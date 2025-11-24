These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday





Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy My top 3 Black Friday headphone deals at a glance













Honorable Mentions













These Are My Top 3 Headphone Deals This Black Friday





#1 Sennheiser Momentum 4





Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $250 on Amazon! $250 off (56%) Amazon's 56% discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is the best Black Friday deal on headphones for me. This allows shoppers to score a set of one of the best cans on the market for just under $200, saving them a whopping $250 off their price. The headphones deliver premium sound and offer up to 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. They are a no-brainer at this price, so save today! Buy at Amazon









And for $200 you do get a lot of stuff. As Sennheiser's flagship cans, these offer exceptional sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste, as well as incredible comfort. They are also perfect for commuters or frequent flyers, as they deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time per charge. And while their ANC can't rival that of Bose's and Sony's top-of-the-line models, it's still pretty capable. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer unparalleled bang for the buck at 56% off. If I were in the market for a set of new headphones this Black Friday, I'd definitely go for the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Not that they are the absolute best cans you can get—even though they do rank among the best headphones on the market—but for Amazon's massive 56% discount on this model. Thanks to this generous price cut, I'd have to spend only $200, which is an incredible deal considering these usually sell for a whopping $450.And for $200 you do get a lot of stuff. As Sennheiser's flagship cans, these offer exceptional sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste, as well as incredible comfort. They are also perfect for commuters or frequent flyers, as they deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time per charge. And while their ANC can't rival that of Bose's and Sony's top-of-the-line models, it's still pretty capable. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer unparalleled bang for the buck at 56% off.









#2 Bose QuietComfort Ultra





Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Save $131 on Amazon! $131 off (31%) The Bose QuietComfort Ultra ranks among the best headphones on the market, and I believe they are unmissable this Black Friday. Offering premium sound, feel, comfort, and incredible ANC, they are a must-have for every sound lover. And at $131 off, these are a bargain for deal hunters. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon









They may be the most expensive option from the three, including the The second place in my top 3 headphone deals this Black Friday goes to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. I want to point out that these come second only because of Amazon's hefty 56% discount on the Momentum 4. Otherwise, they would have been my top choice.They may be the most expensive option from the three, including the Sony WH-1000XM5 , which I will talk about in a minute, but I've always been a Bose fan and honestly, I'm in love with these. I like their design, their top-quality sound, and the fact that they utilize physical buttons, rather than using touch controls like the WH-1000XM5—yes, I'm that old-school. Now add industry-leading ANC, large and comfy earcups, as well as head-tracking and surround sound, and you get a set of cans that ticks all the right boxes. Plus, they are selling for $131 off right now, making them even more tempting.









#3 Sony WH-1000XM5





Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152 on Amazon $152 off (38%) Black Friday has made the Sony WH-1000XM5 an unmissable purchase as well. Amazon is currently offering a massive $152 discount on these fellas, dropping them below $249. And that's the lowest price I've seen for them. I think the headphones are worth every penny, especially at this price, as they offer high-end sound, capable noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon





Bose and Sony have been going head to head in the audio segment for years, which means the Sony WH-1000XM5 are extremely close in terms of sound, ANC, and comfort to Bose's offering. I like the Bose headphones more, so it's only natural for their main rival to go right after them in my roundup, though Amazon's Black Friday deal also added to these fells making the cut in my top 3 Black Friday headphone deals. You can currently score a set for a whopping $152 off, which is one of the biggest Black Friday discounts on headphones I've seen during this year's sales extravaganza.





Conclusion





And that’s a wrap! You now know which three from the 40+ Black Friday headphone deals I favor the most. As always, if you liked one of the deals, I suggest you act fast and save as soon as possible, since no one knows how long these offers will stay up for grabs. That being said, I'd be happy to hear if you agree with my picks and whether you plan to get a set of headphones this Black Friday. So, let me know in the comments below!



By the way, while I was writing the honorable mentions part, I came to realize that it would be great to have a similar roundup but for earbuds. So, I'll suggest that to PhoneArena's editors and if they greenlight it, I'll write such a pick too. So, stay tuned for that as well!















