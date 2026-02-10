Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Main differences to expect

0comments
By , with contribution from
Orhan Chakarov
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17: Main differences to expect
It seems Apple is readying itself to release a new iPhone by the end of February, and that one would be none other than the iPhone 17e, the second device in Apple's modern "affordable" range. It will be joining the iPhone 17 as the other new iPhone to be powered by the Apple A19 chip. 

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is easily one of the biggest hits Apple has released recently, as it finally feels like you don't need to get a pro model to get an excellent experience. The ProMotion-enabled display was the last addition that finally made the iPhone 17 a phone that doesn't lack anything most other phones in the price range already had. 

But how will the iPhone 17e compare? 

iPhone 17e vs iPhone 17 expected differences:
 
iPhone 17eiPhone 17
iPhone 14-like design with a display notch and curved aluminum frameSimilar design but with a vertical camera bump
No Camera Control buttonCamera Control button
6.1-inch OLED display with 60HzLarger 6.3-inch OLED with 3,000 nits brightness and anti-reflective coating
Apple A19 chip with 8 GB of RAMThe same A19 chip with the same 8 GB of RAM
A larger 4,005 mAh battery with potentially better battery lifeA larger 3,692 mAh battery
20W wired charging, MagSafe40W wired charging, 25W MagSafe
A 48MP wide-angle cameraDual camera system with one 48 MP main and 48 MP ultrawide
Apple C1X chip and N1 chip for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Thread supportQualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G modem
Cheaper starting at $599More expensive at $799

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Not much in the way of difference

The iPhone 17e will look identical to the iPhone 16e, with the familiar iPhone aesthetics of the flat aluminum/glass design and similar dimensions. This means it will likely be 7.8 mm thin and weigh around 167 g. 

Unlike more premium iPhones, the iPhone 17e wouldn't feature the new Camera Control button and will also skip the new Dynamic Island notch, as it will be equipped with the older-style notch. 

The iPhone 17, aside from being very similar in terms of aesthetics, is a bit more premium in comparison. It has the full scoop of buttons: the Action Button and the Camera Control button, as well as the new vertical-style camera and the more compact Dynamic Island notch. The iPhone 17 is a bit taller, thicker, and heavier in comparison with the iPhone 17e

Both phones share the same IP68 water- and dust-resistance. 

iPhonw 17eiPhone 17
Thickness
7.8 mm
Thickness
7.95 mm
Dimensions
146.7 x 71.5		Dimensions
149.6 x 71.5
Weight
167 g		Weight
177 g

In terms of color options, the iPhone 17 arrives in Black, White, Sage, Lavender, and Mist Blue, while the iPhone 17e will most certainly be a bit more conservative and will arrive in Black and White only. 

Display Differences


In terms of display options, the iPhone 17e will rely on the same 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display that was found on the iPhone 16e. It will only go up to 60 Hz, true, and will have a peak brightness of "just" 1,200 nits, but will still offer the great iPhone display experience with rich color and great viewing angles. 

The iPhone 17 screen, however, is superior in most ways. It's a larger 6.3-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that supports 120 Hz ProMotion and has a much higher 3,000-nit peak brightness. It also has a smaller notch and has that anti-reflective coating that passively eliminates the harshest reflections. 

iPhone 17eiPhone 17
Size
6.1"
Size
6.3"
Brightness
1,200 nits (peak)2		Brightness
3,000 nits (peak)

Face ID is the biometric functionality of choice on both devices. 

Performance and Software

Similar performance, probably

Both devices arrive with the same Apple A19 chip, built on a 3 nm node. This means the two will certainly deliver the same overall performance, which should be plentiful for pretty much any task you might throw at it. 

The iPhone 17e will come with the improved Apple C1X modem for more efficient data connectivity, as well as the N1 chip for enhanced Wi-Fi/Bluetooth stability and Thread support. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 skipped Apple's own line of in-house modems and relies on the Snapdragon X80 5G modem.

Both phones also share the same amount of RAM, 8 GB, and come in 256 GB and 512 GB storage versions. Only the iPhone 17e will be available in 128 GB, though. 

iPhone 17eiPhone 17
Chip
Apple A19		Chip
Apple A19
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
8/128 GB
8/256 GB
8/512 GB
RAM, Storage
8/256 GB
8/512 GB

iOS 26 will be the software of choice on both phones. The most significant change that came with that was the Liquid Design overhaul. Hate it or love it, it's here to stay. 

Camera

A great dual camera meets a good single one. 

Just like on the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 17e will come with just a single 48 MP camera at the back with a 2X optical-grade zoom level, and I'm convinced it would be more than enough to cover 95% of your needs. You won't be able to take an ultrawide shot or zoom too far, but otherwise, you'd be able to take excellent regular photos, which is what most people actually do. 

The iPhone 17 comes with the same main camera but adds a 48 MP ultrawide in the rear as well, thus expanding the versatility quite a lot. It is the same predictable and reliable iPhone camera that we've come to cherish and be able to rely on. 

