Amazon’s $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air makes buying a Windows laptop look like a mistake

13-inch MacBook Air with the M4: Save $200! $200 off (20%) Amazon is selling the lightweight MacBook Air with the M4 chip for $200 off its price, allowing you to get the model with a 13-inch display for just under $800. That's a bargain price for all the value it offers, including premium design and hardware as well as a fast chip and stunning display. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Sure, spending $800 is no small feat, I fully understand, but it’s well worth the investment at this price, as this is the best laptop for most people. The M4 chip beating inside has enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way. It’s so powerful that you can even edit entire video projects on it, though the laptop will start to throttle after heavy usage since there are no fans inside to cool it down.That brings me to the other main selling point: portability. I’m currently rocking a MacBook Pro as my daily driver, and I must say that I’d really appreciate it if it were thinner and lighter. The MacBook Air, because it lacks fans, is exceptionally thin and lightweight, making it easy to take anywhere, whether that’s the office, school, or your favorite cafe.And while it doesn't have the fancy Mini-LED screen you’d find on the Pro models, the Liquid Retina display is still gorgeous. Even with its standard 60Hz refresh rate, it still offers accurate colors and pleasant visuals for everything from streaming movies to photo editing. However, the screen has a peak brightness of 500 nits, which is great for indoor use but may struggle a bit outdoors. On the flip side, the battery offers up to 18 hours of video streaming, making it perfect for binge-watching whole seasons of your favorite Apple TV+ series.Now, add the fact that the laptop has an aluminum build with a premium feel, one of the best keyboards on the market, and an industry-leading touchpad for fast navigation, and you get the perfect machine. It’s ideal for students and white-collar workers who are mostly pushing spreadsheets, emails, and web browsing. I honestly believe you just can’t go wrong with a brand-new MacBook Air at this price. So, if you agree, tap the deal button in this article and save while you can!