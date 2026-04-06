New hierarchy emerges for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

The report comes at an important time for T-Mobile

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

Déjà vu

T-Mobile

AT&T

Verizon

AT&T

Verizon

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

Verizon

While the survey numbers look positive, the timing is critical asenters a transitional phase. With aggressive growth at the cost of revenue no longer a priority and device financing squeezing its margins, the company has cut back on the promotions that customers cherished.Meanwhile, the company will no longer report subscriber gains in Q1, raising speculations that it expects elevated churn moving forward.TD Cowen's analysis suggests those concerns may be overblown.is no longer a challenger brand. It's now rated higher thanandby consumers, and the premium image means higher prices and fewer promotions may appear justified.Customer sentiment towardimproved because of its better pricing and network. However, withandnarrowing the gap, the network advantage has eroded. Meanwhile,andare providing more value through new bundles and deals, making themselves better alternatives toas a vocal online community becomes disillusioned with the company.By going back on the very principles that improved customer opinions,risks repeating's mistake.