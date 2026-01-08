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Amazon’s $200 discount on the latest MacBook Air makes buying a Windows laptop look like a mistake

Even I, as a MacBook Pro user, find this deal a no-brainer.

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A promotional image for the MacBook Air.
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In today’s market, where RAM costs have skyrocketed, choosing a MacBook has become a much more tempting option. Apple has rock-solid contracts with RAM manufacturers, which is why it can afford to keep MacBook prices stable even while increasing the base memory to 16GB.

The best part? You can often find generous deals on MacBooks, like Amazon’s current offer on the 13-inch MacBook Air with the M4 chip. Normally, this ultra-lightweight laptop would set you back about $1,000, but the retailer has slashed a whole $200 off its price, dropping the 16GB RAM model below $800. And I’ll tell you this: at under $800, the M4-powered MacBook Air is an absolute no-brainer.

13-inch MacBook Air with the M4: Save $200!

$200 off (20%)
Amazon is selling the lightweight MacBook Air with the M4 chip for $200 off its price, allowing you to get the model with a 13-inch display for just under $800. That's a bargain price for all the value it offers, including premium design and hardware as well as a fast chip and stunning display. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon
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Sure, spending $800 is no small feat, I fully understand, but it’s well worth the investment at this price, as this is the best laptop for most people. The M4 chip beating inside has enough firepower to handle anything you throw its way. It’s so powerful that you can even edit entire video projects on it, though the laptop will start to throttle after heavy usage since there are no fans inside to cool it down.

That brings me to the other main selling point: portability. I’m currently rocking a MacBook Pro as my daily driver, and I must say that I’d really appreciate it if it were thinner and lighter. The MacBook Air, because it lacks fans, is exceptionally thin and lightweight, making it easy to take anywhere, whether that’s the office, school, or your favorite cafe.

And while it doesn't have the fancy Mini-LED screen you’d find on the Pro models, the Liquid Retina display is still gorgeous. Even with its standard 60Hz refresh rate, it still offers accurate colors and pleasant visuals for everything from streaming movies to photo editing. However, the screen has a peak brightness of 500 nits, which is great for indoor use but may struggle a bit outdoors. On the flip side, the battery offers up to 18 hours of video streaming, making it perfect for binge-watching whole seasons of your favorite Apple TV+ series.

Now, add the fact that the laptop has an aluminum build with a premium feel, one of the best keyboards on the market, and an industry-leading touchpad for fast navigation, and you get the perfect machine. It’s ideal for students and white-collar workers who are mostly pushing spreadsheets, emails, and web browsing. I honestly believe you just can’t go wrong with a brand-new MacBook Air at this price. So, if you agree, tap the deal button in this article and save while you can!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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