Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone

Galaxy S24

Live Translate : Communicate without language barriers using the real-time, two-way call translation feature built into the native app. Effortlessly get in touch with a ride-share driver or make a restaurant reservation in a foreign country with voice and text translations of phone calls, supported in 13 languages (these include Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese) .

: Communicate without language barriers using the real-time, two-way call translation feature built into the native app. Effortlessly get in touch with a ride-share driver or make a restaurant reservation in a foreign country with voice and text translations of phone calls, supported in 13 languages . Circle to Search with Google : With a circling gesture, search for anything displayed on the screen without switching apps. When users spot something they like in a social media post, they can simply long-press the home button and draw a circle around the image to get instant and helpful search results about the coveted item. Depending on the location, generative AI-powered overviews will be provided.

: With a circling gesture, search for anything displayed on the screen without switching apps. When users spot something they like in a social media post, they can simply long-press the home button and draw a circle around the image to get instant and helpful search results about the coveted item. Depending on the location, generative AI-powered overviews will be provided. Note Assist : Take notes as usual, but now receive instant AI-generated summaries to help streamline and organize notes. Turn dense paragraphs into bullet points with headers for easy review. The feature allows for automatic formatting, spell check, and translations.

: Take notes as usual, but now receive instant AI-generated summaries to help streamline and organize notes. Turn dense paragraphs into bullet points with headers for easy review. The feature allows for automatic formatting, spell check, and translations. Chat Assist : Refine the tone of any text message for the occasion, ranging from professional to casual. Send polished meeting agendas to the boss, and chat with international friends in Spanish. The AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages (these include Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese) so that users can communicate better across cultural and language barriers.

: Refine the tone of any text message for the occasion, ranging from professional to casual. Send polished meeting agendas to the boss, and chat with international friends in Spanish. The AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages so that users can communicate better across cultural and language barriers. Photo Assist : Get the perfect shot with the help of Generative Edit, an AI tool that allows users to resize, reposition or even remove objects within photos. Tweak the composition of a photo in an instant with Edit Suggestion. Use the Erase Reflection tool to automatically remove unwanted shadows and light reflections.

*The app is supported in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, English, French (FR/CA), German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.