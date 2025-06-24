Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy

Verizon announces an AI-powered overhaul of its customer-care and increases focus on rewards program.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon Project 624
After a two-month wait, Verizonhas finally revealed Project 624 in full, which, at its, core, is an AI-fueled customer-centric transformation.

Yesterday, T-Mobile claimed that it had surpassed AT&T and Verizon in speed and reliability, but Verizon doesn't seem to agree. The company says it has the fastest and most reliable 5G network in the US.

Verizon is betting big on AI to improve how customer queries and issues are handled. The company insists that this isn't a response to its dismal Q1 performance. Instead, this is a part of a multi-year consumer strategy.

Every first quarter we lose customers, that's the seasonality of the business. So this has nothing to do with our first quarter of business. This has to do with the two, three year transformation that we are in the middle of.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025

The company is going to use a mix of AI and human agents to provide personalized customer service. It will rely on Google Cloud’s AI, including its Gemini models to improve how customer queries are handled. A team called Customer Champion will keep customers updated via the My Verizon app, text messages, or phone calls. The goal is to ensure that customer issues are resolved without requiring them to reach out more than once.

The new system has been in place for a few months as part of a pilot program and the results have been impressive, with problems getting solved on the first attempt around 90 percent of the time, up from 80 percent. In the future, the number is expected to rise to 95 or 96 percent.

The company told CNET that it built an AI-powered Verizon Assistant with the help of Google engineers. It's customized with Verizon-specific context. The new tech will allow Verizon to tackle problems proactively.

If your phone is lost in transit, I know it because FedEx told me it didn't get delivered," he said. "Why do I need you to call me and let me know your phone got lost?
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025

Verizon kind of creates a small language model for each case. Sampath says that they have a 90 percent accuracy.

To ensure help is available when customers need it, the company is expanding support call hours and introducing 24/7 live chat support. The My Verizon app has been revamped and now leverages AI to help customers better manage their accounts and maximize savings.

Recommended Stories
Perhaps to prove that this is not just a marketing stunt, Verizon Consumer's Chief Executive Officer Sowmyanarayan Sampath has even made his email address (s.sampath@verizon.com) publicly available in case the company ever falls short.

You’re not a customer number or a case file.  You’re the reason we’re here.  And we’re building an experience that will earn your trust, every single day. If we ever fall short — I want to hear about it, so we can get better.  Email me directly at s.sampath@verizon.com.  
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025

The focus on AI and the overhauled app doesn't mean that the company is prioritizing digital experiences over offline assistance, unlike T-Mobile. The company claims it has the "largest retail postpaid fleet" and has added around 400 stores in the last two years. The company says that 93 percent of the population now resides within 30 minutes of a Verizon store.

And, as expected, Verizon is taking a page out of T-Mobile's playbook and intensifying its focus on rewards. The company will be distributing 35,000 free prizes via its Verizon Access rewards platform. Starting today, customers can win tickets to events, giveaways, gift cards, and merch. Those who visit a Verizon location will find more freebies waiting for them through June 30.

The company also subtly threw shade at T-Mobile by saying that instead of food discounts, the company is going to focus on bucket-list things.

"Look, we don't give you $3 off your Little Caesars Pizza… you don't get a large popcorn versus a medium popcorn. I'm sure there's good value in that. We give you bucket-list things you can do.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025

While T-Mobile, and now Verizon, may not have made the changes that customers were expecting most, they are making an effort to make things easier for subscribers, which is a good start.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless