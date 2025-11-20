Google Pixel 9 Pro - $350 OFF!
Trending:
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Check out the best Black Friday deals here!
Don't wait — score the lowest prices of the year on many of the best gadgets around.

Verizon makes a tough decision that might just save it

Verizon is becoming leaner and more efficient.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon layoff store franchise
Verizon will lay off more than 13,000 employees, CEO Dan Schulman said in a memo to staff obtained by Light Reading. This measure is intended to help the company reduce costs and simplify operations to achieve the new CEO's goal of pleasing customers.

Verizon wants to be an industry leader


Verizon's grip as an industry leader is slipping. Schulman prepared employees for what was ahead by telling them that the carrier needed to evolve to keep its customers happy and expand its market leadership in an all-employee meeting. In the email sent on Thursday, the CEO said that Verizon's existing cost structure was preventing it from investing in offering better customer value.

Under Schulman, the company has embraced a customer-first, cost-sensitive culture. This new approach requires Verizon to be faster, more proactive, and better able to address the complexity and friction that is slowing it down.

Our current cost structure limits our ability to invest significantly in our customer value proposition. We must reorient our entire company around delivering for and delighting our customers  
Dan Schulman, Verizon's CEO, November 2025

This necessitates changes such as the layoffs that will affect the entire organization. The company will also cut down on outsourced and other outside labour expenses.

As a customer-first culture, we have to align our teams and resources to create new value for customers and build a faster, stronger and more proactive Verizon. To do that, we must simplify our operations to address the complexity and friction that slow us down and frustrate our customers.
Dan Schulman, Verizon's CEO, November 2025

The company wants to direct all its resources to creating value for customers and tapping new growth opportunities. Team leaders will share new organisational structures and priorities in the coming weeks to end the year on a strong note.

Verizon said it values the contributions of the employees who were being let go and has created a $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund for them to help with skill development and job placement.

The company will also transform 179 stores into franchised operations and shutter a retail location.

Recommended Stories

This is an opportunity for Verizon to reset, restructure and realign our priorities in ways ‍that will help us regain our leadership as a communications provider.
Verizon spokesperson, November 2025

The biggest downsizing at Verizon


Verizon has never laid off as many employees before, which speaks to the turmoil it's going through. The company employed 100,000 people as of February, and the job cuts will reduce its expenses for nonunion employees by around 20 per cent, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Schulman took the reins from Hans Vestberg in October after three straight quarters of customer losses. Although Verizon remains the largest US carrier by subscriber counts, it's on pace to lose the crown to T-Mobile.

The company relied on price hikes to prop up revenue, a strategy that ultimately backfired and led to a declining customer base. Schulman is determined to reverse that trend and get the company back on track.

Is Verizon moving in the right direction?

Vote View Result

Captain Obvious?


Reducing headcount and scaling back retail presence are the most straightforward ways to cut expenses. While these measures may boost efficiency and improve margins, the sheer scale of Verizon's decision raises the question of whether it has gone too far.

Additionally, today's email doesn't say what Schulman has in mind to help Verizon reverse course, but the company's latest hire may give us an idea. Alfonso Villanueva joined Verizon as Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation Officer on November 20.

He will oversee the development of the company's digital infrastructure to allow AI and automation-driven transformation of the company.

While the strategy sounds good in theory and seems to have been plucked from T-Mobile's playbook, Verizon may be losing sight of what really matters. For instance, the company claims it wants to create value for customers without addressing the high prices that caused this situation in the first place, leaving its promos and perks feeling like gimmicks. Similarly, franchised stores and AI tools may degrade the customer service experience.

Verizon is in a tough spot, and for now, it has taken the most obvious route: letting employees go, washing its hands of stores, and using AI. While these measures might prove to be good in the short term, Schulman will need to get a little more creative if he wants Verizon to have a shot at retaining its position.

Unlimited plans for $15/mo at Mint!

$180
$360
$180 off (50%)
Mint Mobile is also offering an incredible bargain for those seeking unlimited data! The carrier's latest deal lets you grab any unlimited plan for just $15/mo, bringing the 12-month Unlimited plan to $180 instead of $360.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 10

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
Ultra loyal Verizon customer got a "slap in the face" as a gift for 25th anniversary
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile CEO has everyone on the edge of their seats with new teaser [UPDATED]
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
Galaxy S26 vs iPhone 17 specs comparison chart reveals a clear winner
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
T-Mobile shows rare humility and discloses a weakness
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
New option on T-Mobile website may have spoiled its upcoming Un-carrier event
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years

Latest News

The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
The truth behind the OnePlus 15 camera backlash
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
A simple WhatsApp security flaw exposed billions of phone numbers - yours might be among them
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Amazon has the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 on sale at a towering $400 off with 5G and 1TB storage
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Xiaomi boss warns: phone prices in 2026 will most likely be higher than in 2025
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
Galaxy S26 Ultra's new secret feature is the coolest thing Samsung has done in years
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
These Garmin smartwatches are now watching your health more closely
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless