Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy

Verizon Value is employing new tools to better serve customers.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon Value AI
Verizon has embarked on a journey to set a new customer experience standard with its Project 624, and the company isn't leaving out any customer.

Announced last month, Project 624 is an AI-fueled customer service overhaul that aims to improve how queries are handled. Postpaid customers are usually the first in line when it comes to innovations, but Verizon has announced that its prepaid Verizon Value brands are very much a part of the transformation.

They aren't just being fed crumbs. The company has designed a customer experience for its price-conscious customers from the ground up.

Help will now be available 24/7 in the form of AI support tools to make sure you aren't kept waiting around to solve problems such as activation, PIN resets, and device troubleshooting.

Verizon has also built an AI-powered shopping assistant for Total Wireless to help make the phone upgrade process seamless.

The company is also introducing a new agent training model called "ValU" to provide brand-specialized support to customers. The company hopes that this will help it address the bulk of issues on the first call, negating the need for customers to reach out again.

Human agents haven't been left out of the equation, with Verizon providing them with new diagnostics and troubleshooting tools to help them better serve customers.

What do you think of Verizon's approach to integrating AI into customer service?

Vote View Result

At Verizon Value, our goal is when customers reach out once, they get what they need, quickly and easily. That’s why we’re using smart automation to handle the simple queries 24/7.

When something gets more complex or needs a human touch, one of our trained customer agents steps in. Through our new “ValU” customer agent training, agents focus on a single brand, so they know it inside and out and can help customers faster and more personally.
–Tanya Johnson, VP Global Customer Channels at Verizon Value, August 2025

Verizon Value's VP of Global Customer Channels, Tanya Johnson, tells us that the company has designed the mix thoughtfully as the goal is to ensure that customers get what they need quickly and easily when they reach out. Customer representatives will jump in when human assistance might be appropriate or when a question is beyond the realm of an AI chatbot.

Recommended Stories

Early customer feedback has been positive, especially around reduced wait times and the ease of resolving common issues.
–Tanya Johnson, VP Global Customer Channels at Verizon Value, August 2025

The company says that customers are pleased with the changes, especially in instances where they speed things up.
 
While it's still early to reach definite conclusions, this new approach by Verizon is a thoughtful integration of AI. Despite the negative connotations AI can have in customer service, the focus on faster resolutions for users is a step in the right direction.

Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 3

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
T-Mobile announces monumental changes that will make many customers very happy
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
What Samsung is doing to the Galaxy S26 Ultra will convince even more people to just get an iPhone
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Boost Mobile now belongs to one of the big three, and that’s probably for the better
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Your Google Messages app will soon get a smarter way to prove who you’re talking to
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales
Subscribers leaving T-Mobile, or any other wireless provider, impact U.S. iPhone sales

Latest News

T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
T-Mobile TPR rep writes us to validate our article
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
This Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor beats even Google with on-device AI translation of all your calls
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
Google's Pixel Care+ is here with $0 repairs and unlimited claims
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
T-Mobile has an opportunity to increase its lead in U.S. sub-6GHz spectrum holdings
LG wants you to have a much better iPhone display, but it could take Apple years to make the call
LG wants you to have a much better iPhone display, but it could take Apple years to make the call
Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order
Some T-Mobile subscribers receive bad news about their Pixel 10 order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless