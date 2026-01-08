OnePlus 15 sells with a generous trade-in discount and a freebie worth $180
The phone is worth every penny, and you can score it with free OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Don't miss out!
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OnePlus 15 was quite impressive. It allowed shoppers to get up to an additional $100 off the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage with an eligible trade-in. Plus, they had the chance to score a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as a freebie, saving them an extra $179.99.OnePlus’ pre-order deal for its all-new
Yep! I kid you not! While the OnePlus 15 isn’t selling at a discount per se, the official store lets you knock off its price with an eligible trade-in. On top of that, it offers up to an extra $100 off as a bonus on the trade-in discount. As for the earbuds part of the deal, well, that’s live, too! You can choose to get either a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W magnetic charger or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as a freebie, saving you up to $179.99, depending on your choice.
The OnePlus 15 is the first phone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That, coupled with 16GB of RAM, means this phone is a true powerhouse and is perfect for both power users and people who are after a phone that will have headroom for years.
The camera setup on this thing is just as impressive, featuring a triple 50MP array—main, ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom—that delivers excellent photos both during the day and at night.
Now add the fact that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer impressive sound, a comfy fit, an IP55 rating, and good battery life—and can be yours for free—and I think this is truly a deal you don’t want to miss, especially if you have an old phone you can trade in with OnePlus. So, don’t hesitate—act fast and save today!
But why am I telling you all this? After all, the phone has been available for purchase for almost a month now. Well, yes, it hit the shelves on December 19, 2025, but that sweet pre-order deal is still up for grabs!
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Yep! I kid you not! While the OnePlus 15 isn’t selling at a discount per se, the official store lets you knock off its price with an eligible trade-in. On top of that, it offers up to an extra $100 off as a bonus on the trade-in discount. As for the earbuds part of the deal, well, that’s live, too! You can choose to get either a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W magnetic charger or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 as a freebie, saving you up to $179.99, depending on your choice.
Of course, I also would have preferred if OnePlus offered a straight-up discount on the phone without needing a trade-in, but this is still a great deal. It lets you upgrade both your smartphone game and your listening experience in one shot.
The OnePlus 15 is the first phone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That, coupled with 16GB of RAM, means this phone is a true powerhouse and is perfect for both power users and people who are after a phone that will have headroom for years.
Beyond out-of-this-world performance, it rocks a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2772 x 1272 resolution and buttery-smooth 165Hz adaptive refresh rate, delivering premium visuals all while feeling exceptionally responsive. However, as we noted in our OnePlus 15 review, it still lacks an anti-reflective coating, so expect it to pick up some glare.
The camera setup on this thing is just as impressive, featuring a triple 50MP array—main, ultra-wide, and a telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom—that delivers excellent photos both during the day and at night.
Now add the fact that the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer impressive sound, a comfy fit, an IP55 rating, and good battery life—and can be yours for free—and I think this is truly a deal you don’t want to miss, especially if you have an old phone you can trade in with OnePlus. So, don’t hesitate—act fast and save today!
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