One major difference is the Camera Control button, which the iPhone 17 has but the iPhone 17e lacks. It's not a gamechanger by any means, but is a nice-to-have. 

The iPhone 17 comes with the new 18MP square Center Stage selfie camera, which lets you take a photo in either portrait or landscape no matter how you hold your phone, a real game-changer for selfies and video calls. 

iPhone 17eiPhone 17
Main
48 MP, f/1.6
26 mm		Main
48 MP, f/1.6
26 mm

-Ultrawide
48 MP, F2.2
Front
12MP
Front
18 MP 

Battery Life and Charging

Who's coming out on top? The newcomer, likely

The iPhone 17e will come with the same 4,005 mAh battery as the iPhone 16e, and that's pretty impressive considering the same-sized iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 come with smaller batteries. Paired with the A19 and the C1X chips, the efficiency of the device will likely help it achieve excellent battery life. 

The iPhone 17 came with a 3,692 mAh battery, and it generally fared well in the PhoneArena battery tests, but it definitely wasn't a two-day phone. If the iPhone 17e can beat that––and it likely will––then I'd be a happy camper. 

iPhone 17eiPhone 17
Battery size
4,005 mAh		Battery size
3,692 mAh
Charging speeds
20W wired
15W wireless charging
MagSafe
Charging speeds
40W wired
25W wireless charging
Magsafe

Charging-wise, the iPhone 17 can be topped up at up to 40 W with a compatible charger, while the iPhone 17e will likely bottom out at 20 W. 

The iPhone 17e is also scoring MagSafe, albeit the first 15W generation, which was notably missing on the iPhone 16e. This lets you attach magnetic accessories to the back of your iPhone. The iPhone 17 also has MagSafe, though version 2.0, which bumps the charging speeds to 25 W. 


Specs Comparison


Apple iPhone 17e
Apple iPhone 17
Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 17
Design
Dimensions
149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95 mm (~9.3 mm with camera bump)
Weight
177.0 g
Display
Size
6.1-inch 6.3-inch
Type
OLED, 60Hz OLED, 120Hz
Hardware
System chip
Apple A19 (3 nm) Apple A19 (3 nm)
Memory
8GB (LPDDR5)/128GB (NVMe)
8GB/256GB
8GB/512GB 		8GB (LPDDR5)/256GB
8GB/512GB
Battery
Type
3692 mAh
Charge speed
Wired: 40.0W
Wireless: 25.0W
Camera
Main camera
48 MP (OIS, Autofocus)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 26 mm 		48 MP (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF)
Aperture size: F1.6
Focal length: 26 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Second camera
48 MP (Ultra-wide, PDAF)
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
Sensor size: 1/2.55"
Pixel size: 0.7 μm
Front
12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, Autofocus) 18 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, HDR)
See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 17 specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool


Summary


With the iPhone 17e, Apple is reinvigorating its new affordable lineup, and it shapes up to be a great addition that will be fixing some of our criticisms about the iPhone 16. At the same unchanged price tag of $599, this one will likely sell like hotcakes, especially in emerging markets where it will be the most affordable up-to-date entry point to the Apple ecosystem. 

Recommended For You

The iPhone 17, on the other hand, is a bit pricier, but it's also nicer and has some significant quality-of-life features that aim to upsell most consumers. 

Which one should you get? If you have the iPhone 17 already, don't bother waiting for the iPhone 17e, as it is unlikely to offer anything much better in terms of overall experience. 

If you're on the fence between the two, however, weigh up your options carefully, take your budget into account, and pick one of those. Both will serve you well for years to come. 
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4141 Product Reviews
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
This foldable is about to beat every other foldable in battery and charging
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
After switching to Galaxy Tab S11, the iPad no longer makes any sense to me
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Google says 1 billion Android users need to buy a new phone now
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area
Galaxy S26 Ultra pretty much confirmed to lag behind Pixel 10 and iPhone 17 in key area

Related Content

Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16: Main differences to expect
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16: Main differences to expect
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Main differences to expect
Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Main differences to expect
iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: What to expect
iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: What to expect
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: The base iPhone suddenly makes a lot more sense
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: The base iPhone suddenly makes a lot more sense
iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25: Who wins the $799 flagship battle of 2025?
iPhone 17 vs Galaxy S25: Who wins the $799 flagship battle of 2025?
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16e: The best value iPhone in years vs the cheapest
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16e: The best value iPhone in years vs the cheapest

Latest News

Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
Walmart gives you a solid Sony WH-1000XM6 discount
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
You can still get the 512GB Galaxy Tab S10+ at its lowest price ever and save $340
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Razr (2025) becomes a budget temptation for foldable fans at the official store
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
Apple leads the smartphone market in active devices, Samsung is also in the one-billion club
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
The best Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra camera upgrade has already won your heart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless