Samsung’s TM Roh on why some Galaxy AI tasks must be on-device, not cloud-based (also, AI is coming to wearables)
Samsung’s Roh Tae-moon, also known as TM Roh, the current President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, has released a “Welcome to the Era of Mobile AI” editorial on Samsung’s website.
In it, TM Roh says that the Galaxy S24 development has been “the most rewarding period” of his career.
The Big Boss states that AI is a “revolution” when integrated into phones and predicts that mobile devices will become “the primary access point for AI”.
When further talking about Galaxy AI and AI in general, TM Roh highlights that “there are challenges and responsibilities to consider”. That’s because AI models in training can still produce inaccuracies, and discussions around intellectual property rights remain ongoing. Companies need to work together transparently to shape AI experiences, ensuring users can trust and reliably utilize their enhanced capabilities. Furthermore, enhancing security and privacy standards is critical in this new age of data-rich mobile experiences.
TM Roh finishes by stating that in this new mobile AI era, “it is no longer a question of what any phone can do, but what individuals can achieve with the right tools”.
As an engineer, I have witnessed many examples of incredible innovations, but AI is the most transformative technology of the century. Few engineers get the chance to be involved in something with such seismic potential. It brings great change, not only for Samsung and the mobile industry but for all humankind.
Apart from that, TM Roh spills the beans that the Galaxy AI suite is coming to Samsung wearables as well:
[...] We are already planning next steps for Galaxy AI beyond smartphones – optimizing it for various categories of devices across various services. In the near future, select Galaxy wearables will use AI to enhance digital health and unlock a whole new era of expanded, intelligent health experiences. Samsung will keep enriching and expanding Galaxy AI experiences across categories through collaborations with more industry-leading AI partners.
On-device vs. cloud-based AI tasks
That is one of the reasons we’ve taken a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI. Besides ensuring seamless usability, this lets users limit some features to function entirely on-device, giving them greater control over what they do with their data. We remain committed to enhancing Galaxy device security and privacy by providing users with transparency and choice.
