and a decent amount of detail, this camera is still not quite on the same level as the iPhone 17. You will notice this in the form of more noise in low-light images and noisier videos too.

In terms of software features, there is one big thing missing: the customizable Photographic Styles. For that, Apple wants you to step up to the pricier iPhone 17 model.

iPhone 17e Camera Sample Photos



Despite the small sensor, though, we can see that images in good light look great. You have natural colors, a clean image with a good amount of detail.

The main camera is also coupled with a 26mm lens, the same as the iPhone 17, but a bit tighter than the 24mm lens on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Video Quality


Video Thumbnail


Videos look just a bit less detailed than what you get from the regular iPhone 17, but still you get pleasing colors and the familiar, clean iPhone look.

One thing that is slightly worse than the 17 is stabilization. You don't have sensor-shift stabilization here, but only regular optical IS. It still looks plenty stable, just not quite as airy as the iPhone 17.

In video, you can zoom up to 6X digitally, and you have up to 4K60 video quality.


Apple iPhone 17e Performance & Benchmarks

A19 purring


The iPhone 17e runs on the Apple A19 chipset. The only difference with the iPhone 17 model here is that the "e" uses a binned, 4-core GPU, so it has slightly weaker gaming performance.

But we have to keep things in perspective here — this is a $600 phone, and when compared with other phones in this price range, it absolutely destroys the competition in pure speed.

CPU Performance Benchmarks:


Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Apple iPhone 17e3624
Apple iPhone 16e3166
Apple iPhone 173527
Google Pixel 9a1687
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Apple iPhone 17e9054
Apple iPhone 16e7763
Apple iPhone 178798
Google Pixel 9a4385
View all


The single-core performance is the main factor here, corresponding to faster app load times. The iPhone 17e scores a sweet 15% increase over the 16e here. Compared to the Pixel 9a and 10a, it has more than double the speed. Wow.

We see similar gains in multi-core performance, which is the type of load your phone experiences lifting heavy tasks.

GPU Performance


3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 17e4004
Apple iPhone 16e3017
Apple iPhone 175172
Google Pixel 9a2625
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Apple iPhone 17e2793
Apple iPhone 16e2495
Apple iPhone 173295
Google Pixel 9a2124
View all

Gamers also benefit from a small, but welcome increase in gaming speeds.

Take a closer look at the comparison with the iPhone 17, though. The pricier model has a 5-core GPU and a much faster performance for demanding games, so it would still be the much better choice for mobile gamers.

Last but not least is the new 256GB storage allowance for the base model, double what we had at that same price before. This feels like a game-changing move. Most people would fill in 128GB in a few months with regular use, so it's really nice not having to think about which cloud subscription to go to and just have sufficient on-board storage.

Recommended For You

Apple iPhone 17e Software




Naturally, the iPhone 17e features the same iOS 26 with the Liquid Glass design as other iPhones. It's just one familiar package throughout.

I should say, though, that Apple continues to have an important advantage here. While others have caught up with the years they support their phones, Apple has the advantage of delivering updates much quicker. In comparison, Samsung phones often need to wait months or even a year to get those updates. There is no such long line on the iPhone side of things.

Apple iPhone 17e Battery

No big changes here

Apple iPhone 17e
( 4005 mAh )
Apple iPhone 17e
Battery Life Estimate
6h 46m
Ranks #90 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 27m
Browsing
15h 30m
Average is 17h 53m
Video
9h 7m
Average is 10h 30m
Gaming
11h 18m
Average is 10h 1m
Charging speed
N/A
Charger
60%
30 min
1h 24m
Full charge
Ranks #108 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


With a 4,005 mAh battery size, the iPhone 17e has not changed at all from last year.

Naturally, we had to put it through our rigorous in-house testing process, and here are the results we got:

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Apple iPhone 17e
4005 mAh
 6h 46min 15h 30min 9h 7min 11h 18min
Apple iPhone 16e
4005 mAh
 6h 4min 17h 27min 6h 59min 7h 45min
Apple iPhone 17
3692 mAh
 6h 13min 16h 47min 7h 19min 9h 12min
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Apple iPhone 17e
4005 mAh
 1h 24min Untested 60% Untested
Apple iPhone 16e
4005 mAh
 1h 41min 4h 54min 47% 8%
Apple iPhone 17
3692 mAh
 1h 16min 1h 59min 67% 32%
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

The 17e scored lower on our lightest web browsing test but absolutely smashed the YouTube video streaming test.

Overall, it achieves a compound battery score of 6 hours and 46 minutes, beating its predecessor by nearly 40 minutes, a welcome little improvement.

When it comes to charging, there are no major changes here with official support for 20W charging bricks. Contrast this with 40W charging support on the iPhone 17, and you can spot the difference.



But the biggest news is the added support for MagSafe. Finally! You can now charge faster, at 15W, and use the convenient magnetic snapping action.

Should you buy it?



The iPhone 17e is not only an easy recommendation in the mid-range space, but probably the fastest phone with the most capable main camera in this price range.

The iPhone 17e would be my top choice if you are looking for a compact phone, but its biggest weakness is simply the fact that it does not come in a bigger sized version.

Most people I know would prefer a larger phone, and if you are among them, the newly released Nothing (4a) Pro offers that larger screen with innovative software, a cool design and excellent build quality (but a less capable main camera). If you want something from a more familiar brand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE remains an excellent choice that you can often find for a lower price. It gives you a triple camera system and a very capable chipset.

And if your eyes are set on a small Android phone, you have the Pixel 10a as the best alternative (and one that can truly rival the iPhone main camera).

At the end of the day, the iPhone 17e isn't perfect. The choppy 60Hz display and the lack of a secondary camera are certainly strange to see in 2026, but it gets the fundamentals right and for most people, that's exactly what makes it right.

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

The OnePlus 15T is officially here with a crazy amount of power squeezed into a compact body
The OnePlus 15T is officially here with a crazy amount of power squeezed into a compact body
Google just declared war on your car's clunky software, and here is what it means for you
Google just declared war on your car's clunky software, and here is what it means for you
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A57 suffers from one common flagship disease
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A57 suffers from one common flagship disease
I'd take the iPhone Air 2 in a heartbeat if that means there'll be no iPhone 18 Plus
I'd take the iPhone Air 2 in a heartbeat if that means there'll be no iPhone 18 Plus
Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think
Apple’s strategy for minor iPhone 18 Pro upgrades is more popular than you might think
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2026) can now be yours with $100 in freebies
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless