Verizon makes a tough decision that might just save it

Light Reading Verizon will lay off more than 13,000 employees, CEO Dan Schulman said in a memo to staff obtained by. This measure is intended to help the company reduce costs and simplify operations to achieve the new CEO's goal of pleasing customers.

Verizon wants to be an industry leader

This necessitates changes such as the layoffs that will affect the entire organization. The company will also cut down on outsourced and other outside labour expenses.







The company wants to direct all its resources to creating value for customers and tapping new growth opportunities. Team leaders will share new organisational structures and priorities in the coming weeks to end the year on a strong note.



Verizon said it values the contributions of the employees who were being let go and has created a $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund for them to help with skill development and job placement.



The company will also transform 179 stores into franchised operations and shutter a retail location.



The biggest downsizing at Verizon

Verizon has never laid off as many employees before, which speaks to the turmoil it's going through. The company employed 100,000 people as of February, and the job cuts will reduce its expenses for nonunion employees by around 20 per cent, according to The Wall Street Journal.



Schulman Verizon remains the largest US carrier by subscriber counts, it's on pace to lose the crown to



Schulman took the reins from Hans Vestberg in October after three straight quarters of customer losses. Although Verizon remains the largest US carrier by subscriber counts, it's on pace to lose the crown to T-Mobile.





Captain Obvious?

Reducing headcount and scaling back retail presence are the most straightforward ways to cut expenses. While these measures may boost efficiency and improve margins, the sheer scale of Verizon 's decision raises the question of whether it has gone too far.



Additionally, today's email doesn't say what Schulman has in mind to help Verizon reverse course, but the company's latest hire may give us an idea.



He will oversee the development of the company's digital infrastructure to allow AI and automation-driven transformation of the company.



While the strategy sounds good in theory and seems to have been plucked from T-Mobile 's playbook, Verizon may be losing sight of what really matters. For instance, the company claims it wants to create value for customers without



While the strategy sounds good in theory and seems to have been plucked from T-Mobile's playbook, Verizon may be losing sight of what really matters. For instance, the company claims it wants to create value for customers without addressing the high prices that caused this situation in the first place, leaving its promos and perks feeling like gimmicks. Similarly, franchised stores and AI tools may degrade the customer service experience.

Verizon's grip as an industry leader is slipping. Schulman prepared employees for what was ahead by telling them that the carrier needed to evolve to keep its customers happy and expand its market leadership in an all-employee meeting. In the email sent on Thursday, the CEO said that Verizon's existing cost structure was preventing it from investing in offering better customer value. Under Schulman, the company has embraced a customer-first, cost-sensitive culture. This new approach requires Verizon to be faster, more proactive, and better able to address the complexity and friction that is slowing it down.