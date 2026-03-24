iPhone 17e Review: is it even a compromise?

We were all quite used to Apple unveiling new iPhones in September, but this year, they pulled a "March Madness" move by dropping the iPhone 17e . It didn't get its own event like the flagships, but it's an absolute game-changer in the mid-range space.





The big headline here is the base storage bump to 256GB for the same starting price, which probably put many Android phone makers in panic mode. Under the hood, it's packing the same A19 chip found in the standard 17 (albeit with a 4-core GPU), meaning it's a tiny beast for gaming and Apple Intelligence (if that ever arrives). But the real "finally" moment? MagSafe is officially here for the "e" series.





In the grand scheme of things, the iPhone 17e is essentially fixing the flaws of its predecessor, but I do have a couple of concerns too. We are living in 2026, and this screen is still stuck at 60Hz. Also, having just one rear camera is a bold choice.





iPhone 17e is pretty simple: it starts at $600 for the 256GB model, and you can jump to 512GB for $800. You can pick it up in Black, White or Soft Pink at an Apple Store near you, or through all the major US carriers like The math with theis pretty simple: it starts at $600 for the 256GB model, and you can jump to 512GB for $800. You can pick it up in Black, White or Soft Pink at an Apple Store near you, or through all the major US carriers like Verizon AT&T , and T-Mobile (who are already offering some pretty aggressive "free with trade-in" deals).





Apple iPhone 17e 6.1-inch Single camera 4005 mAh 8GB $800 at BestBuy

Apple iPhone 17e What we like Double the storage at 256GB

MagSafe, finally

Fastest chip in its class What we don't like Only comes in a small screen size

60Hz refresh rate

Only one camera 7 PhoneArena Rating 7 Price Class Average Battery Life 6.8 7.7 Photo Quality 5.7 6.6 Video Quality 4.1 5.2 Charging 6 7.1 Performance Heavy 6.7 6.9 Performance Light 7 7.5 Display Quality 8 7.8 Design 8 7.4 Wireless Charging 7.8 6.2 Biometrics 8 7.2 Audio 7 6.7 Software 10 7.2 Why the score? This device scores average for this price class, which includes devices like the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, RedMagic 11 Air and Xiaomi Poco F8 Pro How do we rate? Apple iPhone 17e Full Specs





The iPhone 17e scores slight improvements in performance and charging speeds, which grant it a slightly higher score than the 16e, but there is not a huge difference between the two.





Table of Contents:





Apple iPhone 17e Specs





Let's start with an overview of the iPhone 17e specs:





Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 16e Design Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (~8.3 mm with camera bump) Weight 169.0 g 167.0 g Display Size 6.1-inch 6.1-inch Type OLED , 60Hz OLED , 60Hz Hardware System chip Apple A19 (3 nm) Apple A18 (3 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5) /256GB (NVMe)

8GB/512GB 8GB (LPDDR5) /128GB (NVMe)

8GB/256GB

8GB/512GB Battery Type 4005 mAh 4005 mAh Charge speed Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 20.0W

Wireless: 7.5W Camera Main camera 48 MP (Sapphire crystal lens cover, OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 26 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 0.7 μm 48 MP (OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 26 mm Front 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR, Slow-motion videos, Autofocus) 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, Autofocus) See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 16e specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Apple iPhone 17e Design and Display Ceramic Shield 2 is a welcome addition







The iPhone 17e looks indistinguishable from its predecessor. Same compact size, same soft touch finish, almost the same lightweight.





It's also painfully familiar, still using an aluminum frame and a glass back. While all that's familiar, there is one big upgrade: the 17e comes with Ceramic Shield 2 on the front. After using an iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro for a few months, I can confidently say that this new glass is fantastic. It is much better at resisting scratches. Previously, my phones would get quite a few scuffs from just daily use, now, that's no longer the case and the screens still look brand new. For many people, this means you can even skip the screen protector (just be careful not to drop the phone). Awesome!





Just like last year's model, the iPhone 17e is eSIM only in the US, while the global model has a slot for a physical SIM card. We have the global version, and you can see the SIM card slot on the left side of the phone.









In terms of buttons, you have the familiar power key on the right and two separate volume buttons on the left. Right above the volume keys, you also have the Action button, but the 17e is missing the Camera control you find on pricier iPhones.









The iPhone 17e unboxing experience is quite minimal, with only a braided USB-C cable, a user manual and a SIM tool in the box. No charger, no case, no screen protectors are included.







