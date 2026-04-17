For you, the second most important OnePlus 16 feature is neither hardware nor software
Let's talk about money, honey.
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The OnePlus 15 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
The OnePlus 16 is among the hottest phones that 2026 has to offer in its eight (and a half) months that remain.
There's a reason for that.
Not counting Motorola, OnePlus itself is probably the best-known Chinese brand in the US – some tech-savvy aficionados can tell you the RAM options for every Vivo or Xiaomi phone, but there aren't many of us left.
It depends on your needs, so I can't answer this question for you. But if you're after a phone that does all things better than 99% of the rest, chances are you'll be satisfied with it.
There are some months left before we get a taste of the official OnePlus 16, but thanks to some early leaks by prolific and reputable tipsters, we have a fairly clear picture of what this phone will be like:
A monster of a phone, in other words.
In a recent PhoneArena poll, we asked you, "Which spec would you really like to see in the OnePlus 16?"
While the ~9,000 mAh rumor got you really excited (it's the top answer with over 34% of the total votes), the second place is something that's neither hardware nor software.
Yeah, money: the "All I'm really interested in is the price" option got almost 22% of the votes.
Third is the 200 MP camera eventuality (21%), then it's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro possibility (13%), while almost nobody is interested in the display improvements (6.81%). The "I don't care" folks are a microscopic minority (2.81%), so I'll post more info about the OnePlus 16 in the months to come, mark my word.
And that's perfectly understandable. Gas is $9–$10 in some parts of California, food is more expensive everywhere, rent is up, et cetera: you know this, you live it.
So, here's the drill: since many two-year-old flagships work like a charm, OnePlus better not get carried away with the price of its next phone. That's advice for all other brands, not just OnePlus.
There's a reason for that.
OnePlus: popular in Asia, popular in the US
Not counting Motorola, OnePlus itself is probably the best-known Chinese brand in the US – some tech-savvy aficionados can tell you the RAM options for every Vivo or Xiaomi phone, but there aren't many of us left.
OnePlus phones, although unable to compete with Galaxy handsets and iPhones, do have a fanbase in the US. Capable, sleek flagships like the OnePlus 12 (which was more affordable than the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the iPhone 15 Pro Max back in 2024) helped this become a reality.
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So the OnePlus 16 is expected by many.
What's the best OnePlus 16 feature?
The OnePlus 12 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
It depends on your needs, so I can't answer this question for you. But if you're after a phone that does all things better than 99% of the rest, chances are you'll be satisfied with it.
There are some months left before we get a taste of the official OnePlus 16, but thanks to some early leaks by prolific and reputable tipsters, we have a fairly clear picture of what this phone will be like:
- Display: 1.5K OLED, 240Hz refresh rate, bezels (around or) under 1mm
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
- RAM type: LPDDR6
- Cameras: a triple rear setup, eventually offering a 200 MP periscope lens
- Battery: ~9,000mAh (Glacier Battery)
A monster of a phone, in other words.
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Here's the new poll, folks:
What's the acceptable OnePlus 16 price?
The votes are in
In a recent PhoneArena poll, we asked you, "Which spec would you really like to see in the OnePlus 16?"
While the ~9,000 mAh rumor got you really excited (it's the top answer with over 34% of the total votes), the second place is something that's neither hardware nor software.
Yeah, money: the "All I'm really interested in is the price" option got almost 22% of the votes.
Third is the 200 MP camera eventuality (21%), then it's the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro possibility (13%), while almost nobody is interested in the display improvements (6.81%). The "I don't care" folks are a microscopic minority (2.81%), so I'll post more info about the OnePlus 16 in the months to come, mark my word.
We're all worried about the price
And that's perfectly understandable. Gas is $9–$10 in some parts of California, food is more expensive everywhere, rent is up, et cetera: you know this, you live it.
So, here's the drill: since many two-year-old flagships work like a charm, OnePlus better not get carried away with the price of its next phone. That's advice for all other brands, not just OnePlus.
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