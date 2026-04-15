Thanks Google, my Pixel 10 now performs like a 2010 budget phone



Everything started with the March Feature drop

I really had no issue with my Pixel 10 until I downloaded the



Recommended For You However, things changed completely after I installed the March update. I noticed a sharp decline in performance, and sometimes the lag was so severe and frustrating that it felt like I was using a budget smartphone from 2010.I really had no issue with myuntil I downloaded the March Feature Drop released by Google. The update came with some really important upgrades like the ability to create custom AI icons, a completely new Now Playing app , and more. But it also introduced some serious lag across all the installed applications.

I used to play BGMI (the Indian version of PUBG) every night with my friends on my phone. But after downloading the latest update, I started experiencing severe frame drops in the game. There were also times when it crashed after struggling to deliver decent performance









Recommended For You You might argue that Pixels are definitely not made for gaming. Fair point. But what if I told you that I experienced similar behavior from the phone while accessing almost all installed apps?





Instagram was one of the apps that were highly affected. There was a lot of jitter while swiping between different Reels. The keyboard also lagged a lot while typing a message.

Performance isn't the only area of my Pixel 10 that was affected by the March update. I also noticed that the smartphone was running out of charge more quickly than before. Earlier, the phone used to last an entire day on a single full charge, but after installing the update, I had to put it on charge again by evening.









The update did manage to fix the performance issue, but… not completely. The frame drops and overall lag are now not as severe as last month, but they're still there. I am still experiencing frame drops every now and then in BGMI, and even Instagram starts to act up if I continue to use it for a long time.



Poor battery life has become even more noticeable

While there were a decent number of complaints online about the bad battery performance of Pixel smartphones after the March update, the situation became even worse after the April update. More reports regarding this matter started surfacing online. It was also recently submitted on the



A user recently posted a video on Reddit showcasing how the keyboard stopped working for a few seconds on their Pixel 8a that's running the latest April update. The most interesting part is that I, along with many others , noticed there was actually no issue with the device for a couple of days after downloading the latest update. But the lag returned out of nowhere after a couple of days.While there were a decent number of complaints online about the bad battery performance of Pixel smartphones after the March update, the situation became even worse after the April update. More reports regarding this matter started surfacing online. It was also recently submitted on the Google Issue Tracker

A Reddit user claims to have found the culprit behind this problem . According to them, it's being caused by a GPS-related bug that is preventing the phone's CPU from entering the suspended state, even when the device is idle. The user further notes in a separate comment that Google has marked the issue as a priority, so there's a high chance it will be fixed soon.





Are you noticing any difference in your Pixel after the update? It has become better than before. Performance has become worse after the update. The phone is now consuming too much battery. I'm facing some other problems. Vote 3 Votes

Let's wait for the next OTA update

Because of the bashing I've done above, you might think I'm an Apple or Samsung fanboy, and that's why I'm criticizing the Pixel. That's definitely not the case. I'm a huge Pixel fan, which is why I bought one last year.



Because of the bashing I've done above, you might think I'm an Apple or Samsung fanboy, and that's why I'm criticizing the Pixel. That's definitely not the case. I'm a huge Pixel fan, which is why I bought one last year.

Pixel 10 , I considered it way better than the



However, it's really hurtful to see a device that costs $800 and is considered a flagship performing like an entry-level smartphone. During my initial days with the, I considered it way better than the iPhone 16 and the Galaxy S25 . Now, considering the current performance of my Pixel, I don't think it would even be able to compete against a years-old iPhone 13 in terms of performance.

All that said, there doesn't seem to be any issue with the hardware of the latest Pixel phones. The software is what's basically causing all the trouble. I'm really hopeful that Google will resolve all the reported issues soon so that my Pixel 10 starts running like a flagship again.

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