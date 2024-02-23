Don’t have a Galaxy S24? Fret not, here’s how to play with One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI on your Android or iOS phone
As Samsung’s President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business – TM Roh – put it the other day: “Welcome to the Era of Mobile AI”.
To allure both fellow Android AND iOS users to the Galaxy experience, Samsung has made it possible for (almost) all phone owners to give Galaxy AI a try and potentially switch teams. This is done with the help of the Try Galaxy app, which was (up until now) tailored to iOS users – it’s now available on all* Android devices including Galaxy models for the first time.
This means more users can explore the latest features of the Galaxy S24 series and One UI 6.1, reads Samsung’s latest post.
So, if you want to give Galaxy AI a try, by all means, don’t hesitate to:
In addition to the AI features, the widget sheds light on the Galaxy S24 series’ advanced camera tools. Through immersive tutorial videos shot from first-person perspective, users can learn how to take clear, bright photos at night from far away using Nightography Zoom, record steady videos of subjects moving at high speed with the Super Steady feature and shoot impressive portraits and selfies in Portrait mode.
The Try Galaxy app currently supports 20 languages* encompassing 120 countries and has amassed over 18 million cumulative downloads since its launch in 2022. One can download the updated app by simply scanning the QR code at the top of the article or by visiting trygalaxy.com.
*The app is supported in Arabic, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, English, French (FR/CA), German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Latin American Spanish, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.
*The Try Galaxy app is available on supported Android OS smartphones with the latest version of Chrome, but may not be perfectly optimized depending on device model, setting, screen size, etc. The app runs on Safari, on iPhone 7 and above with iOS 14 or higher.
All things considered, it may be high time to give Try Galaxy… a try.
The updated Try Galaxy app simulates the experience of looking at an actual Galaxy S24 home screen. Once users are in the app, tutorials and interactive content help them navigate the latest interface.
- Live Translate: Communicate without language barriers using the real-time, two-way call translation feature built into the native app. Effortlessly get in touch with a ride-share driver or make a restaurant reservation in a foreign country with voice and text translations of phone calls, supported in 13 languages (these include Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese).
- Circle to Search with Google: With a circling gesture, search for anything displayed on the screen without switching apps. When users spot something they like in a social media post, they can simply long-press the home button and draw a circle around the image to get instant and helpful search results about the coveted item. Depending on the location, generative AI-powered overviews will be provided.
- Note Assist: Take notes as usual, but now receive instant AI-generated summaries to help streamline and organize notes. Turn dense paragraphs into bullet points with headers for easy review. The feature allows for automatic formatting, spell check, and translations.
- Chat Assist: Refine the tone of any text message for the occasion, ranging from professional to casual. Send polished meeting agendas to the boss, and chat with international friends in Spanish. The AI built into the Samsung Keyboard can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages (these include Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese) so that users can communicate better across cultural and language barriers.
- Photo Assist: Get the perfect shot with the help of Generative Edit, an AI tool that allows users to resize, reposition or even remove objects within photos. Tweak the composition of a photo in an instant with Edit Suggestion. Use the Erase Reflection tool to automatically remove unwanted shadows and light reflections.
While on the app, users can also check out the new Galaxy Themes or background images beyond Wallpapers, offered on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As a bonus, three types of Art Wallpapers including graffiti and pop art are available for download.
