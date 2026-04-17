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Google wants AI to make Android apps and make them well

The latest update is aimed to help AI coding agents create better Android apps

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Google is making changes to help AI coding agents create better apps | Image by Google
AI is everywhere nowadays, and one of the most common use cases is coding. Everyone can kind of, sort of be a software developer with some patience and good prompting skills. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and the like are there to convert your idea to a full-fledged app, published on your app store of choice.

AI agents can create mobile apps, but with a caveat



However, using AI to create Android apps comes with several downsides. One of the most obvious and impactful ones is that these AI models are not up to date with the latest changes in the Android core.

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Google constantly optimizes and changes its mobile OS, patches security risks, and adds new features. If AI agents are not up to date, this can result in buggy apps, security risks, etc. And Google knows it.

What is the best use for AI currently in your opinion?
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Google has opened its guidelines to AI agents



Today, Google posted the news that in order to help developers build better AI apps, the company has given real-time access to AI coding agents to its most current official Android guidelines.

And to further help the whole process, Google is also rolling out new tools, specifically designed to give AI agents the right skills to build better Android apps.

“By accessing the frequently updated knowledge base, agents can ground their responses in the most recent information from Android developer docs, Firebase, Google Developers, and Kotlin docs. This ensures that even if an LLM’s training cutoff is a year old, it can still provide guidance on the latest frameworks and patterns we recommend today,” reads part of the official announcement.

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Scaling AI apps across devices is also getting easier


Another positive change, if you're into coding with AI, is that Google is making scaling apps across different devices much easier.

This means a good idea for an Android app will land on smartwatches, tablets, and other Android devices much easier. That might be one of the positive uses of AI with immediate impact for everybody.

AI finally used the right way?


We're all a bit touchy when it comes to AI-generated content of all sorts. This is especially true about creative endeavors such as writing, graphic design, and even music creation. But using AI to write your app idea into reality is, in my opinion, one of the better uses for this technology.

And with the latest help from Google, we might soon get even more creative, interesting, and bizarre apps in the Google Play Store.

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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