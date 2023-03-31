You can now virtually try out a Samsung device, right from your iPhone

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Samsung really wants iPhone users to get a taste of what using a Samsung device is like, and to make sure of it, it has released a new web app that allows them to try out the One UI interface right from their existing devices.

As reported by 9to5Google, the new "Try Galaxy" demo tool. can be accessed directly from its website, where you are then prompted to scan a QR code for the link to access the experience. The demo features a selection of interactive apps and features drawn from across the One UI platform, specifically One UI 5.1 on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Z Fold 4 devices.

The "Try Galaxy" app was launched a year ago to highlight the features found in the One UI platform and was recently updated to include more elements from the Galaxy experience, such as the camera, the performance, and the connected ecosystem. However, this latest update is mostly focusing on enticing iPhone users as it is no longer usable with other Android devices.

Currently, accessing the website from another Android device will return a message stating that the experience was designed specifically for iPhone users, alluding to the fact that Samsung is not interested in using this app to lure users away from other Android devices, such as the Pixel.

However, when using an iPhone, you are given access to a comprehensive demo of One UI, including the ability to use themes and even SMS – using fake text messages that is. Interestingly, RCS messaging is not shown on this demo, which seems like an odd omission. Additionally, you can try more of Samsung's core apps such as the object eraser tool, Samsung Health, Smart Switch, and Kids Mode.



Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Demo is an excellent opportunity for iPhone users to get a feel for the interface that is known as One UI. The demo is intuitive to use and packed with a variety of features that give users the ability to personalize the user experience in accordance with their preferences. The demo is also compatible with any model of iPhone that is running iOS 15 or newer and an excellent method to get a feel for One UI before making any purchasing decisions.

