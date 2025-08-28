Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy





Announced last month, Project 624 is an AI-fueled customer service overhaul that aims to improve how queries are handled. Postpaid customers are usually the first in line when it comes to innovations, but Verizon has announced that its prepaid Verizon Value brands are very much a part of the transformation.



They aren't just being fed crumbs. The company has designed a customer experience for its price-conscious customers from the ground up.



Help will now be available 24/7 in the form of AI support tools to make sure you aren't kept waiting around to solve problems such as activation, PIN resets, and device troubleshooting.



Verizon has also built an AI-powered shopping assistant for Total Wireless to help make the phone upgrade process seamless.



The company is also introducing a new agent training model called "ValU" to provide brand-specialized support to customers. The company hopes that this will help it address the bulk of issues on the first call, negating the need for customers to reach out again.



–Tanya Johnson, VP Global Customer Channels at Verizon Value, August 2025

Verizon Value's VP of Global Customer Channels, Tanya Johnson, tells us that the company has designed the mix thoughtfully as the goal is to ensure that customers get what they need quickly and easily when they reach out. Customer representatives will jump in when human assistance might be appropriate or when a question is beyond the realm of an AI chatbot. Value's VP of Global Customer Channels, Tanya Johnson, tells us that the company has designed the mix thoughtfully as the goal is to ensure that customers get what they need quickly and easily when they reach out. Customer representatives will jump in when human assistance might be appropriate or when a question is beyond the realm of an AI chatbot.



The company says that customers are pleased with the changes, especially in instances where they speed things up. The company says that customers are pleased with the changes, especially in instances where they speed things up.



While it's still early to reach definite conclusions, this new approach by Verizon is a thoughtful integration of AI. Despite the negative connotations AI can have in customer service, the focus on faster resolutions for users is a step in the right direction.





