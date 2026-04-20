Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn

The age of AI



Schulman Schulman expects AI to replace 20% to 30% of the American workforce over the next two to five years. He insists that the 13,000 employees he laid off after stepping into the role of CEO were unrelated to AI, but the timing is hard to ignore.



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Unlike peers who sugarcoat the rise of AI with promises of job creation, Schulman views it as a disruptive force. The company has established a $20 million reskilling fund to brace its employees for the kind of shift that triggered last year's layoffs.





Preparing stakeholders for a difficult change

Verizon is in a transition phase to hold on to its number-one position. Before Schulman, the company focused more on processes than outcomes. The new CEO wants to make the company more efficient and cut $9 billion in costs.



He has been telling staff to Verizon will be reshaped around AI, affecting all facets of its operations, including customer service. is in a transition phase to hold on to its number-one position. Before Schulman, the company focused more on processes than outcomes. The new CEO wants to make the company more efficient and cut $9 billion in costs.He has been telling staff to embrace AI , which he sees as central to the company's future.will be reshaped around AI, affecting all facets of its operations, including customer service.





What should carriers use AI for? Internal processes only. Improving the network. Finding efficiencies to bring prices down. Vote 4 Votes

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