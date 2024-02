Samsung’s TM Roh on why some Galaxy AI tasks must be on-device, not cloud-based (also, AI is coming to wearables)

TM Roh

On-device vs. cloud-based AI tasks

Samsung’s Roh Tae-moon, also known as TM Roh , the current President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, has released a “ Welcome to the Era of Mobile AI ” editorial on Samsung’s website.In it,says that the Galaxy S24 development has been “the most rewarding period” of his career.The Big Boss states that AI is a “revolution” when integrated into phones and predicts that mobile devices will become “the primary access point for AI”.Apart from that,spills the beans that the Galaxy AI suite is coming to Samsung wearables as well:When further talking about Galaxy AI and AI in general,highlights that “there are challenges and responsibilities to consider”. That’s because AI models in training can still produce inaccuracies, and discussions around intellectual property rights remain ongoing. Companies need to work together transparently to shape AI experiences, ensuring users can trust and reliably utilize their enhanced capabilities. Furthermore, enhancing security and privacy standards is critical in this new age of data-rich mobile experiences.finishes by stating that in this new mobile AI era, “it is no longer a question of what any phone can do, but what individuals can achieve with the right tools”.