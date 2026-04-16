Verizon CEO wants to start treating customers like humans



More than just lines on an account As the wireless war heats up and wireless growth cools off, carriers have resorted to boasting and mud-slinging to steal each other's customers. However, proclaiming network supremacy isn't enough to win over customers anymore, according to Verizon Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schulman.



When Verizon was closing its third straight quarter of customer losses. He was brought in to turn things around, and the



As the 5G market matures and growth begins to plateau, Verizon have taken to flaunting cherry-picked network reports to woo customers.



While Schulman still believes Verizon has the best network, he admits that its lead has narrowed. The company is shifting its focus toward the nuances of the customers experience. When Schulman took the helm in October was closing its third straight quarter of customer losses. He was brought in to turn things around, and the Q4 results suggest a deep commitment to that goal.As the 5G market matures and growth begins to plateau, AT&T T-Mobile , andhave taken to flaunting cherry-picked network reports to woo customers.While Schulman still believeshas the best network, he admits that its lead has narrowed. The company is shifting its focus toward the nuances of the customers experience.



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More importantly, Verizon 's CEO no longer wants to treat customers like mere accounts, Bloomberg . More importantly,'s CEO no longer wants to treat customers like mere accounts, per





Untangling the relationship



From the very day he reluctantly took over as CEO, Schulman has expressed a desire to fix Verizon 's relationship with its customers. The CEO has no qualms about acknowledging that rivals offering better deals have been poaching its customers.





Verizon wants to simplify plans and streamline promotions.



It's not all rainbows and sunshine, of course. As Schulman works to maintain Verizon 's dominance as America's largest carrier by subscriber base, he has had to make some tough calls along the way, including laying off about 13,000 employees, or around 20% of the workforce.



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Embracing AI

Schulman aims to rein in costs and has embraced AI to make the company more efficient. Verizon has started using AI company Anthropic's powerful new model, Mythos.



The CEO doubled down on his ambitions to integrate AI into workflows, admonishing those who are wary of it. The CEO said that it's the age of AI and everything is going to change. To boost user-friendliness,wants to simplify plans and streamline promotions.It's not all rainbows and sunshine, of course. As Schulman works to maintain's dominance as America's largest carrier by subscriber base, he has had to make some tough calls along the way, including laying off about 13,000 employees, or around 20% of the workforce.As luck would have it, Verizon's network went down for nearly ten hours in January.Schulman aims to rein in costs and has embraced AI to make the company more efficient.has started using AI company Anthropic's powerful new model, Mythos.The CEO doubled down on his ambitions to integrate AI into workflows, admonishing those who are wary of it. The CEO said that it's the age of AI and everything is going to change.









How should Verizon go about treating its customers as humans? Get straight to the point instead of marketing fluff. If you can raise prices, you must be willing to lower them. Don't replace humans with AI. Don't tack on unnecessary fees. Vote 4 Votes



