Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Samsung’s TM Roh on why some Galaxy AI tasks must be on-device, not cloud-based (also, AI is coming to wearables)

Samsung
Samsung’s TM Roh on why some Galaxy AI tasks must be on-device, not cloud-based (also, AI is comin
Samsung’s Roh Tae-moon, also known as TM Roh, the current President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, has released a “Welcome to the Era of Mobile AI” editorial on Samsung’s website.

In it, TM Roh says that the Galaxy S24 development has been “the most rewarding period” of his career.

As an engineer, I have witnessed many examples of incredible innovations, but AI is the most transformative technology of the century. Few engineers get the chance to be involved in something with such seismic potential. It brings great change, not only for Samsung and the mobile industry but for all humankind.


The Big Boss states that AI is a “revolution” when integrated into phones and predicts that mobile devices will become “the primary access point for AI”.

Apart from that, TM Roh spills the beans that the Galaxy AI suite is coming to Samsung wearables as well:

[...] We are already planning next steps for Galaxy AI beyond smartphones – optimizing it for various categories of devices across various services. In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners.


On-device vs. cloud-based AI tasks


When further talking about Galaxy AI and AI in general, TM Roh highlights that “there are challenges and responsibilities to consider”. That’s because AI models in training can still produce inaccuracies, and discussions around intellectual property rights remain ongoing. Companies need to work together transparently to shape AI experiences, ensuring users can trust and reliably utilize their enhanced capabilities. Furthermore, enhancing security and privacy standards is critical in this new age of data-rich mobile experiences.

That is one of the reasons we’ve taken a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Besides ensuring seamless usability, this lets users limit some features to function entirely on-device, giving them greater control over what they do with their data. We remain committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy by providing users with transparency and choice.


TM Roh finishes by stating that in this new mobile AI era, “it is no longer a question of what any phone can do, but what individuals can achieve with the right tools”.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless