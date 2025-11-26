My top 3 phone deals that truly stand out from the 60+ phone offers this Black Friday
You can't go wrong with any of the three.
Well, the moment has come. After writing dedicated roundups for my top three favorite tablet deals, smartwatch offers, and headphone promos this Black Friday, it’s now time for the next entry in the series — my top three Black Friday phone deals.
Now, as with the previous “episodes,” I’ll pretty much repeat myself: it’s truly, extremely, exquisitely hard to pick just three from the 60+ offers we’ve gathered in our best Black Friday phone deals pick. Nevertheless, just like the previous times, I’ve shortlisted my top three favorite phone deals this Black Friday, as well as including a few notable mentions. I’ve also left links to the previous entries, if you want to check them out too. So, let’s not waste any more time and see the top three phone deals for Black Friday 2025!
My top 3 Black Friday phone deals at a glance
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save $400 and get one at its best price ever
- OnePlus 13: It makes the most sense for under $800
- Razr Ultra (2025): Definitely the best clamshell foldable, especially at $415 off
Honorable Mentions
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Selling at its best price after a $300 discount
- Razr (2024): It's the most affordable phone, currently selling for under $390 on Amazon
- Galaxy S25 FE: Now offering flagship performance for under $443
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: Get the best book-like foldable for $470 off on Amazon
- Pixel 9: Grab one for $300 OFF for Black Friday
These Are My Top 3 Phone Deals This Black Friday
#1 Galaxy S25 Ultra
I know, I know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra again, but hey, I'll be honest with you. I just couldn't resist picking this up as my top choice for my roundup, especially given the fact that Amazon is selling it at a massive $400 discount that allows you to get the 256GB variant for just under $900. That's a new all-time low price for this particular model on Amazon, which I think makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a no-brainer choice if you're after a flagship phone.
With its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, humongous 200MP main camera, and a built-in S Pen, it's a phone you just can't go wrong with. It's easily one of the best phones out there, and I just can't see a reason, other than it's extremely huge, not to pull the trigger and take advantage of Amazon's offer.
#2 OnePlus 13
The second place of my top three phone deals this Black Friday roundup goes to the OnePlus 13. Now, I was torn between the OnePlus 13 or the Pixel 10 Pro XL for this spot in my pick, but ultimately, I went for the OnePlus 13. While both phones are selling at new all-time low prices on Amazon for Black Friday, I still think that the OnePlus 13 is the better value for money. Just hear me out.
As I talked about in my OnePlus 13 or Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Black Friday conundrum I’ll help you solve comparison article, the OnePlus 13 sports 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was the company's top silicon for mobile devices this year, and has better thermal management than Samsung's flagship phone. All that leads to incredible performance. Plus, the Tensor platform is still behind in terms of raw power compared to Qualcomm's high-end SoCs, which makes the OnePlus 13 the better choice between the two for power users.
Now add a stunning 6.82-inch AMOLED display, a bigger 6,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a price that is $219 more affordable compared to the 512GB variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, even with Black Friday's discounts, and you just get a can-do-it-all phone at an unbeatable cost. Sure, the Pixel probably takes better photos, but the OnePlus 13 isn't a slouch in this regard either. So, between the two, I'd go for the OnePlus any day. Though, Google's promised seven years of software support does sound tempting compared to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches on the OnePlus's side.
#3 Razr Ultra (2025)
Since I'm a foldable fan, I also wanted to include a hot Black Friday deal on a foldable phone. And while I love Galaxy phones, I can't express how disappointed I am with Samsung's decision to ship its Flip 7 with an Exynos 2500 instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. A mistake that fortunately Motorola didn't repeat this year, as its top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) is powered exactly by Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon. With that, Motorola just dethroned the Galaxy Z Flip series, making its flagship Razr the best clamshell foldable money can buy right now.
To top this off, the phone is selling for $400 off for Black Friday, with the model in Pantone Cabaret being discounted at an even heftier $415 markdown, though you'll need Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. I believe the Razr Ultra (2025) is just unmissable right now, especially if you're after an insanely-powerful phone that can literally fold in half.
Conclusion
Well, we're done with yet another top three Black Friday deals roundup. Regardless of whether you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, or Razr Ultra (2025), there's no way you can go wrong with any of these bad boys. Just act quickly and pull the trigger on the deal you like the most, since I can't tell you how long these offers will stay up for grabs. Oh, and stay tuned for the next "episode" in my series of the best three Black Friday mobile tech deals by category.
