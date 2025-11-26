iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
My top 3 phone deals that truly stand out from the 60+ phone offers this Black Friday

You can't go wrong with any of the three.

A close-up of a person holding a Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Well, the moment has come. After writing dedicated roundups for my top three favorite tablet deals, smartwatch offers, and headphone promos this Black Friday, it’s now time for the next entry in the series — my top three Black Friday phone deals.

Now, as with the previous “episodes,” I’ll pretty much repeat myself: it’s truly, extremely, exquisitely hard to pick just three from the 60+ offers we’ve gathered in our best Black Friday phone deals pick. Nevertheless, just like the previous times, I’ve shortlisted my top three favorite phone deals this Black Friday, as well as including a few notable mentions. I’ve also left links to the previous entries, if you want to check them out too. So, let’s not waste any more time and see the top three phone deals for Black Friday 2025!

My top 3 Black Friday phone deals at a glance

Honorable Mentions


These Are My Top 3 Phone Deals This Black Friday



#1 Galaxy S25 Ultra


Galaxy S25 Ultra: Save $400 on Amazon!

$400 off (31%)
Amazon is offering a massive $400 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, allowing shoppers to snatch this bad boy with 256GB of storage for just under $900. This is a bargain price for all the bells and whistles the phone offers, including top-notch performance, a stunning display, and a built-in stylus. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

I know, I know, the Galaxy S25 Ultra again, but hey, I'll be honest with you. I just couldn't resist picking this up as my top choice for my roundup, especially given the fact that Amazon is selling it at a massive $400 discount that allows you to get the 256GB variant for just under $900. That's a new all-time low price for this particular model on Amazon, which I think makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a no-brainer choice if you're after a flagship phone.

With its high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display, humongous 200MP main camera, and a built-in S Pen, it's a phone you just can't go wrong with. It's easily one of the best phones out there, and I just can't see a reason, other than it's extremely huge, not to pull the trigger and take advantage of Amazon's offer.
 

#2 OnePlus 13


OnePlus 13 16/512GB: Get it at its best price on Amazon!

$200 off (20%)
Black Friday 2025 has made the OnePlus 13 the best choice for shoppers looking to score the biggest bang for their buck. Currently, you can purchase the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered device at a significant discount of $200 off. This means you'll have to spend only $800 to rock one of the best phones money can buy. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save on the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
Buy at Amazon

The second place of my top three phone deals this Black Friday roundup goes to the OnePlus 13. Now, I was torn between the OnePlus 13 or the Pixel 10 Pro XL for this spot in my pick, but ultimately, I went for the OnePlus 13. While both phones are selling at new all-time low prices on Amazon for Black Friday, I still think that the OnePlus 13 is the better value for money. Just hear me out.

As I talked about in my OnePlus 13 or Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Black Friday conundrum I’ll help you solve comparison article, the OnePlus 13 sports 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was the company's top silicon for mobile devices this year, and has better thermal management than Samsung's flagship phone. All that leads to incredible performance. Plus, the Tensor platform is still behind in terms of raw power compared to Qualcomm's high-end SoCs, which makes the OnePlus 13 the better choice between the two for power users.

Now add a stunning 6.82-inch AMOLED display, a bigger 6,000mAh battery, 80W fast charging, and a price that is $219 more affordable compared to the 512GB variant of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, even with Black Friday's discounts, and you just get a can-do-it-all phone at an unbeatable cost. Sure, the Pixel probably takes better photos, but the OnePlus 13 isn't a slouch in this regard either. So, between the two, I'd go for the OnePlus any day. Though, Google's promised seven years of software support does sound tempting compared to four years of OS updates and six years of security patches on the OnePlus's side.

#3 Razr Ultra (2025)


Razr Ultra (2025) in Pantone Cabaret: Save $415 on Amazon!

$415 off (32%)
Amazon is offering a massive $415 discount on the Razr Ultra 2025 in Pantone Cabaret, letting shoppers grab it for under $885. And if that’s not your color, you can save $400 on either of the other hues. Just act fast, because this is definitely an unmissable deal on a phone that’s worth every penny.
Buy at Amazon

Since I'm a foldable fan, I also wanted to include a hot Black Friday deal on a foldable phone. And while I love Galaxy phones, I can't express how disappointed I am with Samsung's decision to ship its Flip 7 with an Exynos 2500 instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite. A mistake that fortunately Motorola didn't repeat this year, as its top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025) is powered exactly by Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon. With that, Motorola just dethroned the Galaxy Z Flip series, making its flagship Razr the best clamshell foldable money can buy right now.

To top this off, the phone is selling for $400 off for Black Friday, with the model in Pantone Cabaret being discounted at an even heftier $415 markdown, though you'll need Amazon Prime to take advantage of these deals. I believe the Razr Ultra (2025) is just unmissable right now, especially if you're after an insanely-powerful phone that can literally fold in half.

Conclusion


Well, we're done with yet another top three Black Friday deals roundup. Regardless of whether you get the Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus 13, or Razr Ultra (2025), there's no way you can go wrong with any of these bad boys. Just act quickly and pull the trigger on the deal you like the most, since I can't tell you how long these offers will stay up for grabs. Oh, and stay tuned for the next "episode" in my series of the best three Black Friday mobile tech deals by category.

