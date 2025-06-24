Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon announces an AI-powered overhaul of its customer-care and increases focus on rewards program.
After a two-month wait, Verizonhas finally revealed Project 624 in full, which, at its, core, is an AI-fueled customer-centric transformation.
Yesterday, T-Mobile claimed that it had surpassed AT&T and Verizon in speed and reliability, but Verizon doesn't seem to agree. The company says it has the fastest and most reliable 5G network in the US.
The company told CNET that it built an AI-powered Verizon Assistant with the help of Google engineers. It's customized with Verizon-specific context. The new tech will allow Verizon to tackle problems proactively.
To ensure help is available when customers need it, the company is expanding support call hours and introducing 24/7 live chat support. The My Verizon app has been revamped and now leverages AI to help customers better manage their accounts and maximize savings.
And, as expected, Verizon is taking a page out of T-Mobile's playbook and intensifying its focus on rewards. The company will be distributing 35,000 free prizes via its Verizon Access rewards platform. Starting today, customers can win tickets to events, giveaways, gift cards, and merch. Those who visit a Verizon location will find more freebies waiting for them through June 30.
Verizon is betting big on AI to improve how customer queries and issues are handled. The company insists that this isn't a response to its dismal Q1 performance. Instead, this is a part of a multi-year consumer strategy.
Every first quarter we lose customers, that's the seasonality of the business. So this has nothing to do with our first quarter of business. This has to do with the two, three year transformation that we are in the middle of.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025
The company is going to use a mix of AI and human agents to provide personalized customer service. It will rely on Google Cloud’s AI, including its Gemini models to improve how customer queries are handled. A team called Customer Champion will keep customers updated via the My Verizon app, text messages, or phone calls. The goal is to ensure that customer issues are resolved without requiring them to reach out more than once.
The new system has been in place for a few months as part of a pilot program and the results have been impressive, with problems getting solved on the first attempt around 90 percent of the time, up from 80 percent. In the future, the number is expected to rise to 95 or 96 percent.
If your phone is lost in transit, I know it because FedEx told me it didn't get delivered," he said. "Why do I need you to call me and let me know your phone got lost?
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025
Verizon kind of creates a small language model for each case. Sampath says that they have a 90 percent accuracy.
Perhaps to prove that this is not just a marketing stunt, Verizon Consumer's Chief Executive Officer Sowmyanarayan Sampath has even made his email address (s.sampath@verizon.com) publicly available in case the company ever falls short.
You’re not a customer number or a case file. You’re the reason we’re here. And we’re building an experience that will earn your trust, every single day. If we ever fall short — I want to hear about it, so we can get better. Email me directly at s.sampath@verizon.com.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025
The focus on AI and the overhauled app doesn't mean that the company is prioritizing digital experiences over offline assistance, unlike T-Mobile. The company claims it has the "largest retail postpaid fleet" and has added around 400 stores in the last two years. The company says that 93 percent of the population now resides within 30 minutes of a Verizon store.
The company also subtly threw shade at T-Mobile by saying that instead of food discounts, the company is going to focus on bucket-list things.
"Look, we don't give you $3 off your Little Caesars Pizza… you don't get a large popcorn versus a medium popcorn. I'm sure there's good value in that. We give you bucket-list things you can do.
—Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Verizon Consumer Chief Executive Officer, June 2025
While T-Mobile, and now Verizon, may not have made the changes that customers were expecting most, they are making an effort to make things easier for subscribers, which is a good start.
