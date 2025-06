Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy

Verizon

—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025



The company is going to use a mix of AI and human agents to provide personalized customer service. It will rely on Google Cloud’s AI, including its Gemini models to improve how customer queries are handled. A team called Customer Champion will keep customers updated via the My Verizon app, text messages, or phone calls. The goal is to ensure that customer issues are resolved without requiring them to reach out more than once.



Verizon kind of creates a small language model for each case. Sampath says that they have a 90 percent accuracy.



To ensure help is available when customers need it, the company is expanding support call hours and introducing 24/7 live chat support. The My Verizon app has been revamped and now leverages AI to help customers better manage their accounts and maximize savings.



Recommended Stories Perhaps to prove that this is not just a marketing stunt, Verizon Consumer's Chief Executive Officer Sowmyanarayan Sampath has even made his email address (s.sampath@ verizon .com) publicly available in case the company ever falls short.

The focus on AI and the overhauled app doesn't mean that the company is prioritizing digital experiences over offline assistance, unlike Verizon store.



And, Verizon is taking a page out of T-Mobile 's playbook and intensifying its focus on rewards. The company will be distributing 35,000 free prizes via its Verizon Access rewards platform. Starting today, customers can win tickets to events, giveaways, gift cards, and merch. Those who visit a Verizon location will find more freebies waiting for them through June 30.



After a two-month wait, Verizon has finally revealed Project 624 in full, which, at its, core, is an AI-fueled customer-centric transformation.Yesterday, T-Mobile claimed that it had surpassed AT&T and Verizon in speed and reliability, butdoesn't seem to agree. The company says it has the fastest and most reliable 5G network in the US.is betting big on AI to improve how customer queries and issues are handled. The company insists that this isn't a response to its dismal Q1 performance. Instead, this is a part of a multi-year consumer strategy.