The budget iPhone also still features a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen. This size feels a bit cramped these days, and the slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen on the pricier iPhone 17 feels just a bit roomier in a good way. Theunboxing experience is quite minimal, with only a braided USB-C cable, a user manual and a SIM tool in the box. No charger, no case, no screen protectors are included.The budget iPhone also still features a 6.1-inch 60Hz OLED screen. This size feels a bit cramped these days, and the slightly bigger 6.3-inch screen on the pricierfeels just a bit roomier in a good way.





Display Measurements:







We ran our usual in-house lab tests, and we were disappointed to see no improvement in maximum screen brightness on the 17e. This was one of the biggest weaknesses of the predecessor — the screen just appeared way too dim outdoors, making legibility harder. That hasn't changed, sadly.





I also wish the iPhone 17e could get dimmer at night. At 1.8 nits, it's still a bit too bright to use when you are in bed.





Biometrics here haven't changed, though. We still have the same familiar Face ID system.





Apple iPhone 17e Camera If you only have one camera, make it a good one





Apple iPhone 17e PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 119 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 130 Main (wide) BEST 87 82 Zoom BEST 30 22 Ultra-wide BEST 26 0 Selfie BEST 30 26 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 107 Main (wide) BEST 83 67 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 24 0 Selfie BEST 28 25



The single camera on the iPhone 17e is now better at shooting portraits, but when you just look at the fundamentals, it hasn't changed much from last year. Also, the new square sensor front camera that we saw on the 17 series is not here on the "e". The single camera on theis now better at shooting portraits, but when you just look at the fundamentals, it hasn't changed much from last year. Also, the new square sensor front camera that we saw on the 17 series is not here on the "e".



When you look at the camera specs for the iPhone 17e , you will see that it features a 48MP "Fusion" camera that offers optical-grade 2X zoom with sensor cropping. You might even think that this automatically means that the iPhone 17e camera is the same as the one on the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air .





However, that's not the case. The single camera on the 17e (and the 16e for that matter) uses a much smaller actual sensor. It has a 1/2.55-inch sensor, which is the same size that is typically used for the ultrawide camera.





And here is a quick comparison of the sensor area across the iPhone range:

iPhone 17 Pro/Max: 71.5 mm 2

Pro/Max: 71.5 mm iPhone 17 /Air: 48 mm 2

/Air: 48 mm iPhone 17e : 23.5 mm 2





In reality, the iPhone 17e main camera has half the sensor size of the iPhone 17 , a massive difference.





And while Apple mostly manages to keep a similar image quality and a decent amount of detail, this camera is still not quite on the same level as the iPhone 17 . You will notice this in the form of more noise in low-light images and noisier videos too.





In terms of software features, there is one big thing missing: the customizable Photographic Styles. For that, Apple wants you to step up to the pricier iPhone 17 model.





iPhone 17e Camera Sample Photos







Despite the small sensor, though, we can see that images in good light look great. You have natural colors, a clean image with a good amount of detail.





iPhone 17 , but a bit tighter than the 24mm lens on the iPhone 17 Pro models.



Video Quality





The main camera is also coupled with a 26mm lens, the same as the, but a bit tighter than the 24mm lens on thePro models.

Videos look just a bit less detailed than what you get from the regular iPhone 17 , but still you get pleasing colors and the familiar, clean iPhone look.





One thing that is slightly worse than the 17 is stabilization. You don't have sensor-shift stabilization here, but only regular optical IS. It still looks plenty stable, just not quite as airy as the iPhone 17 .





In video, you can zoom up to 6X digitally, and you have up to 4K60 video quality.









Apple iPhone 17e Performance & Benchmarks A19 purring





The iPhone 17e runs on the Apple A19 chipset. The only difference with the iPhone 17 model here is that the "e" uses a binned, 4-core GPU, so it has slightly weaker gaming performance.









CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Apple iPhone 17e 3624 Apple iPhone 16e 3166 Apple iPhone 17 3527 Google Pixel 9a 1687 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Apple iPhone 17e 9054 Apple iPhone 16e 7763 Apple iPhone 17 8798 Google Pixel 9a 4385 View all



The single-core performance is the main factor here, corresponding to faster app load times. The iPhone 17e scores a sweet 15% increase over the 16e here. Compared to the But we have to keep things in perspective here — this is a $600 phone, and when compared with other phones in this price range, it absolutely destroys the competition in pure speed.The single-core performance is the main factor here, corresponding to faster app load times. Thescores a sweet 15% increase over the 16e here. Compared to the Pixel 9a and 10a, it has more than double the speed. Wow.





