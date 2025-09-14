Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry





Under Project 624, Verizon aims to solve customers' problems quickly and provide round-the-clock support. Verizon said that while AI was a part of the mix, tricky queries that require human cognition would be handled by human representatives. Verizon doesn't seem to be sticking to In late June, Verizon launched the Project 624 initiative, which entailed improving customer service. AI is central to the program, but many customers believe they are being sold short.Under Project 624,aims to solve customers' problems quickly and provide round-the-clock support.said that while AI was a part of the mix, tricky queries that require human cognition would be handled by human representatives.doesn't seem to be sticking to that resolve , with many subscribers complaining they have mostly had to deal with AI, and the experience has been disappointing.





–StrictSchedule3113, Reddit user, September 2025



Verizon 's customer service tools are built on Google's



Customers aren't satisfied, though. Apparently, it's hard to get hold of customer representatives, and AI bots are inept at solving queries. Customers keep getting passed around by different bots, and if they are lucky enough to speak to support staff, they are often clueless about what to do. 's customer service tools are built on Google's Gemini AI technology. The company said it would create specialized small language models specific to customer cases. The company also boasted about achieving more than 90 percent accuracy.Customers aren't satisfied, though. Apparently, it's hard to get hold of customer representatives, and AI bots are inept at solving queries. Customers keep getting passed around by different bots, and if they are lucky enough to speak to support staff, they are often clueless about what to do.

–neverenough14, Reddit user, September 2026



While subpar customer service is enough of a reason to infuriate customers, what makes it worse is that Verizon has steadily While subpar customer service is enough of a reason to infuriate customers, what makes it worse is thathas steadily been raising prices across a range of services, so customers feel that they are paying more for inferior service.





–Dunnomyname1029, Reddit user, September 2025



Should customers always be served by human agents? Yes, bots can never replace human agents. Not always, but whenever needed. If Verizon wants bots to take over, train them better. Yes, bots can never replace human agents. 66.67% Not always, but whenever needed. 28.57% If Verizon wants bots to take over, train them better. 4.76%

Verizon



AT&T, Verizon have all been claiming that they are the best network, but the truth is, Verizon to be keeping it together. has been on a customer-losing streak, and while the company insisted that the Project 624 initiative wasn't a result of that, it might still want to stick to its stated vision, instead of letting AI agents do the heavy lifting. Otherwise, this might serve as another potential reason for customers to leave. T-Mobile , andhave all been claiming that they are the best network, but the truth is, most customers care more about the overall value than the negligible differences in service quality. What can really make a difference, though, is exceptional customer service, but at the moment, barely seems to be keeping it together.



We have asked Verizon to comment and will update the article if we get a response.



