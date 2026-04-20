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Verizon warns of pain as corporate strategy takes a dark turn

Schulman might want to temper his AI rhetoric.

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Verizon AI Dan Schulman
Verizon CEO Dan Schulman's approach to AI borders on hyperfixation. | Image by Unsplash
Death is inevitable, but when your CEO asks you to use AI to draft your own obituary, it is unsettling, to say the least.

Perhaps it's a sign that Verizon CEO Dan Schulman's judgment is getting clouded by an obsession with automation. Whether a visionary or fixated, Schulman is all in on AI. He recently talked about how it will change things for employees and customers, for better and for worse.

The age of AI


Rather than an afterthought, AI has become a fixture of modern life, akin to web browsers or social media. Yet, this shift is a double-edged sword, unlocking unprecedented efficiency while systematically closing doors on traditional roles. 

Schulman expects AI to replace 20% to 30% of the American workforce over the next two to five years. He insists that the 13,000 employees he laid off after stepping into the role of CEO were unrelated to AI, but the timing is hard to ignore.

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Unlike peers who sugarcoat the rise of AI with promises of job creation, Schulman views it as a disruptive force. The company has established a $20 million reskilling fund to brace its employees for the kind of shift that triggered last year's layoffs. 

Like it or not, we live in the age of AI. I happen to like it.
Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO, April 2026

Preparing stakeholders for a difficult change


Verizon is in a transition phase to hold on to its number-one position. Before Schulman, the company focused more on processes than outcomes. The new CEO wants to make the company more efficient and cut $9 billion in costs.

He has been telling staff to embrace AI, which he sees as central to the company's future. Verizon will be reshaped around AI, affecting all facets of its operations, including customer service.

What should carriers use AI for?
4 Votes

Change for the better


While AI can consolidate millions of data points to spot trends that the human mind may miss, some things are better left to employees.

Verizon customers who have had to deal with AI when contacting customer service haven't been happy with the outcome.

And while Verizon insists that AI isn't to blame for the job cuts, employees who believe they have been training their replacements don't agree.

Schulman needs to calm down


Schulman's first full quarter at the helm of Verizon was also the first quarter in a year when it didn't lose customers. The CEO has a reputation for protecting sinking ships and deserves credit for getting Verizon back on track.

However, the overreliance and overemphasis on AI have the potential to backfire. A carrier's image can be tainted if it makes itself difficult to work with. User accounts on social media suggest that customers are largely unhappy with the AI implementation. Perhaps the CEO needs to step away from the AI doomsday scenario that prompted him to conduct the eerie obituary-writing activity.

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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