We see similar gains in multi-core performance, which is the type of load your phone experiences lifting heavy tasks.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Apple iPhone 17e 4004 Apple iPhone 16e 3017 Apple iPhone 17 5172 Google Pixel 9a 2625 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Apple iPhone 17e 2793 Apple iPhone 16e 2495 Apple iPhone 17 3295 Google Pixel 9a 2124 View all



Gamers also benefit from a small, but welcome increase in gaming speeds.





Take a closer look at the comparison with the iPhone 17 , though. The pricier model has a 5-core GPU and a much faster performance for demanding games, so it would still be the much better choice for mobile gamers.



Last but not least is the new 256GB storage allowance for the base model, double what we had at that same price before. This feels like a game-changing move. Most people would fill in 128GB in a few months with regular use, so it's really nice not having to think about which cloud subscription to go to and just have sufficient on-board storage. Last but not least is the new 256GB storage allowance for the base model, double what we had at that same price before. This feels like a game-changing move. Most people would fill in 128GB in a few months with regular use, so it's really nice not having to think about which cloud subscription to go to and just have sufficient on-board storage.



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Apple iPhone 17e Software









Naturally, the iPhone 17e features the same Naturally, thefeatures the same iOS 26 with the Liquid Glass design as other iPhones. It's just one familiar package throughout.





I should say, though, that Apple continues to have an important advantage here. While others have caught up with the years they support their phones, Apple has the advantage of delivering updates much quicker. In comparison, Samsung phones often need to wait months or even a year to get those updates. There is no such long line on the iPhone side of things.





Apple iPhone 17e Battery No big changes here



Apple iPhone 17e

( 4005 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 46m Ranks #90 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 27m Browsing 15h 30m Average is 17h 53m Video 9h 7m Average is 10h 30m Gaming 11h 18m Average is 10h 1m Charging speed N/A Charger 60% 30 min 1h 24m Full charge Ranks #108 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



With a 4,005 mAh battery size, the iPhone 17e has not changed at all from last year. With a 4,005 mAh battery size, thehas not changed at all from last year.





Naturally, we had to put it through our rigorous in-house testing process, and here are the results we got:





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Apple iPhone 17e 4005 mAh 6h 46min 15h 30min 9h 7min 11h 18min Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 6h 4min 17h 27min 6h 59min 7h 45min Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 6h 13min 16h 47min 7h 19min 9h 12min Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Apple iPhone 17e 4005 mAh 1h 24min Untested 60% Untested Apple iPhone 16e 4005 mAh 1h 41min 4h 54min 47% 8% Apple iPhone 17 3692 mAh 1h 16min 1h 59min 67% 32% Google Pixel 9a 5100 mAh 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





The 17e scored lower on our lightest web browsing test but absolutely smashed the YouTube video streaming test.





Overall, it achieves a compound battery score of 6 hours and 46 minutes, beating its predecessor by nearly 40 minutes, a welcome little improvement.





When it comes to charging, there are no major changes here with official support for 20W charging bricks. Contrast this with 40W charging support on the iPhone 17 , and you can spot the difference.







But the biggest news is the added support for MagSafe. Finally! You can now charge faster, at 15W, and use the convenient magnetic snapping action. But the biggest news is the added support for MagSafe. Finally! You can now charge faster, at 15W, and use the convenient magnetic snapping action.





Should you buy it?







The iPhone 17e is not only an easy recommendation in the mid-range space, but probably the fastest phone with the most capable main camera in this price range.





The iPhone 17e would be my top choice if you are looking for a compact phone, but its biggest weakness is simply the fact that it does not come in a bigger sized version.





Most people I know would prefer a larger phone, and if you are among them, the newly released Nothing (4a) Pro offers that larger screen with innovative software, a cool design and excellent build quality (but a less capable main camera). If you want something from a more familiar brand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE remains an excellent choice that you can often find for a lower price. It gives you a triple camera system and a very capable chipset.





Android phone , you have the And if your eyes are set on a small, you have the Pixel 10a as the best alternative (and one that can truly rival the iPhone main camera).



At the end of the day, the iPhone 17e isn't perfect. The choppy 60Hz display and the lack of a secondary camera are certainly strange to see in 2026, but it gets the fundamentals right and for most people, that's exactly what makes it right.



