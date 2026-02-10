Apple iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Main differences to expect

Apple will be treating us to a well-packed 2026, as the rumors claim, and the first new phone to roll out will be the iPhone 17e . According to reputable industry insider Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17e could be launched imminently and will reportedly be on the shelves very, very soon.





However, judging from the list of expected improvements, the device would likely get launched by the usual press release. That's because it's rather slim, but on the upside, the improvements fix some of our main issues with the iPhone 16e





iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e expected differences:





Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

No changes





The iPhone 17e will most certainly be identical to the iPhone 16e in terms of overall design language and dimensions. There's nothing wrong with that: the iPhone 16e was your standard iPhone that looks more premium than it costs and doesn't have anything remotely wrong with the aesthetics.





This means that you should expect the same 6.1-inch aluminum/glass sandwich that is 7.8 mm thin and weighs just 167 grams. The device will most certainly measure 146.7 by 71.5 mm, which would make it the most compact modern iPhone in 2026.









The iPhone 16e was an IP68-rated device, and the iPhone 17e will be, too. This should give you a certain peace of mind that your phone would survive the elements, though I wouldn't recommend dunking either one in water deliberately.





In terms of colors, we haven't heard about any new iPhone 17e color options, but we do hope that Apple adds a third option aside from the white and black that the iPhone 16e was available in.





Display Differences





At the moment, the rumors point out that the iPhone 17e will come with the same screen as the iPhone 16e . Think of a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 60 Hz refresh rate (so no ProMotion), as well as a fairly low-ish peak brightness of around 1,200 nits. Not bad, but not great either, yet it somehow works for Apple's affordable iPhone.





I generally had no issues with the iPhone 16e screen, so chances are the iPhone 17e would press the same buttons.









Biometrics will be handled by the Face ID module in the notch, as is tradition.





Performance and Software

Your annual upgrade, please





iPhone 17e will be equipped with Apple's latest chipset, the A19, which is ticking inside the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Thewill be equipped with Apple's latest chipset, the A19, which is ticking inside the iPhone 17 . It's a very fast and efficient chip that loses to the slightly more impressive A19 Pro inside thePro and Pro Max.





Nevertheless, that would be an upgrade when compared to the Apple A18 inside the iPhone 16e .









iPhone 17e

iPhone 16e





Camera

A single camera, but a good one





Just like the iPhone 16e , the 17e will come with a single 48 MP camera in the rear. No hardware changes are likely coming here, which means that the image quality would generally be similar to the one you get out of the iPhone 16e .





Although it's a single camera, the large sensor resolution allows the camera to offer a 2X zoom with optical quality that's achieved by cropping in on the sensor.





And full disclosure, while I really can't live without a versatile triple camera with long zoom and lots of nice camera features, the single camera at the back of the iPhone 16e proved to be quite decent for regular everyday usage. A picture here and there, as well as the odd 4K video, would all look pretty good on the iPhone 17e .





I would have loved for the front camera to have scored the square Center Stage-capable camera sensor, but it seems this won't be happening.









Battery Life and Charging

One particularly important change





The iPhone 17e will arrive with the same 4,005 mAh battery as the iPhone 16e , and I'd expect it to last a little bit longer thanks to the more efficient chipset. In the PhoneArena battery tests, the iPhone 16e achieved a respectable 17 and a half hours in our web browsing test, as well as seven hours in our video streaming test and nearly eight hours in the 3D gaming test. Decent results, especially if you don't watch too much video on your device.









iPhone 17e

iPhone 16e





Specs Comparison





Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 16e Apple iPhone 17e Apple iPhone 16e Design Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm (~8.3 mm with camera bump) Weight 167.0 g Display Size 6.1-inch 6.1-inch Type OLED , 60Hz OLED , 60Hz Hardware System chip Apple A19 (3 nm) Apple A18 (3 nm) Memory 8GB (LPDDR5) / 128GB (NVMe)

8GB/256GB

8GB/512GB 8GB (LPDDR5) / 128GB (NVMe)

8GB/256GB

8GB/512GB Battery Type 4005 mAh Charge speed Wired: 20.0W

Wireless: 7.5W Camera Main camera 48 MP (OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 26 mm 48 MP (OIS, Autofocus)

Aperture size: F1.6

Focal length: 26 mm Front 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, Autofocus) 12 MP (Time-of-Flight (ToF), Autofocus, Autofocus) See the full Apple iPhone 17e vs Apple iPhone 16e specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool







Summary





Overall, the iPhone 17e is shaping up to be what would once have been an "iPhone S" generation: a release that improves some of the most glaring cut corners of a particular device.





The compact size and the fairly affordable $599 price tag, the good display, the decent performance, and most importantly, access to the Apple ecosystem, are just a few of the reasons why the iPhone 16e found its place in the best-selling phones for 2025 worldwide.





It seems the iPhone 17e wants to reiterate that success, but important additions like the latest chipset and the MagSafe support will make it an even smarter buy in 2026. If you want the most affordable access to the Blue Bubble Club, it would be challenging to beat the value that the iPhone 17e will be offering.