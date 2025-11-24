iPhone 13 – $49.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
These are the top 3 headphone deals I think offer the biggest value for money this Black Friday

These three I believe are the best from over 40 Black Friday headphone deals.

A close-up of a person holding a set of Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones.
After rounding up my top 3 Black Friday tablet deals and my top 3 Black Friday smartwatch deals, PhoneArena’s editors now want to make a series out of these roundups. So today, I’ll tell you what my top 3 headphone offers this Black Friday are, and I'll leave links to the previous two picks. Also, stay tuned for my top 3 Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals and top 3 Black Friday phone deals, which should be ready soon.

Also Read:



Now, as I already mentioned in the previous top 3 roundups, this year’s Black Friday is just crazy in terms of mobile tech deals. There are plenty of Black Friday discounts on phones, tablets, smartwatches, and, of course, headphones. We have over 40 included offers in our dedicated best Black Friday headphone deals pick, which I encourage you to check out as well.

So, it’s truly a hard job to pick only three deals from the plethora of offers currently available — and here I was, thinking that it’d be an easy Monday that includes finding a few nice deals and then calling it a day. But I digress, and I think that I should cut the suspense and just tell you what my top 3 headphone deals this Black Friday are. You ready? Let’s dive in!

My top 3 Black Friday headphone deals at a glance



Honorable Mentions



These Are My Top 3 Headphone Deals This Black Friday


#1 Sennheiser Momentum 4


Sennheiser Momentum 4: Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (56%)
Amazon's 56% discount on the Sennheiser Momentum 4 is the best Black Friday deal on headphones for me. This allows shoppers to score a set of one of the best cans on the market for just under $200, saving them a whopping $250 off their price. The headphones deliver premium sound and offer up to 56 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. They are a no-brainer at this price, so save today!
Buy at Amazon

If I were in the market for a set of new headphones this Black Friday, I'd definitely go for the Sennheiser Momentum 4. Not that they are the absolute best cans you can get—even though they do rank among the best headphones on the market—but for Amazon's massive 56% discount on this model. Thanks to this generous price cut, I'd have to spend only $200, which is an incredible deal considering these usually sell for a whopping $450.

And for $200 you do get a lot of stuff. As Sennheiser's flagship cans, these offer exceptional sound, which you can fine-tune to your taste, as well as incredible comfort. They are also perfect for commuters or frequent flyers, as they deliver up to a whopping 60 hours of listening time per charge. And while their ANC can't rival that of Bose's and Sony's top-of-the-line models, it's still pretty capable. Basically, what I'm trying to say is that the Sennheiser Momentum 4 offer unparalleled bang for the buck at 56% off.


#2 Bose QuietComfort Ultra


Bose QuietComfort Ultra: Save $131 on Amazon!

$131 off (31%)
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra ranks among the best headphones on the market, and I believe they are unmissable this Black Friday. Offering premium sound, feel, comfort, and incredible ANC, they are a must-have for every sound lover. And at $131 off, these are a bargain for deal hunters. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

The second place in my top 3 headphone deals this Black Friday goes to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. I want to point out that these come second only because of Amazon's hefty 56% discount on the Momentum 4. Otherwise, they would have been my top choice.

They may be the most expensive option from the three, including the Sony WH-1000XM5, which I will talk about in a minute, but I've always been a Bose fan and honestly, I'm in love with these. I like their design, their top-quality sound, and the fact that they utilize physical buttons, rather than using touch controls like the WH-1000XM5—yes, I'm that old-school. Now add industry-leading ANC, large and comfy earcups, as well as head-tracking and surround sound, and you get a set of cans that ticks all the right boxes. Plus, they are selling for $131 off right now, making them even more tempting.


#3 Sony WH-1000XM5


Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $152 on Amazon

$152 off (38%)
Black Friday has made the Sony WH-1000XM5 an unmissable purchase as well. Amazon is currently offering a massive $152 discount on these fellas, dropping them below $249. And that's the lowest price I've seen for them. I think the headphones are worth every penny, especially at this price, as they offer high-end sound, capable noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

Bose and Sony have been going head to head in the audio segment for years, which means the Sony WH-1000XM5 are extremely close in terms of sound, ANC, and comfort to Bose's offering. I like the Bose headphones more, so it's only natural for their main rival to go right after them in my roundup, though Amazon's Black Friday deal also added to these fells making the cut in my top 3 Black Friday headphone deals. You can currently score a set for a whopping $152 off, which is one of the biggest Black Friday discounts on headphones I've seen during this year's sales extravaganza.

Conclusion


And that’s a wrap! You now know which three from the 40+ Black Friday headphone deals I favor the most. As always, if you liked one of the deals, I suggest you act fast and save as soon as possible, since no one knows how long these offers will stay up for grabs. That being said, I'd be happy to hear if you agree with my picks and whether you plan to get a set of headphones this Black Friday. So, let me know in the comments below!

By the way, while I was writing the honorable mentions part, I came to realize that it would be great to have a similar roundup but for earbuds. So, I'll suggest that to PhoneArena's editors and if they greenlight it, I'll write such a pick too. So, stay tuned for that as well!




FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless